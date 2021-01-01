« previous next »
It was just the response Jurgen asked for, and they all delivered. We were better in every area of the pitch and we've clearly gone back to basics, become more compact, and some of the pressing and intensity seems to be returning.

One swallow doesn't make a summer, but after the colossal efforts of last season and all our injuries, anyone expecting us to steamroller teams in August/September was always going to be disappointed.

Matip, Tsimikas, Thiago and Jota were all excellent, with Diaz a constant menace. What a brilliant signing he's been. That was such an important result and something to build on during the break. As usual, many of the mood hoovers will be entirely absent on this thread and will continue their tedious narratives elsewhere about transfers, FSG, or individual players.

The postponed games plus the international breaks/WC could well be the difference between an average season and one where we're challenging on all fronts again. Despite the injuries, we couldn't have asked for a more fortuitous schedule until Christmas, by which time things could look very different.

Onwards and upwards.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:19:02 am
Few ifs here but if we can win both Rangers games and if Napoli and Ajax take points off each other we can probably seal qualification with a draw in Amsterdam.

Long way to go before we get to that point but a big result last night.
You can't beat a good dollop of if based optimism.
It's just a privilege to watch Thiago play football, an artist in football boots.

Massive difference having Matip, the difference in defending and attacking set pieces alone is huge.

For me, Henderson is the glue that holds that right hand side together between Trent and Salah, to give balance and prevent counter attacks. 
Much better performance which was expected now that Thiago and Matip are back. Hopefully we can get Naby and Ibou back too so that we don't end up reinjuring our core players. Normally I don't like lengthy breaks in the season but this one should work to our advantage. Let's hope we keep the training light and that our players don't get crocked on international duty.

Nicely placed in the group now. Everyone is assuming that we, Napoli and Ajax will beat Rangers home and away but I bet it doesn't work out like that. Napoli, in particular, have a habit of winning the tough games and dropping the ball against the supposed weaker team. Ibrox won't be an easy place to go for any of us.

Why do the Beeb keep saying Salah's on a 7 game scoreless streak, we've only played 8 games ? He scored against Utd the twats. So he hadn't scored in 4 games, doesn't sound so bad all of a sudden.

Mo's issue hasn't really been scoring it's not being involved and in the right positions to influence matches.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:19:02 am
Few ifs here but if we can win both Rangers games and if Napoli and Ajax take points off each other we can probably seal qualification with a draw in Amsterdam.

Long way to go before we get to that point but a big result last night.

Think this group will throw up another shock somewhere along the way. Rangers at Ibrox with the fans behind them may make them raise their game so wouldn't be suprised  at them getting a result at home along the way against someone, which will greatly impact the group.
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:50:40 am
Why do the Beeb keep saying Salah's on a 7 game scoreless streak, we've only played 8 games ? He scored against Utd the twats. So he hadn't scored in 4 games, doesn't sound so bad all of a sudden.

Mo's issue hasn't really been scoring it's not being involved and in the right positions to influence matches.

7 CL games I think. Not that a CL scoreless streak means anything if he's scoring in other competitions in the interim, but it's something for the useless twats to talk about I guess.
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 08:54:15 am
With Trent, I don't mind him being caught out of position up the pitch, that's the role he has. He is just too slow to react to things when he is in his RB position. For the goal, wasn't his fault the ball went past him (no pressure from Salah) but he did not run back to cover Matip who went to deal with the ball. With the way Kudus controlled the ball, Trent would've had a chance to block/put Kudus off had he come back quicker.
Trent's initial reaction was to try and block the passing lane, but he could have made more of an effort to get back. However, there was another player in that passage of play who was initially perfectly placed to get back into exactly the area the cross ended up, but covered less ground than any other player as the move progressed. It's literally his role. Fabinho started 5 yards away from Matip and Van Dijk, equidistant between them, but ended it 20 yards behind them and 15 yards behind the ball. In the 27th minute. This is a problem we don't like talking about, though everyone's happy to discuss Henderson's lack of legs and the lack of basic fitness of every other midfielder.
A good performance and much more like ourselves.

We scored two goals and created a hat full of chances against a team who hadn't conceded for something like 9 hours of football.

We seem nervous in the final third and not fluent yet but assuming that clicks at some point we'll be more than fine.
