It was just the response Jurgen asked for, and they all delivered. We were better in every area of the pitch and we've clearly gone back to basics, become more compact, and some of the pressing and intensity seems to be returning.



One swallow doesn't make a summer, but after the colossal efforts of last season and all our injuries, anyone expecting us to steamroller teams in August/September was always going to be disappointed.



Matip, Tsimikas, Thiago and Jota were all excellent, with Diaz a constant menace. What a brilliant signing he's been. That was such an important result and something to build on during the break. As usual, many of the mood hoovers will be entirely absent on this thread and will continue their tedious narratives elsewhere about transfers, FSG, or individual players.



The postponed games plus the international breaks/WC could well be the difference between an average season and one where we're challenging on all fronts again. Despite the injuries, we couldn't have asked for a more fortuitous schedule until Christmas, by which time things could look very different.



Onwards and upwards.