CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89

keyop

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
Reply #320 on: Today at 10:37:47 am
It was just the response Jurgen asked for, and they all delivered. We were better in every area of the pitch and we've clearly gone back to basics, become more compact, and some of the pressing and intensity seems to be returning.

One swallow doesn't make a summer, but after the colossal efforts of last season and all our injuries, anyone expecting us to steamroller teams in August/September was always going to be disappointed.

Matip, Tsimikas, Thiago and Jota were all excellent, with Diaz a constant menace. What a brilliant signing he's been. That was such an important result and something to build on during the break. As usual, many of the mood hoovers will be entirely absent on this thread and will continue their tedious narratives elsewhere about transfers, FSG, or individual players.

The postponed games plus the international breaks/WC could well be the difference between an average season and one where we're challenging on all fronts again. Despite the injuries, we couldn't have asked for a more fortuitous schedule until Christmas, by which time things could look very different.

Onwards and upwards.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
Reply #321 on: Today at 10:40:03 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:19:02 am
Few ifs here but if we can win both Rangers games and if Napoli and Ajax take points off each other we can probably seal qualification with a draw in Amsterdam.

Long way to go before we get to that point but a big result last night.
You can't beat a good dollop of if based optimism.
William Regal

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Ajax Salah 17 Kudus 27 Matip 89
Reply #322 on: Today at 10:41:51 am
It's just a privilege to watch Thiago play football, an artist in football boots.

Massive difference having Matip, the difference in defending and attacking set pieces alone is huge.

For me, Henderson is the glue that holds that right hand side together between Trent and Salah, to give balance and prevent counter attacks. 
