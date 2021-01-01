« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)

stockdam

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:16:12 pm »
Bellingham has been great in the 2nd half and a good goal. Buy him.
MonsLibpool

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:14:55 pm
Nicely taken from Bellingham. City have been very poor tonight, totally flat.

Grealish is a non entity for them.
£100m :lmao :lmao :lmao
elsewhere

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:16:40 pm »
Juve will go to Europa League as 3rd in the group
Hazell

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:15:43 pm
Penalty Napoli. Red card too

But Rangers with a player sent off so he'll be suspended for our match. Everything's falling our way.
Ray K

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:17:03 pm »
Fuck. McGregor saves the pen but they scored the rebound.
Statto Red

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:17:19 pm »
Penalty saved, Napoli score from there rebound.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #166 on: Today at 09:17:44 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:14:46 pm
Our boy just scored at City.
He won't sign, the transfer fee will be far and above what we can afford, he'll go to General Franco FC, Abu Dhabi or Saudi Arabia.
MonsLibpool

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #167 on: Today at 09:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:17:19 pm
Penalty saved, Napoli score from there rebound.
Argh!
Ray K

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #168 on: Today at 09:17:57 pm »
Looks like encroachment.
Statto Red

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #169 on: Today at 09:17:58 pm »
Juventus losing 2-1
gerrardisgod

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #170 on: Today at 09:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:16:51 pm
But Rangers with a player sent off so he'll be suspended for our match. Everything's falling our way.
Chance of an Anfield debut for Ben Davies.
Ghost Town

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:18:24 pm »
Rangers demand that the Red Card be changed to a Red, White and Blue card.
Statto Red

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #172 on: Today at 09:18:31 pm »
VAR check in Glasgow for encroachment, penalty has to be retaken
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:16:51 pm
But Rangers with a player sent off so he'll be suspended for our match. Everything's falling our way.
Our u-18s would beat that shower of shit ffs
Statto Red

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #174 on: Today at 09:19:36 pm »
Napoli retaken penalty saved
Ray K

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #175 on: Today at 09:19:39 pm »
Saved again!!
MonsLibpool

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:20:09 pm »
Hazell

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #177 on: Today at 09:20:09 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:18:00 pm
Chance of an Anfield debut for Ben Davies.

And they said it would never happen.
redgriffin73

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #178 on: Today at 09:20:12 pm »
Haha amazing!
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #179 on: Today at 09:20:27 pm »
Well done Shagger.
Crosby Nick

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #180 on: Today at 09:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:19:36 pm
Napoli retaken penalty saved

Haha fuck you Napoli. Hate it when saved penalties get the rebound out in. Ball should go dead if the keeper saves it.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #181 on: Today at 09:20:59 pm »
Why are City fans singing we shall not be moved? They've never won the European cup, where are we not moving them from?
Statto Red

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #182 on: Today at 09:21:17 pm »
Daft one, the penalty was saved, but Napoli scored from the rebound,  Rangers keeper was deemed to be encroaching, so penalty had to be retaken, Rangers keeper saved the retaken penalty.
Elzar

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #183 on: Today at 09:21:35 pm »
What the fuck is happening in the Napoli game!?

Penalty, saved but followed up for a goal. Goalie encroaching and they decide to retake the pen. Saved again. Napoli just been punished for Rangers goalie encroaching!?
Millie

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #184 on: Today at 09:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:20:35 pm
Haha fuck you Napoli. Hate it when saved penalties get the rebound out in. Ball should go dead if the keeper saves it.

Except when we do it, obviously.
Redsnappa

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #185 on: Today at 09:22:08 pm »
Of course Zielinski wouldn't be that shit against us.
jymbojetset

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #186 on: Today at 09:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:20:35 pm
Haha fuck you Napoli. Hate it when saved penalties get the rebound out in. Ball should go dead if the keeper saves it.

Hell no.

Xabi takes it, its saved but he scores from the rebound. Its 3-3 😁
JasonF

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #187 on: Today at 09:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:21:17 pm
Daft one, the penalty was saved, but scored from the rebound, but Rangers keeper deemed to be encroaching, penalty had to be retaken, Rangers keeper saved the retaken penalty.

Should never have been retaken. I assumed the encroachment must have been by Politano or another Napoli player or bringing it back makes no sense when it favours Rangers.

Hopefully it leads to Napoli dropping points but we'd be well annoyed if that happened to us.
killer-heels

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #188 on: Today at 09:22:56 pm »
It is quite mad how few touches of the ball Haaland gets.
redgriffin73

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #189 on: Today at 09:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:21:35 pm
What the fuck is happening in the Napoli game!?

Penalty, saved but followed up for a goal. Goalie encroaching and they decide to retake the pen. Saved again. Napoli just been punished for Rangers goalie encroaching!?

I assume it's usually retaken if the encroaching goalie saves it but if they scored the follow-up that seems strange.
Malcolm Night

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #190 on: Today at 09:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:21:35 pm
What the fuck is happening in the Napoli game!?

Penalty, saved but followed up for a goal. Goalie encroaching and they decide to retake the pen. Saved again. Napoli just been punished for Rangers goalie encroaching!?

Goalscorer was encroaching no? Was clearly in the box when it was taken
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #191 on: Today at 09:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:17:44 pm
He won't sign, the transfer fee will be far and above what we can afford, he'll go to General Franco FC, Abu Dhabi or Saudi Arabia.

Yeap, we missed the boat on that and FSG won't get in a bidding war.
mobydick

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #192 on: Today at 09:23:51 pm »
Sounds like Ferrari, plan B for Man Schiity
redgriffin73

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #193 on: Today at 09:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:20:59 pm
Why are City fans singing we shall not be moved? They've never won the European cup, where are we not moving them from?

They sing We're Not Really Here to the same tune I think. Fuck knows why.
Cruiser

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #194 on: Today at 09:24:06 pm »
What a save Macgregor
Statto Red

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #195 on: Today at 09:24:08 pm »
On nights like this, the BT Sport goals show is the best thing on TV.
Al 666

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #196 on: Today at 09:24:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:22:56 pm
It is quite mad how few touches of the ball Haaland gets.

It is also mad how much control City have lost with Haaland in the team.
Elzar

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #197 on: Today at 09:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Malcolm Night on Today at 09:23:20 pm
Goalscorer was encroaching no? Was clearly in the box when it was taken

I thought so too, but the Ref was pointing at the goalie.
Al 666

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #198 on: Today at 09:24:58 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:24:01 pm
They sing We're Not Really Here to the same tune I think. Fuck knows why.

Emptihad ?
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #199 on: Today at 09:24:59 pm »
It was the Napoli player who scored the rebound that was encroaching surely?
