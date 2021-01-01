Nicely taken from Bellingham. City have been very poor tonight, totally flat. Grealish is a non entity for them.
Penalty Napoli. Red card too
Our boy just scored at City.
Penalty saved, Napoli score from there rebound.
But Rangers with a player sent off so he'll be suspended for our match. Everything's falling our way.
Saved again!!
Chance of an Anfield debut for Ben Davies.
Napoli retaken penalty saved
Crosby Nick never fails.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Haha fuck you Napoli. Hate it when saved penalties get the rebound out in. Ball should go dead if the keeper saves it.
Daft one, the penalty was saved, but scored from the rebound, but Rangers keeper deemed to be encroaching, penalty had to be retaken, Rangers keeper saved the retaken penalty.
What the fuck is happening in the Napoli game!?Penalty, saved but followed up for a goal. Goalie encroaching and they decide to retake the pen. Saved again. Napoli just been punished for Rangers goalie encroaching!?
He won't sign, the transfer fee will be far and above what we can afford, he'll go to General Franco FC, Abu Dhabi or Saudi Arabia.
Why are City fans singing we shall not be moved? They've never won the European cup, where are we not moving them from?
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
It is quite mad how few touches of the ball Haaland gets.
Goalscorer was encroaching no? Was clearly in the box when it was taken
They sing We're Not Really Here to the same tune I think. Fuck knows why.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]