Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15) (Read 2081 times)
Statto Red
Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,732
Kloppite
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
«
Reply #80 on:
Today
at 06:15:05 pm »
Shakhtar equalize, Celtic have been good too.
Logged
#Sausages
Statto Red
Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,732
Kloppite
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
«
Reply #81 on:
Today
at 06:19:04 pm »
Shakhtar score again, but disallowed as the ball went out of play in the build up.
Logged
#Sausages
elsewhere
Legacy Fan
Posts: 28,536
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
«
Reply #82 on:
Today
at 06:21:03 pm »
Zagreb is doing much better than I thought they would against Chelsea and now Milan.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.72]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2