Played against us in a League Cup game in about 16/17 I think. Wa a massively hyped at the time I think.
Sporting very impressive, they play very nice football and are far more comfortable on the ball than spurs. On the back of winning 3-0 at Frankfurt, could they be this season's ajax.
If playing shit and winning is the sign of champions, whats playing shit and losing a sign of?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Apparently Chelsea and Rangers had asked UEFA for permission to play GSTK before their matches this week Who would have guessed those 2 clubs would ask eh.
North London in Europe.
The minute silence was alright, not impeccable though.
Sounded like the local drunk wandering down the street, not exactly an outburst of civil disobedience.
Porto's home biggest european defeats 0-5 Liverpool, 2017/181-5 Liverpool, 2021/220-4 Club Brugge, 2022/231-4 Liverpool, 2018/19
What the fact happened to Porto? Did they think they were playing us?
BT Sport goals show made a joke on Porto, being one of Porto's worst losses in the CL, by a team other than us.
Anyone see the English officials deny Atletico a penalty via VAR? Unsurprisingly awful decision.
As it's Atletico you can only laugh.
'UEFA rejects requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play national anthem before Champions League matches':-www.skysports.com/football/news/11945/12696641/uefa-rejects-requests-from-chelsea-manchester-city-and-rangers-to-play-national-anthem-before-champions-league-matches'It's my understanding that Rangers will defy the UEFA ban and sing the National Anthem after the period of silence tomorrow night in memory of the Queen ahead of their match with Napoli at Ibrox.':-https://twitter.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1569731140830781443
Just in watching the highlights and looking at the stats, Barca outplayed Bayern at Bayern? Jeez, yeah they won 2-0 but unless Barca are now one of the favorites for the CL that's not a great look.
Page created in 0.05 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.08]