Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)

RyanBabel19

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm
What a fucking goal
oojason

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:38:21 pm

Sporting CP [2] - 0 Tottenham; Arthur Gomes on 90+3' - https://dubz.co/v/rtmp05 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1569758823165878272

Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:45:31 pm by oojason
duvva

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:38:22 pm
Goal should be worth two as hes just about the only player who still wears black boots
Dave McCoy

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:38:53 pm
Wow, great run again. Not sure about as a whole league but you can definitely see why the top Portuguese teams has been more in vogue for transfers compared to the Bundesliga or Ligue 1.
Lastrador

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:39:20 pm
You couldn't script a more Spurs match. Boring shit for 90 minutes, and they bottle it at the end.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:40:03 pm
good stuff  from 90 minute on then.
The North Bank

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:40:11 pm
Sporting very impressive, they play very nice football and are far more comfortable on the ball than spurs. On the back of winning 3-0 at Frankfurt, could they be this season's ajax.
Lastrador

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:41:11 pm
Solomon Grundy

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 07:41:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:30:22 pm
Played against us in a League Cup game in about 16/17 I think. Wa a massively hyped at the time I think.

Yeah, I remember watching him in some academy games around the time and him having a ridiculously huge fro.
Red-Soldier

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 07:43:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:30:22 pm
Played against us in a League Cup game in about 16/17 I think. Wa a massively hyped at the time I think.

Nicknamed the mini messi  ;D
Phineus

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:44:37 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:40:11 pm
Sporting very impressive, they play very nice football and are far more comfortable on the ball than spurs. On the back of winning 3-0 at Frankfurt, could they be this season's ajax.

Very tidy team, not sure they have enough goals in them to cause any damage in knockout rounds? Unless theyre missing some players tonight.

Goncalves will likely get a move soon, such intelligent movement/runs.
Crosby Nick

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:45:21 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:37:56 pm
If playing shit and winning is the sign of champions, whats playing shit and losing a sign of?

North London in Europe.
Dim Glas

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:45:33 pm
Apparently Chelsea and Rangers had asked UEFA for permission to play GSTK before their matches this week  :puke2

Who would have guessed those 2 clubs would ask eh.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 07:47:34 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:45:33 pm
Apparently Chelsea and Rangers had asked UEFA for permission to play GSTK before their matches this week  :puke2

Who would have guessed those 2 clubs would ask eh.

So glad we aren't playng Rangers at Ibrox tonight.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:48:08 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:45:21 pm
North London in Europe.

Hahahaha...
oojason

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:57:37 pm

'UEFA rejects requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play national anthem before Champions League matches':-

www.skysports.com/football/news/11945/12696641/uefa-rejects-requests-from-chelsea-manchester-city-and-rangers-to-play-national-anthem-before-champions-league-matches


'It's my understanding that Rangers will defy the UEFA ban and sing the National Anthem after the period of silence tomorrow night in memory of the Queen ahead of their match with Napoli at Ibrox.':-

https://twitter.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1569731140830781443
wampa1

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm
The minute silence was alright, not impeccable though.
Dim Glas

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:59:31 pm
What a result for Bayer Leverkusen, 2-0 over Simeones shitbags  8)
All the more so, cos Leverkusen have had an awful start to the season.
 
Samie

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm
Crosby Nick

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm
What the fact happened to Porto? Did they think they were playing us?
oojason

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:12:17 pm

Tuesday's match highlights...


Viktoria Plzeň 0 - 2 Inter : https://sblanh.com/09tqz7r0m9q6.html

Sporting CP 2 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur : https://sblanh.com/un4s684we2cu.html

Liverpool 2 - 1 Ajax : https://sblanh.com/0jludwr07vs5.html

Bayern München 2 - 0 Barcelona : https://sblanh.com/g5qodf5dxa3u.html

Marseille 0 - 1 Eintracht Frankfurt : https://sblanh.com/sgjrz0nvfgdj.html

Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2 - 0 Atlético Madrid : https://sblanh.com/dqzrcb3mmwxr.html

Porto 0 - 4 Club Brugge : https://sblanh.com/9heylhf1q9tg.html


UEFA Champions League Highlights Show - BT Sport : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/xdk7p9/uefa_champions_league_highlights_show_bt_sport

Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:13:17 pm by oojason
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:15:13 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm
The minute silence was alright, not impeccable though.

Sounded like the local drunk wandering down the street, not exactly an outburst of civil disobedience. ;)
mobydick

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:15:13 pm
Sounded like the local drunk wandering down the street, not exactly an outburst of civil disobedience. ;)

Will probably (might) be jumped upon though. Daily Mail anyone?
Hazell

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:23:00 pm
What a finish to our game! And to cap it off, Tottenham lost as well ;D
Statto Red

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm
Watching our match, but by the sounds of it the Bayern vs Barcelona match was a cracker of a match, & apparently the 2-0 score doesn't reflect the match,  Barca missed a few chances.
TepidT2O

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:38:54 pm
FC. Brugge though!  4-0 win!
theartist

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 10:44:11 pm
Porto's home biggest european defeats

0-5 Liverpool, 2017/18
1-5 Liverpool, 2021/22
0-4 Club Brugge, 2022/23
1-4 Liverpool, 2018/19
Samie

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:46:34 pm
Quote from: theartist on Yesterday at 10:44:11 pm
Porto's home biggest european defeats

0-5 Liverpool, 2017/18
1-5 Liverpool, 2021/22
0-4 Club Brugge, 2022/23
1-4 Liverpool, 2018/19

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm
What the fact happened to Porto? Did they think they were playing us?
Statto Red

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm
BT Sport goals show made a joke on Porto, being one of Porto's worst losses in the CL, by a team other than us. ;D
El Lobo

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm
BT Sport goals show made a joke on Porto, being one of Porto's worst losses in the CL, by a team other than us. ;D

:D

Thats pretty funny actually, theyre normally good for that sort of gag
BobPaisley3

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 10:54:03 pm
Anyone see the English officials deny Atletico a penalty via VAR? Unsurprisingly awful decision.
Statto Red

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:54:03 pm
Anyone see the English officials deny Atletico a penalty via VAR? Unsurprisingly awful decision.

As it's Atletico you can only laugh. ;D
BobPaisley3

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 10:58:49 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:57:58 pm
As it's Atletico you can only laugh. ;D
Yes, there was that I suppose.
Dave McCoy

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 11:16:35 pm
Just in watching the highlights and looking at the stats, Barca outplayed Bayern at Bayern? Jeez, yeah they won 2-0 but unless Barca are now one of the favorites for the CL that's not a great look.
Fromola

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 11:18:12 pm »
That Atletico group is awful. We may as well finish 2nd and draw Club Brugge.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 11:36:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:57:37 pm
'UEFA rejects requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play national anthem before Champions League matches':-

www.skysports.com/football/news/11945/12696641/uefa-rejects-requests-from-chelsea-manchester-city-and-rangers-to-play-national-anthem-before-champions-league-matches


'It's my understanding that Rangers will defy the UEFA ban and sing the National Anthem after the period of silence tomorrow night in memory of the Queen ahead of their match with Napoli at Ibrox.':-

https://twitter.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1569731140830781443

If we take anything less than six points against Rangers the season is over for me
Online Tokyoite

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 13-15)
« Reply #76 on: Today at 02:58:19 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:16:35 pm
Just in watching the highlights and looking at the stats, Barca outplayed Bayern at Bayern? Jeez, yeah they won 2-0 but unless Barca are now one of the favorites for the CL that's not a great look.
I had that game on as well and the stats are a bit misleading to be honest. First half Barca looked decent and were pushing them a lot but second half Bayern were the better team imo. They scored 2 in 4 mins and intensity dropped off after. Wouldn't say Barca were the better team overall. Missed an absolute sitter though.

Also LOL at Spurs, more of that please.  ;D
