Just in watching the highlights and looking at the stats, Barca outplayed Bayern at Bayern? Jeez, yeah they won 2-0 but unless Barca are now one of the favorites for the CL that's not a great look.



I had that game on as well and the stats are a bit misleading to be honest. First half Barca looked decent and were pushing them a lot but second half Bayern were the better team imo. They scored 2 in 4 mins and intensity dropped off after. Wouldn't say Barca were the better team overall. Missed an absolute sitter though.Also LOL at Spurs, more of that please.