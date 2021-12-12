« previous next »
Author Topic: Ticket website gripes and suggestions  (Read 1457 times)

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm
Whats the seat map thing?

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20wolverhampton%20wanderers/2022-9-10_15.00/anfield?hallmap

All you need to do is edit the opposition, date and kick off time for the corresponding fixture.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 07:09:24 pm
What? So for those that have built up loyalty and have barely missed a game in years, in a ballot with newbies? Great idea  ::)

I didnt mean for the 13+ sales (or however many it is), I mean these general member sales for people with less than 4 and the local ones. The only people it negatively impacts are the ones with queue workarounds
Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 08:16:22 am
I didnt mean for the 13+ sales (or however many it is), I mean these general member sales for people with less than 4 and the local ones. The only people it negatively impacts are the ones with queue workarounds

The 13+ need sorting out to make sure that those who are in the 13+ actually attend 13+ themselves. It's never going to work with burner phones though.
It's very frustrating knowing that I attend around 8 - 10 games a season and get lumped in with 4+ knowing that there'll be plenty on 13+ not attending 13+.
Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:28:07 am
The 13+ need sorting out to make sure that those who are in the 13+ actually attend 13+ themselves. It's never going to work with burner phones though.
It's very frustrating knowing that I attend around 8 - 10 games a season and get lumped in with 4+ knowing that there'll be plenty on 13+ not attending 13+.
Theyve made it easier then ever with screen shots of QR codes working. The TO could at least try harder with changing the hall map text and not make it so predictable. Hopefully the new stand will make things better.
Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Quote from: BigRed07 on Today at 12:28:55 pm
Theyve made it easier then ever with screen shots of QR codes working. The TO could at least try harder with changing the hall map text and not make it so predictable. Hopefully the new stand will make things better.

I know! I don't believe they can't code them to force refresh / invalidate old codes after 30 seconds etc.
