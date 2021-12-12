« previous next »
Ticket website gripes and suggestions

Claire.

Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Yesterday at 02:44:52 pm
This is popping up in all manner of threads and if LFC staff do read  :wave, then we can keep it all together for them to find more easily.

So.

Key things from other threads people have been moaning about lately.

- having a login to enter the pre-queue/waiting room
- people getting round the queue using [insert method]
- that there's been no pre-queue/waiting room for the last few sales.

Anything else?

Keep the discussion in here please, cos there's so many unrelated tangent discussions about it in other threads and it just goes round in circles.
Schmarn

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Yesterday at 02:50:11 pm

You should be able to see what credits/eligibility you have for each competition for this season. Logically it would be in the My Account section and would tally with History. It would resolve the confusion around whether a seat you've purchased carries a credit and whether you've done enough to be 13+ or 4+ for the following year.
mattyyt

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Yesterday at 04:09:01 pm
I still think all ticket sales should be a ballot, with unsuccessful people put onto a waiting list for returns.

Puts everyone on equal footing, and saves a lot of messing about with the website and queuing etc. at 8am.
Kls89

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Yesterday at 04:38:19 pm
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 04:09:01 pm
I still think all ticket sales should be a ballot, with unsuccessful people put onto a waiting list for returns.

Puts everyone on equal footing, and saves a lot of messing about with the website and queuing etc. at 8am.

I second this, best solution Ive seen so far. Id rather be unsuccessful via a fair ballot than sit in a queue at 8am with no chance of getting tickets as others have cheated the system and bypassed the queue.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Yesterday at 05:47:24 pm
Maybe an unpopular one here but do away with the barcode.
MKB

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Yesterday at 06:17:33 pm
Go back to allowing you to assign all tickets in your basket, and then clicking an Update button.  I.e. do away with the excruciatingly slow dynamic updates.
MKB

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Yesterday at 06:19:33 pm
Get saved credit cards working consistently.
MKB

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Yesterday at 06:22:03 pm
Tag credit card fields correctly, so that when you select a cc from your Google account, all fields are populated, not just the credit card number.
MKB

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Yesterday at 06:25:50 pm
Redraw online seating blocks so that their boundaries follow aisles and common prices.

Currently, you could have two adjacent seats available, but one is in one block, and the other is in another block.

Some blocks in Upper Main cover three prices, and you don't know what they are until you basket them.
MKB

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Yesterday at 06:27:24 pm
Ensure that away games appear at 0815 for all eligible fans, not four minutes later for some.
MKB

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Yesterday at 06:33:22 pm
Introduce a more granular loyalty system, and allow those who actually attend most games to have first dibs on seats.

For example, attending a midweek game against third-rate opposition should get you more loyalty points than playing against a title challenger.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Yesterday at 08:22:57 pm
A counter on your account with youre current credit status. Surely not difficult to see where you stand
DOG-LFC8

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Today at 12:32:23 am
That stupid fucking sold out pop-up box while refreshing the stadium. Drives me insane and its nothing but a pointless, useless hindrance to an already painful task
duvva

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Today at 12:42:09 am
Need to be able to select a pair of tickets and not have it revert to one ticket each time you refresh
205mob

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Today at 02:44:12 am
Actually locking the change address section so members who dont have an L postcode can change to L postcode and go into the local sale, fan update would filter them out.

Actually been grey the sales after that bypass been patched managed to get the 2 nephews in for every game upto know, all tickets have been STH seats also,  which they arent fussed about anyway just being in there is good enough for them.

So well done to the office, the only one ye getting from me like ha

There is no login for pre queue, the pre queue is for everyone who enters the page from 30 mins-2hrs before from depending on what they set it to. Everyone in the pre queue with be given random queue numbers, everyone who enters the queue after the sale start sill be FIFO I believe. Everything is on the queue-it sites for you to read.

lfcrule6times

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Today at 08:17:36 am
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:42:09 am
Need to be able to select a pair of tickets and not have it revert to one ticket each time you refresh

Absolutely agree with this one. Vital seconds are lost having to change the counter to 2 after each refresh.
Claire.

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Today at 08:17:52 am
Quote from: 205mob on Today at 02:44:12 am
There is no login for pre queue, the pre queue is for everyone who enters the page from 30 mins-2hrs before from depending on what they set it to. Everyone in the pre queue with be given random queue numbers, everyone who enters the queue after the sale start sill be FIFO I believe. Everything is on the queue-it sites for you to read.

No, but there could be - https://queue-it.com/bad-bot-protection/

A fair few from the other thread suggested they'd prefer it, one session per account.
RainbowFlick

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Today at 10:01:55 am
everyone will mysteriously have a 100 person F&F if they did a pre-login  ;D
DangerScouse

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Today at 10:34:16 am
Having to select each game individually during the bulk sale is unnecessarily time consuming, you should have the option to select multiple games.
James_1906

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Today at 10:45:44 am
Dont know how or if it could be implemented but IF a seat you select is available for every game you should be asked to add the same seat for each game in the bulk sales.

ant

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Today at 10:46:32 am
before we could select away and home games by period when in the history section of your account, that helped find out which credits you had.

they could developpe that again and make it better with all competitions home and away !
Craig S

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Today at 10:56:20 am
Quote from: ant on Today at 10:46:32 am
before we could select away and home games by period when in the history section of your account, that helped find out which credits you had.

they could developpe that again and make it better with all competitions home and away !

Yes, this. Also have a filter by competition to see what credits you have in the league cup etc. Just adding an extra column with competition would help.

Sometimes they add it to the Event title with brackets at the end, e.g: Arsenal v Liverpool (EFL)
But even this is not consistent. e.g: 2 different events for "Norwich v Liverpool" at the start of the season. Only way to know one is the league cup, is if you know the fixture dates.
RainbowFlick

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Today at 12:12:15 pm
the most pertinent issues imo:

1. actually remember to close the site
2. people with seatmaps are at an advantage - it's unfair on non-guaranteed sales
3. stop the queue for a queue thing they've tried
4. history needs to include a credit counter or easier way to filter. it should also be ordered by match date as it seems to be randomised for me. also key info like the competition should be viewable.
5. every time you end up changing names in your basket it shouldn't refresh and have a loading wheel
6. they need to soften the 406 IP ban. if you press 'choose seat for me' a couple of times in a few seconds it seems to just ban me now (i've tried multiple IPs/devices and same outcome)
7. stop overcomplicating things overall
Barneylfc∗

Re: Ticket website gripes and suggestions
Today at 01:44:37 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:12:15 pm
the most pertinent issues imo:

1. actually remember to close the site
2. people with seatmaps are at an advantage - it's unfair on non-guaranteed sales
3. stop the queue for a queue thing they've tried
4. history needs to include a credit counter or easier way to filter. it should also be ordered by match date as it seems to be randomised for me. also key info like the competition should be viewable.
5. every time you end up changing names in your basket it shouldn't refresh and have a loading wheel
6. they need to soften the 406 IP ban. if you press 'choose seat for me' a couple of times in a few seconds it seems to just ban me now (i've tried multiple IPs/devices and same outcome)
7. stop overcomplicating things overall

The seatmap thing isn't a secret that only a select few have. You only need to take a look at a couple of them to work out what the next one is. Opposition, date, time is all you need.

What they need to do is identify anyone that has used a queue workaround and ban them.
