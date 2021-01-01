You actually would stay out side because you cant show respect to a dead 96 year old for 60 seconds fucks sake what a prick.



I don't want to take part in a spectacle that normalises an unelected head of state that sponged millions of pounds of our money while kids go hungry and people live on the street. Lots of people died last week, only one is getting a minutes silence. She is of no more importance than anyone else. I feel to stand there in silence with head bowed makes me complicit in a deeply fucked up and immoral political system that radically needs to change ASAP. I'm not going to disrupt it, but I'm not taking part in the charade.I know I'm not alone in feeling that. I also think it would reflect bad on the club and the city if the minutes silence is booed. So I think it's best if those of us not wanting to join in with the circus don't take our seats.