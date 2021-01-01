It's good that we can approach this without having to give any consideration at all to the weekend fixture. Let's get our season back on track over these next 2 CL fixtures and come back fully fit fighting and in form when the PL resumes.
...and on the other thing, I can't belive that it has to be pointed out that the death of the human being incumbent in the role of monarch has nothing to do with booing the national anthem, but there ya go.
We all have our own beliefs about the sytem, the establishment, royalty as a principle, nationalims, etc etc.
For me, the national anthem is a symbol of overt British nationalims and a succumbing to the establishment, and should rightly be booed to fuck.
Whereas the 96 year old Elizabeth who has just died, was a human bring born into an existing system. She didn't create it, she didn't personally carry out any crimes against humanity, and I believe that it right that there is a silence and that said silence should be respected.