Lack of Kudus in this thread is interesting. Bergwijn we know is already a threat, Kudus is the next big thing from Dutch Football and the issue is both of them favor attacking from the right. Trent is going to get massacred, Matip will lower the blow but we need a defensive midfielder in front of that right side.



Now based on this, hear me out, if Arthur is not match ready and Thiago cannot be played on the right side, I would play Milner over Elliot for this game. I hope I am wrong about this Ajax team but their Right side and how they play through quick passing is extremely scary. Midfield (Especially RCM) and Fabinho have a big game to play here.



The good thing is that none of their CBs are ball playing and are actually very suspect, Alvarez covers them a lot but he needs to join the attack often as they play through the center. This seems like a prime Firmino game as well but would we try him over Jota and Nunez after the shit show in Naples?



Can't wait to slow cook this result until 1st October either way.