Hard to know what to think as far as expectations for this game without knowing what will be changed, if anything. For most of the last 4 years a home CL game in the group stages would leave you feeling extremely confident that LFC would give a great performance with points to match. Now? I think if we play similar to how we've played all season then Ajax is exactly the opponent we don't need to be facing right now. They'll make runs from almost anywhere on the field into the box to stress a defense and there is no indication we'd be able to cope with it. If we instead try to focus on our spacing and control, knowing that our superior talent should win out in the end then I think we could eventually just grind them down even if our press is still somewhat off. I definitely enjoyed this break after the last game but am excited to see how we respond. Up the reds!