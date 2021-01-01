« previous next »
PaulKS

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #40 on: Today at 05:53:00 pm
Disrespecting the silence would be really fucking embarrasing, doesnt matter what your opinions are, I really hope that doesn't happen

As for the match - fully expect a strong response, these are bang average
Fromola

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #41 on: Today at 05:58:03 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:26:12 pm
I'd have gone for a minute's applause.  I can't help thinking a tiny minority will let their feelings for the Royal family (feelings I largely share, for what it's worth...) spill over and we'll be once again portrayed as the bad guys.  The sycophantic press coverage hasn't exactly left many avenues for people to vent those feelings - the minute's silence before the game is definitely not the time nor place!!

It should have been an applause. Not like it was a tragic death, 70 years on the throne is something that's worth a round of applause. In a 50,000 crowd if some choose not to clap it doesn't matter. In a silence it only needs one person to make a noise and we'll never hear the end of it. I can see this backfiring badly.

If you can't be quiet for a minute then stay at home. This fucking sideshow will distract from the game as well.

And we'll get criticised whatever we do anyway. If we don't play the anthem we'll be criticised for that, if we do then we'll be criticised for either booing or not singing loud enough.
vicar

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #42 on: Today at 06:02:31 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:58:03 pm
It should have been an applause. Not like it was a tragic death, 70 years on the throne is something that's worth a round of applause. In a 50,000 crowd if some choose not to clap it doesn't matter. In a silence it only needs one person to make a noise and we'll never hear the end of it. I can see this backfiring badly.

If you can't be quiet for a minute then stay at home. This fucking sideshow will distract from the game as well.

Agree.
If there is a lot of booing or noise it will be used against us forever and equated with false meaning. I hope its observed.

Sounds like Chelsea is off at the weekend too.
Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #43 on: Today at 06:02:40 pm
If a mouse farts it will be all over the tabloid press, fuck em.

Audible dissent must be done only at appropriate times and in an appropriate manner, which is exactly whatever and whenever the people who don't want to listen decide, fuck em.

A 96 year old woman drowning in wealth and privilege died at home in comfort surrounded by loved ones, whilst we are expected to ignore the many thousands of people who have died and will die due to policy led poverty in this country, fuck em.

Fuck em, fuck the lot of them, the servile spineless c*nts.

Hope Nunez starts this one.
Mighty_Red

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #44 on: Today at 06:04:19 pm
Glad the game is going ahead, adding an extra CL game on top of the extra 2 PL games would've been tough for us.

Need to observe the silence properly, whatever your views of the Queen or the Monachy/establishment. There are other times to voice your disgust etc (like at Wembley). This is simply about common decency and not giving more shit for Jurgen to have to deal with.

Kostas and Luis to continue their decent partnership.
Fromola

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #45 on: Today at 06:04:42 pm
Quote from: vicar on Today at 06:02:31 pm
Agree.
If there is a lot of booing or noise it will be used against us forever and equated with false meaning. I hope its observed.

Sounds like Chelsea is off at the weekend too.

The negative press will be like nothing we've ever had before if some fuckwits open their mouths during that minute.
Pistolero

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #46 on: Today at 06:06:04 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:48:51 pm
There shouldn't be anything done to remember her life/passing.

 ;D .....meanwhile, back on earth
DelTrotter

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #47 on: Today at 06:10:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:44:44 pm
Would go for Arthur ahead of Elliott for greater defensive solidity.

A post about the actual game!! Nice one!!
disgraced cake

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #48 on: Today at 06:11:21 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:06:04 pm
;D .....meanwhile, back on earth

I do mean in the context of a Liverpool Champions League match, tbf  ;D
Priory Road

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #49 on: Today at 06:12:51 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:39:48 pm
From what I can see Kloppo said this:

'I dont that think our people need any kind of advice from me for showing respect. There were plenty of examples where our people showed exactly the right respect. One which surprised me, and I was really proud of that moment, was last year when we played Man United around the very sad situation around Cristiano Ronaldos family, and thats what I expect. For me, its clear thats what we have to do. Thats it.

Which is very typical of him really, putting the positive focus on LFC fans!

Anyone failing to keep shtum for that minute tomorrow night would be letting Jurgen, the club and ultimately us the supporters down. It would be unforgivable.

As others have said, there'll be time in the near future to underline our feelings on the Establishment, and they'll be taken. But tomorrow has to be impeccably observed. 
Fromola

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #50 on: Today at 06:22:04 pm
Quote from: Priory Road on Today at 06:12:51 pm
Anyone failing to keep shtum for that minute tomorrow night would be letting Jurgen, the club and ultimately us the supporters down. It would be unforgivable.

As others have said, there'll be time in the near future to underline our feelings on the Establishment, and they'll be taken. But tomorrow has to be impeccably observed.

It only takes one person though. Seems a huge risk to invite that kind of unrivalled shitstorm on the football club and particularly the supporters.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #51 on: Today at 06:25:48 pm
Respect minutes silence. I had to do a two minutes silence the other day plus GSTK after it at a fucking ice hockey game in Glasgow. After which basically everyone applauded. That will not happen at anfield
stockdam

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #52 on: Today at 06:36:10 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:32:54 pm
Personally, I think everyone should observe the silence impeccably.

No one has to like the monarchy in order to do so. Not everyone likes us either, but I expect everyone to observe a Hillsborough silence. It's basic human decency. Death should not be weaponised to make a point.

It's a sad state of affairs if people can't shut the fuck up for sixty seconds.

Hopefully we all act with class and dignity, then steamroll Ajax into the turf.

Nicely put.

You dont have to like the monarchy to show respect to a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Yes any behaviour other than silence just gives other idiots further ammunition to disrespect Hillsborough.

As for the match, Ajax will be a tough team to beat but I expect us to be back to our best and to play with total conviction.
Iska

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #53 on: Today at 06:44:37 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:32:54 pm
Personally, I think everyone should observe the silence impeccably.

No one has to like the monarchy in order to do so. Not everyone likes us either, but I expect everyone to observe a Hillsborough silence. It's basic human decency. Death should not be weaponised to make a point.

It's a sad state of affairs if people can't shut the fuck up for sixty seconds.

Hopefully we all act with class and dignity, then steamroll Ajax into the turf.
Absolutely right.  We will observe the minutes silence because it is the right thing to do.  Nothing else needed.

Intrigued by this fixture.  The Ajax of a couple of years ago wouldve been nightmare opponents to meet in the middle of this run of form, but no real sense of what theyre like now.  They turned out to have a real glass jaw in last years CL.
Thepooloflife

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #54 on: Today at 06:45:36 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:32:54 pm
Personally, I think everyone should observe the silence impeccably.

No one has to like the monarchy in order to do so. Not everyone likes us either, but I expect everyone to observe a Hillsborough silence. It's basic human decency. Death should not be weaponised to make a point.

It's a sad state of affairs if people can't shut the fuck up for sixty seconds.

Hopefully we all act with class and dignity, then steamroll Ajax into the turf.
Exactly - sums it up for me.
Sharado

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #55 on: Today at 06:46:22 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:32:54 pm
Personally, I think everyone should observe the silence impeccably.


Yeah it's fair enough. If you don't want to observe it strictly just stay on the concourse. I'm very, very much a republican but it's easy enough to respect a minutes silence for anything.

As others have said, if they play the anthem that's a different matter again.
Ghost Town

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #56 on: Today at 06:46:27 pm
Jurgen said to me you know
Shut yer gob for 1 min, you know
He said so
And I'm in love with him
So I'll comply

I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red
I'm so glad, so I'll do what he said
Priory Road

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #57 on: Today at 06:52:55 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:22:04 pm
It only takes one person though. Seems a huge risk to invite that kind of unrivalled shitstorm on the football club and particularly the supporters.

Yep, I get that. But one person doing it wont get a backlash against us.

I'm in two minds over the silence or round of applause. However, that might be taken as a precedent and future Hillsborough silences may be replaced with clapping, which would not be right.

We just have to suck this up lads and lasses.

Silence is golden for a minute tomorrow, then let rip for the reds after the whistle.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #58 on: Today at 07:03:00 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:46:27 pm
Jurgen said to me you know
Shut yer gob for 1 min, you know
He said so
And I'm in love with him
So I'll comply

I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red
I'm so glad, so I'll do what he said

Excellent.
Classycara

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #59 on: Today at 07:10:52 pm
On top of a favourable draw from pot 2, with these postponements we really couldn't ask for much more good fortune in terms of getting out this group. Especially with our toughest game out of the way (even if we played well and lost, it was still a free hit given it was away and we have four games before we face them again - and they generally don't travel well)
Lad

Re: LFC vs Ajax CL Matchday 2
Reply #60 on: Today at 07:13:32 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:48:51 pm
There shouldn't be anything done to remember her life/passing. It's a game of football and there's simply no need to reminisce for a moment on the passing of an immensely privileged woman who died peacefully at 96. I'd like to know how many people in the stadium tomorrow had met her personally.

I do agree on the minutes applause though. If you do anything, do that. The strongest response would have been nobody clapping.

Fuck all that bollocks, COME ON YOU REDS!!!!!!

Your view seems to be out of step with most on here. Even those who strongly are anti monarchy are ok to respect the silence. You seem to be agitating for some action as in lets have clapping instead and refuse to clap.

Weve made our feeling known re the national anthem, myself and most sensible people believe we need to do the right thing and be dignified for 60 seconds, then play a game of footballCOME ON YOU REDS !!!!!!!!
