If a mouse farts it will be all over the tabloid press, fuck em.
Audible dissent must be done only at appropriate times and in an appropriate manner, which is exactly whatever and whenever the people who don't want to listen decide, fuck em.
A 96 year old woman drowning in wealth and privilege died at home in comfort surrounded by loved ones, whilst we are expected to ignore the many thousands of people who have died and will die due to policy led poverty in this country, fuck em.
Fuck em, fuck the lot of them, the servile spineless c*nts.
Hope Nunez starts this one.