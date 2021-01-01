I'd have gone for a minute's applause. I can't help thinking a tiny minority will let their feelings for the Royal family (feelings I largely share, for what it's worth...) spill over and we'll be once again portrayed as the bad guys. The sycophantic press coverage hasn't exactly left many avenues for people to vent those feelings - the minute's silence before the game is definitely not the time nor place!!



It should have been an applause. Not like it was a tragic death, 70 years on the throne is something that's worth a round of applause. In a 50,000 crowd if some choose not to clap it doesn't matter. In a silence it only needs one person to make a noise and we'll never hear the end of it. I can see this backfiring badly.If you can't be quiet for a minute then stay at home. This fucking sideshow will distract from the game as well.And we'll get criticised whatever we do anyway. If we don't play the anthem we'll be criticised for that, if we do then we'll be criticised for either booing or not singing loud enough.