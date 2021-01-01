I've got a good feeling about this one. Klopp is exactly the man I'd want to get us set-up better and to get more out of our players.I think we'll be less open to rudimentary counter attacks. More organised at the back, (at least) two authentic central midfielders, less crowding of our front three, more intensity across the pitch (Diaz exempt), sacrificing some territory and quantity of possession for higher quality of attacks etc.Matip is a definite starter. I'd be very surprised if Thiago doesn't start. Darwin or Bobby is the big question for me as Bobby was very poor last week - I say that as a big supporter of Bobby - but Darwin isn't necessarily the person you'd turn to for getting a dysfunctional team functioning better.Ajax are flying again despite losing the greatest manager in the world and half their team. I'm not sure if that's representative of great succession planning or that their league - and Rangers - aren't up to much. I'm going to assume the latter unless we get stuffed again