Author Topic: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,179
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Reply #1000 on: Today at 08:20:48 am
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 08:18:18 am
If it werent for the potential CL game on Tuesday Id have said wouldnt it have been an ideal opportunity for Jurgen to take his players to Evian and work on things away from the spotlight?

Why would they need to go anywhere. Kirkby is a controlled environment, get them in front of a big screen and tell them they are all shite.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,179
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Reply #1001 on: Today at 08:21:49 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:17:48 am
Agreed. If our next league game is Chelsea away with a new manager bounce... That's not ideal.

It wont be. It will be the game against Ajax and then the game against Brighton after the international break.
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Reply #1002 on: Today at 09:02:37 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:30:33 am
Personally, after a defeat like that I want another match as soon as possible to give the players a chance to react and get it out of their system.

A home game against Wolves would have been a good opportunity for that.

Yeah, I think we'd have got a reaction like we saw against Bournemouth after Old Trafford, although Wolves are tough to break down and it could have been a typical 'can't break them down and they kick one over the top and score' afternoon.

Considering we reverted straight back to type against Newcastle it might work in our favour against Ajax though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,319
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Reply #1003 on: Today at 09:27:35 am
We'll need 4 wins out of 5 to top the group
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Reply #1004 on: Today at 09:35:51 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:21:49 am
It wont be. It will be the game against Ajax and then the game against Brighton after the international break.
I'm glad that the Chelsea game is probably getting moved. Would rather play them when we are in better form.
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Reply #1005 on: Today at 09:39:36 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:27:35 am
We'll need 4 wins out of 5 to top the group

Might need to win all 5 if Napoli win 3 of their next 4.

As long as we go through but finish 2nd and we're liable to get Bayern/PSG or Real. But then last time we needed to beat Napoli at home on the last round to go through as runners up and got lumbered with Bayern it worked out okay.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Reply #1006 on: Today at 09:41:33 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:39:36 am
Might need to win all 5 if Napoli win 3 of their next 4.

As long as we go through but finish 2nd and we're liable to get Bayern/PSG or Real. But then last time we needed to beat Napoli at home on the last round to go through as runners up and got lumbered with Bayern it worked out okay.
The most important thing is to go through. Even if we finish 2nd we can't forget that we are feared in Europe.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,179
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Reply #1007 on: Today at 09:43:38 am
The group was always dangerous but at least we have teams that want to play attacking football which should suit us. I also think Ajax is a great game to have at home because we will know very quickly whether we are seeing green shoots of recovery or whether it will be a tough season because they will have a go.
Logged

wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Reply #1008 on: Today at 09:49:03 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:39:36 am
As long as we go through but finish 2nd and we're liable to get Bayern/PSG or Real.
Wouldn't really mind. I'm always more confident of taking on the big guns over two legs than a final.
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,136
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 4o
Reply #1009 on: Today at 09:52:47 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:41:33 am
The most important thing is to go through. Even if we finish 2nd we can't forget that we are feared in Europe.

The main thing in the knockouts as well is you can't draw a PL side in the last 16. You wouldn't want to draw City or even Chelsea or Spurs.

If we're back on our game come the knockouts then you'll deal with whoever we get (some of the group winners will be fairly weak anyway and a couple of the runners up can be strong). If we're still off it if we do get through then a winnable last 16 tie will only be a stay of execution until we draw someone good  (i.e. 20/21). I'd love to finally beat Real for example but not in the kind of state we were in at the time of that tie.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 4o
Reply #1010 on: Today at 10:03:34 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:52:47 am
The main thing in the knockouts as well is you can't draw a PL side in the last 16. You wouldn't want to draw City or even Chelsea or Spurs.

If we're back on our game come the knockouts then you'll deal with whoever we get (some of the group winners will be fairly weak anyway and a couple of the runners up can be strong). If we're still off it if we do get through then a winnable last 16 tie will only be a stay of execution until we draw someone good  (i.e. 20/21). I'd love to finally beat Real for example but not in the kind of state we were in at the time of that tie.
True. I don't enjoy playing English teams in Europe. There's just an added pressure associated with it.

In 2018/19, we came second and we went on to win it beating Bayern and Barcelona along the way. You have to beat at least one top top team to win it anyway. If we come second this season, the first-placed teams would be nervous about facing us and they'll see us as the team to avoid.
Logged

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,271
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Reply #1011 on: Today at 11:37:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:20:48 am
Why would they need to go anywhere. Kirkby is a controlled environment, get them in front of a big screen and tell them they are all shite.

At which Diaz and Allison walk out the room. :D
Logged

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,478
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Reply #1012 on: Today at 04:27:07 pm
Clutching at straws but the good thing about the game is that it clearly demonstrated that we need young and dynamic players to replace some of our aging ones. We have milked the players dry and now need quite a big overhaul.

We have a great manager and we still have a good core of players. To stay at the top we will need to bring in 3 to 4 good players every season. I'm not sure that we can afford that and if not then we will fall back.

Our attack and defence are good......we have not kept our midfield up to the same level. Napoli had stronger, faster and more dynamic players especially in midfield.

We tend to camp in the opposition half but we are far too slow getting the ball forwards. When Napoli lost the ball they streamed back into their own penalty area whilst we played the ball around sideways. Once we lost the ball, Napoli moved it quickly and our midfield were nowhere to be seen other than Fabinho.

Teams will tend to fly at us in the first half when they are fittest and try to score early. Then, when they tire, they will camp in their own half.

Two strong and fast midfield players would transform us. We all saw it but we didn't do anything. Arthur appears to be a rush buy and I'll be surprised if he's here next season.
Logged
#JFT97

mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,318
  • kopite
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Reply #1013 on: Today at 04:41:51 pm
Sorry...but not got long online to check elsewhere, is the Ajax game going ahead as planned now, cheers.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,520
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Reply #1014 on: Today at 04:52:03 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:27:07 pm
Clutching at straws but the good thing about the game is that it clearly demonstrated that we need young and dynamic players to replace some of our aging ones. We have milked the players dry and now need quite a big overhaul.

We have a great manager and we still have a good core of players. To stay at the top we will need to bring in 3 to 4 good players every season. I'm not sure that we can afford that and if not then we will fall back.

Our attack and defence are good......we have not kept our midfield up to the same level. Napoli had stronger, faster and more dynamic players especially in midfield.

We tend to camp in the opposition half but we are far too slow getting the ball forwards. When Napoli lost the ball they streamed back into their own penalty area whilst we played the ball around sideways. Once we lost the ball, Napoli moved it quickly and our midfield were nowhere to be seen other than Fabinho.

Teams will tend to fly at us in the first half when they are fittest and try to score early. Then, when they tire, they will camp in their own half.

Two strong and fast midfield players would transform us. We all saw it but we didn't do anything. Arthur appears to be a rush buy and I'll be surprised if he's here next season.
I think there's a lot in this. I'm no sports scientist or anything, but it seems to me that a high intensity, high pressing game is rather unforgiving. I assume it could potentially burn players out, and if too many players reach that stage at roughly the same time, all round team performance will drop accordingly. Failure to refresh carefully but continuously would pretty much lead us to where we are now.

I also echo how you see teams approaching games against us now. Teams are working it out, and they don't mind giving us 70% of the ball either.

I'm sure Klopp will sort it out. I'm sure he sees where the problem lies. Hopefully he's backed if/when the right players become available.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,144
  • BoRac
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Reply #1015 on: Today at 04:56:17 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 04:41:51 pm
Sorry...but not got long online to check elsewhere, is the Ajax game going ahead as planned now, cheers.

Yeah, mate, they're playing Heerenveen later tonight.


(Nothing official on Tuesday's game yet, though. ;))
Logged
