Clutching at straws but the good thing about the game is that it clearly demonstrated that we need young and dynamic players to replace some of our aging ones. We have milked the players dry and now need quite a big overhaul.



We have a great manager and we still have a good core of players. To stay at the top we will need to bring in 3 to 4 good players every season. I'm not sure that we can afford that and if not then we will fall back.



Our attack and defence are good......we have not kept our midfield up to the same level. Napoli had stronger, faster and more dynamic players especially in midfield.



We tend to camp in the opposition half but we are far too slow getting the ball forwards. When Napoli lost the ball they streamed back into their own penalty area whilst we played the ball around sideways. Once we lost the ball, Napoli moved it quickly and our midfield were nowhere to be seen other than Fabinho.



Teams will tend to fly at us in the first half when they are fittest and try to score early. Then, when they tire, they will camp in their own half.



Two strong and fast midfield players would transform us. We all saw it but we didn't do anything. Arthur appears to be a rush buy and I'll be surprised if he's here next season.