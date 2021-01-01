I guess the frustration comes down to a) feeling like the money is there, we're about to outstrip the once insurmountable man united in terms of revenue generated [and they, with their owners, invest ridiculous sums into their playing squad] and b) that when we DO spend money we tend to get it right [under klopp at least].



You combine these things and think 'well an extra £40-£50 m on SOMEONE' and the picture looks quite different for us all.



I wouldn't really want rid of the owners to be honest as better the devil you know than the devil you don't. But that doesn't mean they're perfect, and being pissed off with them [as many are] seems perfectly valid to me. That doesn't mean we should all be marching on Anfield like it's 2010, but talking about it in here seems pretty fair game



post 2019 finances have been hit by the pandemic, we've also committed to capex for the Axa and the ARE which we are led to believe is from club funds. From the last accounts we still owe approx 71m from the main stand.Putting aside arguments about where financing for capex should come from, the next couple of years should be interesting to see how the model develops.On the one hand, you could argue that we will be a club generating £600m in revenue and with no capex to pay for, we should be in a position to make substantial investments in the squad as and when needed.On the other hand, if performance falls off, then we may not be generating that level of income, and big investment becomes, for example, dependent on champions league qualification.I'm broadly supportive of FSG, they've been our best owners since the days of John Smith, but they can come across as a bit jam tomorrow. I am however an unequivocal supporter of Klopp, and if he's thinking that they ought to open themselves up to a bit more risk then I'm with him 100%. Whilst they have made some sound business decisions, the reality is that the value of the club has grown so much, they are playing with the houses money at this point, and as such there is perhaps the scope to take a bit more risk.What is clear though, is that sportswashers aside, there's plenty of clubs gambling with money that they don't have.