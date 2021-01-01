The idea that the team has regressed is not valid, as the team continues to dominate games, the statistics, the possession, successful passes completed, chances created etc...



The opponents stick to counter attacks, while Liverpool fails to convert chances and seems to concede easy.



Remember that this team played until the very end all competitions last season. The two cups were played to the penalties. It is normal that there is lack of freshness, tiredness etc.



We can focus on the League this season and try to finish as high as possible. Then add another couple of midfielders next season and off we go again.

