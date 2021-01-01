« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49  (Read 21847 times)

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,951
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #800 on: Today at 11:41:42 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:46:14 am
sneaky bid to Zenit for Lovren this winter?

Jesus mary joseph and the wee donkey that's enough internet for me for the day.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #801 on: Today at 11:44:46 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:39:31 am
Said supporter will continue to tell others to grow a pair if they're constantly talking about how our owners aren't good enough for us but do absolutely nothing to change it  :wave

At the grand old age of 27 you'll also know that we have history of getting rid of owners we didn't want. So do it. Start the process.
You aren't worth having an argument with because you love twisting others' words. I never said that I wanted them out. I just want them to address glaring weaknesses proactively.
Logged

Online Aeon

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #802 on: Today at 11:45:16 am »
The idea that the team has regressed is not valid, as the team continues to dominate games, the statistics, the possession, successful passes completed, chances created etc...

The opponents stick to counter attacks, while Liverpool fails to convert chances and seems to concede easy.

Remember that this team played until the very end all competitions last season. The two cups were played to the penalties. It is normal that there is lack of freshness, tiredness etc.

We can focus on the League this season and try to finish as high as possible. Then add another couple of midfielders next season and off we go again. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 