The likes of Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea have spent countless amounts of money all the way through the seasons we were dicing with City, and it hasn't got them anywhere. Look at how much United alone have spent. Other than this season did it move them any further forward. Revising the squad, I agree is important and we probably haven't done as much as we could have done, when as you say we were in a good position too. But the major point over this season is how much last season cost us in effort and fatigue. It's obvious that we are still feeling it, which is why a number of our players look out on their feet at the moment. I don't think anyone is arguing that we should have spent more this season, but I think the knock on of starting this season earlier has really hit us overall.
Some of what you're saying is fair enough, but on the opening lines - firstly I never brought up United and Chelsea, because their spending is ridiculous and unsustainable. I'm not expecting us to replicate what they're doing.
Secondly, Spurs and Arsenal (the teams that I think actually are a valid comparison/contrast with what we're doing) have gotten somewhere with what they've been spending - they're now both looking strong for the top 4 and putting themselves in the position that we formerly occupied of being there if City slip-up. Maybe their spending since 2019 hasn't got them any big trophies, but it has got them somewhere in that they've improved a lot, while we've gone backwards. There's no reason why we can't match the spending power of these two, given that
a) we have significantly higher revenue
b) one of them has a billion pound stadium to pay off
c) the other hadn't been in the CL since 2016
Our owners have generally run the club well as a business, but they're tight as fuck with money, totally terrified of any degree of risk, and unwilling to respond when other sustainably-run clubs actually start outspending us and challenging our position.