I'm reasonably confident that once we manage to get two midfielders on the pitch at the same time that hold their positions in the middle of the pitch that we will look better. Whether that better will be enough to claw back the lost ground I don't know but it should be enough for us to at least qualify in the CL.



Harvey is very good but he's also very young and doesn't offer really any support for Fabinho when we don't have the ball. I don't have a problem with Milner's age as he still looks in good shape but he's never been very good in a midfield like last night as his instinct is always to close the ball which again left loads of space for Napoli. Fabinho is still boss but he's never been so dynamic that he could patrol the entire middle third by himself.



Our success was always built on having a functioning midfield that did all the under-appreciated stuff really well so that the front three and full-backs could shine. With our midfield make-up last night I don't think we can also have an outright front three and two full-backs that play like wingers (or, at best, wing-backs). People wanting Fabinho to drop into a back-three when the full-backs bomb on would be fine except then we'd have nobody in central midfield whatsoever.