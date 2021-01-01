« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49  (Read 20422 times)

Offline stevieG786

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #720 on: Today at 09:32:28 am »
Honestly. I feel like this was a long time coming. Theres been loads of times recently where weve been let off the hook by either Allison making big saves. opposition strikers missing absolute sitters or VAR ruling a goal offside due to marginal offside decisions by our high line

Napoli were too damn clinical last night and I honestly feel had Diaz not scored killing their momentum they would have gone for and probably scored another 3
Online NarutoReds

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #721 on: Today at 09:34:17 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:21:28 am
Hey, lay off my compatriot will ya :)
- Andre-Frank Anguissa, age 26.

- Victor Osimhen, age 23.

Both were such a menace to play against yesterday... My dumb conclusion is, when you are young you can run much much longer, and faster than 30-year-old.

When Napoli continued the onslaught by scoring a fourth just two minutes after the break... It killed me inside.
Offline liverbloke

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #722 on: Today at 09:34:35 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 09:23:04 am
Out of curio, why isn't Harvey in that list of positives? Aside from Luis, he was everywhere last night trying to make things happen.

sorry mate my bad - harvey should deffo be in that list of positives  :)
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #723 on: Today at 09:35:32 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:24:10 am
The likes of Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea have spent countless amounts of money all the way through the seasons we were dicing with City, and it hasn't got them anywhere. Look at how much United alone have spent.

Nobody is saying we should spend money for the sake of it. Equally, you could argue that City and Chelsea have spent lots and won leagues and European cups. Nobody is saying its that simple.

We keep going on about how recruitment and analytics departments are world-leading. If thats true then we should be able to identify players. Perhaps the risk we should be taking is to get targets in earlier. Why wait until Tchou Tchou is on everyones radar? Could we have moved for someone like him or Kessie or even Haaland before they became pretty safe bets?

It feels like we wait until its absolutely obvious they are a top player. Then convince ourselves we will get them next summer and then watch them go to Madrid, Barca, Chelsea or City.
Online El Lobo

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #724 on: Today at 09:35:44 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:24:41 am
Even if we can't sell players like Ox, we should be able to loan them out to get their wages(or a decent chunk) off our books.

Why should we...? Forest just chucked £150 million about, why would they for example choose to loan someone who is quite often injured and hasn't really played at a good level for a couple of years? West Ham were the ones strongly linked with him, and they signed Paqueta in the same position. Levels. People seem to have this idea that we're just stockpiling players. Oxlade-Chamberlain played 152 minutes after the January window closed, and they were all against Norwich. Does that scream to you that he was a player we were relying on and would be rejecting offers for...?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #725 on: Today at 09:37:41 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:34:17 am
- Andre-Frank Anguissa, age 26.

- Victor Osimhen, age 23.

Both were such a menace to play against yesterday... My dumb conclusion is, when you are young you can run much much longer, and faster than 30-year-old.

When Napoli continued the onslaught by scoring a fourth just two minutes after the break... It killed me inside.
We played into Osigoal's hands. He's a menace on the counter but against deeper defences, he's not as threatening. I hope we adapt our ractics in the 2nd leg.
Online wah00ey

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #726 on: Today at 09:38:02 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 08:54:37 am
Maybe, I thought we were so bad it made the official's an irrelevance. That second penalty was pretty soft though.
VVD is running in a straight line alongside him  Never a pen.
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #727 on: Today at 09:38:13 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:34:17 am
- Andre-Frank Anguissa, age 26.

- Victor Osimhen, age 23.

Both were such a menace to play against yesterday... My dumb conclusion is, when you are young you can run much much longer, and faster than 30-year-old.

When Napoli continued the onslaught by scoring a fourth just two minutes after the break... It killed me inside.

With respect to Napoli, they are exactly the sort of club we should be bullying in the transfer market. Pick the bones of great (but not rich or powerful) clubs. Ferguson did this a lot. He was constantly swiping the best players from the likes of Newcastle, Spurs and Villa. It was rare that they would go and raid Madrid, Bayern, Inter or even the likes of Arsenal.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5’(p) 46’ Anguissa 31’ Simeone 45’ Diaz 49’
« Reply #728 on: Today at 09:40:26 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:59:26 am
Why are all our players knackered but Real Madrid or City's players aren't? Both those teams played a large number of games last season too. Yes they have big squads but so do we.

We don't rotate our full-backs in the same way that those two teams two, and ours arguably work even harder. But the more self-inflicted issue is our lack of rotation of our central midfield. We've absolutely flogged Fabinho and Henderson. Thiago. we've learned, seems to have inherent issues with injuries, but we really should have been looking to replace Ox and Keita so we could rotate properly.

Last season we were running on vapours for the last few weeks. You can only run for so long telling your body it's not tired the you hit a wall.
Online thaddeus

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #729 on: Today at 09:40:48 am »
I'm reasonably confident that once we manage to get two midfielders on the pitch at the same time that hold their positions in the middle of the pitch that we will look better.  Whether that better will be enough to claw back the lost ground I don't know but it should be enough for us to at least qualify in the CL.

Harvey is very good but he's also very young and doesn't offer really any support for Fabinho when we don't have the ball.  I don't have a problem with Milner's age as he still looks in good shape but he's never been very good in a midfield like last night as his instinct is always to close the ball which again left loads of space for Napoli.  Fabinho is still boss but he's never been so dynamic that he could patrol the entire middle third by himself.

Our success was always built on having a functioning midfield that did all the under-appreciated stuff really well so that the front three and full-backs could shine.  With our midfield make-up last night I don't think we can also have an outright front three and two full-backs that play like wingers (or, at best, wing-backs).  People wanting Fabinho to drop into a back-three when the full-backs bomb on would be fine except then we'd have nobody in central midfield whatsoever.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #730 on: Today at 09:40:57 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:35:44 am
Why should we...? Forest just chucked £150 million about, why would they for example choose to loan someone who is quite often injured and hasn't really played at a good level for a couple of years? West Ham were the ones strongly linked with him, and they signed Paqueta in the same position. Levels. People seem to have this idea that we're just stockpiling players. Oxlade-Chamberlain played 152 minutes after the January window closed, and they were all against Norwich. Does that scream to you that he was a player we were relying on and would be rejecting offers for...?
History suggests that we'll rather let players run down their contracts than tell them that they have to leave. The same thing happened with the likes of Lallana and Moreno. Not being able to sell is possible but we can loan them out like other clubs to free up wages and a place in the squad. However, different rules seem to apply to us and everything is "fine".
Online keyop

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #731 on: Today at 09:46:07 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:24:41 am
Even if we can't sell players like Ox, we should be able to loan them out to get their wages(or a decent chunk) off our books.
'Hi, it's Liverpool FC here. We've got a talented player who is always injured. Would you like him for a season? He's on £125,000 a week and averages about 10 or 15 games a year'.

Good luck with closing that deal.

Even if there were clubs willing to buy or loan the likes of Ox or Keita, there's still the four factors that Lobo highlighted that all need to align - plus a fifth one, which is the players agent not being a dick by wanting too much.
Online El Lobo

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #732 on: Today at 09:47:11 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:40:57 am
History suggests that we'll rather let players run down their contracts than tell them that they have to leave. The same thing happened with the likes of Lallana and Moreno. Not being able to sell is possible but we can loan them out like other clubs to free up wages and a place in the squad. However, different rules seem to apply to us and everything is "fine".

I dont mean this offensively, but you have literally zero idea what you're talking about.

You seem to think if there's no interest in buying someone permanently we can go 'Right we'll just loan him to you then' and the loaning club have no choice. Why dont you go and find a shred of evidence around us choosing not to loan Lallana, or Moreno, or Oxlade-Chamberlain when we had offers on the table? Go.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #733 on: Today at 09:49:58 am »
Anyone read Pearce's new article? Apparently he's laying into Klopp bit there? Can anyone confirm?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #734 on: Today at 09:50:04 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:46:07 am
'Hi, it's Liverpool FC here. We've got a talented player who is always injured. Would you like him for a season? He's on £125,000 a week and averages about 10 or 15 games a year'.

Good luck with closing that deal.

Even if there were clubs willing to buy or loan the likes of Ox or Keita, there's still the four factors that Lobo highlighted that all need to align - plus a fifth one, which is the players agent not being a dick by wanting too much.
Did you miss the "or a decent chunk" bit? LOL. What applies to other clubs is that they inform the player that he's surplus to requirements and that he should find a new club. We are not the only team to encounter this situation. And to respond to your scenario, we loaned Sturridge out and he was an injury prone player on high wages.
Online Fromola

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #735 on: Today at 09:50:17 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:11:13 am
We've got quite a few problems right now. Midfield is clearly one, combination of injuries, luck, form and not having quite enough we can rely on. People embarrass themselves making out like its the only one, but it is one of the problems. Fitness too, we seem ridiculously unfit compared to others and it seems we've got something wrong (whether it was our pre-season or just out fitness work this season, maybe going easier to avoid any further injuries? Not sure, no one here could really know). And it doesn't help that Alisson, Matip, Elliott and Luis Diaz are our only four first teamers playing even close to their best (Thiago as well but he's played like an hour this season). As good as Tchouameni is, I'm not sure he suddenly elicits a huge improvement in Trent, VVD, Gomez, Robbo, Fabinho, Hendo, Milner, Salah, Firmino and Nunez.

But Neco Williams? :D Amazing. We wouldn't rotate him with Trent, thats the point. He needs games at his age, which he's getting at Forest and wouldn't have got here. To turn down nearly £20 million for someone who wasn't really going to play I'm sure would have provoked a sensible response from you Fromola.

As for Ox. Again, it just shows another fundamental gap in your knowledge of how football works. He has a contract. For him to leave would need him to want to leave, a club to want to sign him and acceptable offers made to us and him. Unless you know something we don't Fromola (and I'll take a long shot that you dont) then it would seem that those four things haven't all happened at the same time. As with Lallana, as with Sturridge, as with Moreno, as with Emre Can. You can talk all you want about selling players before their contracts expire, sometimes it just isn't possible. We're seeing it more and more.

Selling Williams is fine and good business as long as you're strengthening the squad properly. That's the point.

Nothing against Ramsey but he's a kid, he's not going to back up Trent this season. To have a situation where Milner comes on at right back in the Derby is ridiculous.
Offline Sharado

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #736 on: Today at 09:52:28 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:31:30 am
I don't think anyone would deny we should have added to the squads more, but we need to realise the bigger picture here. Yes, we can continue to add to the squad but with state run teams there will come a point when it's no longer enough anyway. They will eventually take over the Premier League in the way they dominate others. Let's face it, it's only us who have given City any competition at all, they are already dominating beyond expectations. I don't doubt that Newcastle will come into the equation and all. It's the consequence of a league that is made from money and the only thing it savours is money.

Whilst I don't disagree with this, our net spend during the Klopp era has been less than a huge number of teams below us. I'm sure we all share the sense that had it been just a bit higher - not city/newcastle/psg/barcelona/chelsea level - just more respectable, that we look a different prospect now. There's a sense that performances like this, maybe even a season like this, has been in the post for a while.
Online Rush 82

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #737 on: Today at 09:53:48 am »
Mercifully we had an electricity sub-station go 'pop' last night just as we went into extra time so I was forced to disconnect from the horror show (power was only restored at 10 am this morning).

That was a very painful smack - first half we were absolutely smashed - no other word for it.

Damn but Napoli loves playing against us.

No idea what's happened to Trent btw - he looks like a burnt-out old man forcing himself to play football.

Think that the exertions of the past few seasons has caught up with everyone - they look fucked and it's notable that the only ones who didn't look fucked were Diaz and Elliot - they still look hungry. The rest....

I can't get myself to be outraged, cross, raging or even feeling gutted or sick - it just feels a bit sad to have reached the end of the incredible heights with this particular set of players (most of the lot who started).

Recognise that it may get even worse before it gets better and looking forward to the next phase of our rebuild with some pragmatism.

Online El Lobo

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #738 on: Today at 09:55:10 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:50:17 am
Selling Williams is fine and good business as long as you're strengthening the squad properly. That's the point.

Nothing against Ramsey but he's a kid, he's not going to back up Trent this season. To have a situation where Milner comes on at right back in the Derby is ridiculous.

He would have played at RB anyway if we had kept Neco. You really do choose the most bizarre hills to die on. I'm legitimately surprised you're not still bemoaning us not keeping Clyne.
Offline Sharado

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #739 on: Today at 09:57:52 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:11:13 am
. As good as Tchouameni is, I'm not sure he suddenly elicits a huge improvement in Trent, VVD, Gomez, Robbo, Fabinho, Hendo, Milner, Salah, Firmino and Nunez.


He doesn't, no, but it's about saying 'nobody rest on your laurels, we're always moving on'. We've had virgil openly saying we need more midfielders, and now he's playing away at napoli with a 37 year old who clearly physically isn't up to it offering him no protection at all. There's no way these things don't affect you in the moment. Whatever level you're playing at when someone's being a bit shit time and again it beats down your motivation.  Bringing in new players sends a message to the other players that we won't settle for 'getting by', we want to always be the best and if any of you aren't the best you're replaceable.

Right now we've had milner stink the place out at goodison and old trafford and - for various reasons I know - we've said 'right,start away in a really tough champions league game'. That is quite simply settling for second best. Making do.

Tchouameni signing doesn't fix that on his own of course, but it at least says 'we can see the issues and we're working on them'.
Online jillc

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #740 on: Today at 09:58:47 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:52:28 am
Whilst I don't disagree with this, our net spend during the Klopp era has been less than a huge number of teams below us. I'm sure we all share the sense that had it been just a bit higher - not city/newcastle/psg/barcelona/chelsea level - just more respectable, that we look a different prospect now. There's a sense that performances like this, maybe even a season like this, has been in the post for a while.

I think there would still have been a knock on from last season, just because of how intense last season was and we had less time to prepare before we are straight back in again. I always had this season down as a challenging one, because the fixtures are just so senseless especially in the first part of the season. Of course, getting a couple of new players may have helped but then again players need time to settle. It probably should have been last season we brought the reinforcements back in and they would have been ready to go for this season's slog.
Online Gerard00

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #741 on: Today at 10:00:46 am »
Woeful - so many under performers this season and replacing experienced midfielders with some of the younger lads is always going to lead to a drop in quality overall - not their fault and its great that players are Eliiott and Carvalho are getting chances but theres a massive difference between them and the likes of Thiago and Mane. Same goes for players like Milner filling in and trying to adapt to a new and quite different type of striker. 

We're definitely at the end of the cycle with this team which means the start of a new cycle under Klopp. I hope he gets it right again but he needs to be backed in the next couple of windows or we risk falling off even further.
Online B0151?

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #742 on: Today at 10:02:36 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:55:10 am
He would have played at RB anyway if we had kept Neco. You really do choose the most bizarre hills to die on. I'm legitimately surprised you're not still bemoaning us not keeping Clyne.
Felt like people moaned about Neco every time he played or came on despite his talent always being evident. No wonder he wanted to go.
Online wah00ey

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #743 on: Today at 10:04:08 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:53:48 am
Mercifully we had an electricity sub-station go 'pop' last night just as we went into extra time so I was forced to disconnect from the horror show (power was only restored at 10 am this morning).

Ha ha - my Dad used to disappear at all hours to strange sub stations around South London when he was on call.  That really brought back memories.
Online decosabute

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #744 on: Today at 10:05:52 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:24:10 am
The likes of Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea have spent countless amounts of money all the way through the seasons we were dicing with City, and it hasn't got them anywhere. Look at how much United alone have spent. Other than this season did it move them any further forward. Revising the squad, I agree is important and we probably haven't done as much as we could have done, when as you say we were in a good position too. But the major point over this season is how much last season cost us in effort and fatigue. It's obvious that we are still feeling it, which is why a number of our players look out on their feet at the moment. I don't think anyone is arguing that we should have spent more this season, but I think the knock on of starting this season earlier has really hit us overall.

Some of what you're saying is fair enough, but on the opening lines - firstly I never brought up United and Chelsea, because their spending is ridiculous and unsustainable. I'm not expecting us to replicate what they're doing.

Secondly, Spurs and Arsenal (the teams that I think actually are a valid comparison/contrast with what we're doing) have gotten somewhere with what they've been spending - they're now both looking strong for the top 4 and putting themselves in the position that we formerly occupied of being there if City slip-up. Maybe their spending since 2019 hasn't got them any big trophies, but it has got them somewhere in that they've improved a lot, while we've gone backwards. There's no reason why we can't match the spending power of these two, given that
a) we have significantly higher revenue
b) one of them has a billion pound stadium to pay off
c) the other hadn't been in the CL since 2016

Our owners have generally run the club well as a business, but they're tight as fuck with money, totally terrified of any degree of risk, and unwilling to respond when other sustainably-run clubs actually start outspending us and challenging our position.
Online wah00ey

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #745 on: Today at 10:07:35 am »
Oh, and this nonsense about our form being the result of Mane leaving?  I mean, our best player this season has been the guy who came in in January, made an instant impact in a similar role to Mane, and was probably a factor in us not doing much to keep Mane.  And how has Mane leaving impacted everyone else?  Did he glue lead strips into everyone's boots before he cleared out his locker?  FFS!
Offline killer-heels

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5’(p) 46’ Anguissa 31’ Simeone 45’ Diaz 49’
« Reply #746 on: Today at 10:07:38 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:05:52 am
Our owners have generally run the club well as a business, but they're tight as fuck with money, totally terrified of any degree of risk, and unwilling to respond when other sustainably-run clubs actually start outspending us and challenging our position.

To be fair to the owners its not just them terrified of risk, our transfer team are as well. Didn't one of our analysts do a presentation about this?

I guess budget questions can be put to the owners but signing players, moving players on etc. thats pretty much on the football side.
Online Rush 82

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #747 on: Today at 10:09:13 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:58:47 am
I think there would still have been a knock on from last season, just because of how intense last season was and we had less time to prepare before we are straight back in again. I always had this season down as a challenging one, because the fixtures are just so senseless, especially in the first part of the season. Of course, getting a couple of new players may have helped but then again players need time to settle. It probably should have been last season we brought the reinforcements back in and they would have been ready to go for this season's slog.
There's zero doubt that we would be in a much better space had Matip, Thiago, Jota, Konate, and Keita not all dropped at the same time. Too many of our starting XI right now should rightly be impact subs, not starters. We've had horrible preparation for the season, and, injuries coupled with the mental hangover from the past two seasons shouldn't be surprising that we look jaded.

Really worried about Salah, Trent and Robbo (to some extent Virgil) - they look mentally stuffed and not sure how that gets fixed. Even the boss looks somewhat non-plussed.
Gomez fell apart last night under pressure - fair play to Napoli, they sensed weakness and exploited it.
There's just grit in all the gears - nothing is operating smoothly.



Offline killer-heels

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #748 on: Today at 10:10:28 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 10:09:13 am
There's zero doubt that we would be in a much better space had Matip, Thiago, Jota, Konate, and Keita not all dropped at the same time. Too many of our starting XI right now should rightly be impact subs, not starters. We've had horrible preparation for the season, and, injuries coupled with the mental hangover from the past two seasons shouldn't be surprising that we look jaded.

Really worried about Salah, Trent and Robbo (to some extent Virgil) - they look mentally stuffed and not sure how that gets fixed. Even the boss looks somewhat non-plussed.
Gomez fell apart last night under pressure - fair play to Napoli, they sensed weakness and exploited it.
There's just grit in all the gears - nothing is operating smoothly.





Yep and in hindsight starting Diaz, Salah and in particular Fabinho and Van Dijk doesnt seem a good idea. The amount of football they have played is massive.
Online lolowalsh

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #749 on: Today at 10:14:05 am »
Funny how City don't look mentally knackered despite them losing to Real Madrid in such a comical way after being set and done to the Final, then going to down 2-0 at home and coming back and winning the league. The painful truth is we have some players who are not good enough anymore who should've been sold this summer. It's wonderful that Klopp is compassionate with his players, but he need to start being strict and ship players who are not good enough anymore.
Online Raid

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #750 on: Today at 10:15:17 am »
We need a reset in terms of style and shape. It just looks horrible and it's not working.

It will come again, these players haven't turned bad overnight. The absolute minimum requirement against Wolves is 100% effort, that clip of them jogging around last night as Napoli played through them is not on and thankfully not something we see from them usually.
