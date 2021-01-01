« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49  (Read 18475 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,125
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #640 on: Today at 07:44:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:34:31 am
If we were compact we wouldnt need to drop deep. Dropping deep would have just created more gaps. We need to make the play area as small as possible. Keep the high line, keep compact so that you can press as a unit and there are no gaps.

Do we have the energy for that ?

Players look goosed.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,063
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #641 on: Today at 07:47:50 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm
I'd argue he's a much better option than putting Milner or Gomez at RB if we're giving Trent a rest.

What we have done over the past few years is get rid of the half decent players to finance new buys, Ings was another one.
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,125
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #642 on: Today at 07:51:22 am »
Our midfield currently is exactly like united's of the last few years. Which is why our CBs currently look like Maguire.

Zero pressure on the ball, no creativity either. The sooner Thiago is up and running the better. I know very little of Arthur but he needs integrating asap too.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,860
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #643 on: Today at 07:59:26 am »
Why are all our players knackered but Real Madrid or City's players aren't? Both those teams played a large number of games last season too. Yes they have big squads but so do we.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,125
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #644 on: Today at 08:00:41 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:59:26 am
Why are all our players knackered but Real Madrid or City's players aren't? Both those teams played a large number of games last season too. Yes they have big squads but so do we.

Think the system is flawed, players dont look arsed and some are just playing badly.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,050
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #645 on: Today at 08:01:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:29:33 am
I agree keyop that its not easy to move people on but surely there are price points that some of these players do go at? Also until recently there was still reliable talk about wanting to offer Keita a new contract. Why?
I don't know, and the Ox contract extension was also an odd one. Perhaps it's a mixture of Jurgen's loyalty, players refusing to leave/take a pay cut, the club trying to retain value, or not wanting them to go for bottom dollar. I think the last one is unlikely, as arguably the longer they stay and more injuries they have, the older they get and the more their value decreases.

Plus there's the fact that both could well have decided to see out their contracts regardless of who comes in for them - it's been the best club in the world to be part of for the last 5 years and Jurgen is every player's dream coach.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:03:52 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,062
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #646 on: Today at 08:03:51 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:02:09 am
Honestly, how shit are Bournemouth? Astonishing when you think about it

Bournemouth is the only game we've been up for and that was a reaction to the dreadful showing at Old Trafford. Unfortunately we then followed it up with another non-performance against Newcastle.

The other key with Bournemouth was getting the early goals and then they basically threw in the towel. That's the only time we've been leading in a game all season. Even the Newcastle game the final whistle went as soon as we took the lead.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,439
  • i neither know nor care
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #647 on: Today at 08:04:11 am »
we all agree that for a club to be regularly successful it needs to strengthen its squad season on season - and that is not a slight on the current players either

we've all been over the negatives but let's look at the positives:

diaz - he could have had 3 and showed more passion than many
thiago - looked class and put his foot on the ball when needed
allison - did an amazing save only for the ball to fortunately (unfortunately for us) fall right back to the feet of their player and also saved a penalty lets not forget
matip - looked calm and assured though still needs game time


Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,903
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #648 on: Today at 08:05:06 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:17:33 am
Thiago looked intense when he came on
He looked a completely different class in so many little moment and movements.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,943
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #649 on: Today at 08:07:58 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:05:06 am
He looked a completely different class in so many little moment and movements.

Won twice as many challenges as the entire midfield prior to him coming on. Night and day.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #650 on: Today at 08:11:17 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:05:06 am
He looked a completely different class in so many little moment and movements.

Klopps alarming comment about needing to reinvent ourselves was a call out to the owners that he doesnt have the squad to implement his strategy (high line and counter press). It was also a message to the players that they arent performing at anywhere near the required standard. Too many players not actually trying the best, as shocking as it is to say that about some of our team.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,590
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #651 on: Today at 08:18:27 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:59:26 am
Why are all our players knackered but Real Madrid or City's players aren't? Both those teams played a large number of games last season too. Yes they have big squads but so do we.

They didn't play every single game of the season in every single competition like we did though. Even at the end there were signs it was taking it out of the squad as a whole. Then you come into a season which begins earlier than usual and inside two weeks three games a week, it's hardly that big a surprise. It's not just physical it's also mental fatigue that can take longer, especially when you are constantly being beaten by a cheating bunch of arses. I am not even that surprised about how we have struggled as I suspected it would be a very challenging campaign.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,943
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #652 on: Today at 08:21:31 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:18:27 am
They didn't play every single game of the season in every single competition like we did though. Even at the end there were signs it was taking it out of the squad as a whole. Then you come into a season which begins earlier than usual and inside two weeks three games a week, it's hardly that big a surprise. It's not just physical it's also mental fatigue that can take longer, especially when you are constantly being beaten by a cheating bunch of arses. I am not even that surprised about how we have struggled as I suspected it would be a very challenging campaign.

We've asked them to go into the well time and again. Last season we asked them to go into the deepest fucking well ever, and in the last week at least they were effectively rewarded for their efforts with nothing. I can imagine, on some sort of psychological level, there are elements of 'what's the point' out there.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,573
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #653 on: Today at 08:24:34 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:11:17 am
Klopps alarming comment about needing to reinvent ourselves was a call out to the owners that he doesnt have the squad to implement his strategy (high line and counter press). It was also a message to the players that they arent performing at anywhere near the required standard. Too many players not actually trying the best, as shocking as it is to say that about some of our team.
He's right, our players look disinterested in doing the hard work bar Elliott, Diaz,Thiago and Fab. The owners have not interested enough into the squad and it's a disgrace, however Klopp is setting the tactics and choosing the team, which has been poor too. Everyone in the team needs to take a look at themselves because right now it's not working at all.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #654 on: Today at 08:24:53 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:18:27 am
They didn't play every single game of the season in every single competition like we did though. Even at the end there were signs it was taking it out of the squad as a whole. Then you come into a season which begins earlier than usual and inside two weeks three games a week, it's hardly that big a surprise. It's not just physical it's also mental fatigue that can take longer, especially when you are constantly being beaten by a cheating bunch of arses. I am not even that surprised about how we have struggled as I suspected it would be a very challenging campaign.
Yet only £4m was invested when we clearly needed a refresh.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,062
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #655 on: Today at 08:26:10 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:49:48 am
That was one of the worst Liverpool performances I've witnessed under Klopp. Possibly the worst. Think the lack of investment in the squad down the years is really starting to show now.

The fans could see it. "The reds have got no money" chant last season was a humorous way to say we need to invest in the team, after we only signed one player last year and stupidly didn't replace Wijnaldum. We gave it everything we had anyway but you can't just keep doing that. A poor couple of results to start the season and the Mancs immediately throw another 150 mill at the team while out the CL. Chelsea have broken spending records this summer. Arsenal have spent big again from the Europa League.

I've said for years we need to invest now to save us having to pay more down the line and that saving money by not investing is a false economy because you'll have to throw more at it then and not from a position of strength but chasing it again. The midfield is a perfect case in point.

I think the players are also fed up with the lack of investment, refreshing of the squad, as much as they're fatigued or whatever else.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,679
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #656 on: Today at 08:27:15 am »
The Echo highlighting the utter glee of Italian Journos over last night's result. This one from Calciomercato is the crowning glory, though I'm not sure about some of the translation  :o


A delirium at the Maradona . Four goals from Napoli to Liverpool, in an amazing match that will enter by right in the football history of the Neapolitan club , a match worthy of the name of the stadium where it was designed and built.

Three to zero already at the end of the first half, when the most correct result would have been five to zero.

Liverpool annihilated, demolished its arrogance, its superficiality. Here Klopp has always lost, four games, four defeats.

Spalletti guessed it all: formation, strategy and even the change in the end of the first half.

This victory belongs to him almost as much as it is to the team. Seeing an Italian who submits an Englishwoman, moreover vice-champion of Europe, must give us pride and also hope. Napoli has shown that there is a solution, a way to go back.

(I won't link to the shambles of a web site that is the Echo from a mobile. It's fine on my Desktop but absolute murder on anything else.)
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,749
  • Believer
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #657 on: Today at 08:29:02 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:44:17 am
Do we have the energy for that ?

Players look goosed.

That's exactly the impression I have had for most of the season so far. Lacking the energy then, presumably, affects them mentally and that is what appears to be happening.

The only players that look still full of running are Diaz, Bobby and Elliott - and it's no coincidence when you consider that all 3 - for different reasons - haven`t played for us at full tilt for the last 18 months whereas the likes of Trent, Robbo et al have
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,590
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #658 on: Today at 08:31:30 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:26:10 am
The fans could see it. "The reds have got no money" chant last season was a humorous way to say we need to invest in the team, after we only signed one player last year and stupidly didn't replace Wijnaldum. We gave it everything we had anyway but you can't just keep doing that. A poor couple of results to start the season and the Mancs immediately throw another 150 mill at the team while out the CL. Chelsea have broken spending records this summer. Arsenal have spent big again from the Europa League.

I've said for years we need to invest now to save us having to pay more down the line and that saving money by not investing is a false economy because you'll have to throw more at it then and not from a position of strength but chasing it again. The midfield is a perfect case in point.

I don't think anyone would deny we should have added to the squads more, but we need to realise the bigger picture here. Yes, we can continue to add to the squad but with state run teams there will come a point when it's no longer enough anyway. They will eventually take over the Premier League in the way they dominate others. Let's face it, it's only us who have given City any competition at all, they are already dominating beyond expectations. I don't doubt that Newcastle will come into the equation and all. It's the consequence of a league that is made from money and the only thing it savours is money.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #659 on: Today at 08:32:38 am »
The most alarming thing for me, and this is basically for all of 2022 not just last night, is the form of Robertson, Fabinho and Salah. Those 3 were arguably with VVD our most consistent players when we were at our best but they have fallen off a cliff. VVD is not the same either but he was so far ahead of every other CB that he is merely back with the pack now.

With Fabinho its an obvious physical issue. I hope he is getting checked for all sorts of ailments because he is creeping about the pitch like someone with long-Covid. He was never fast by any means, but he looks like literally the slowest player in the Premier League right now. Its like a Socceraid performance.

With Robertson, I think he looks tired and bereft of confidence but going back a long time he has been in slow decline. I'm not even calling for him to be dropped because I don't know if Tsimikas is the answer.

Salah looks short of confidence too and that he's constantly questioning himself. People say his positioning has changed this season, which is slightly true, but going back to AFCON he has not looked the same player. We can't even say he's been "found out", because the league had plenty of time to find him out and this happened too suddenly. I was hoping the contract situation would help this, but it only did so briefly.

I don't even care about Joe Gomez last night. Yes it was a Lovren at Spurs performance, but it happens and I actually think he was unlucky in some ways believe it or not. Matip is back and Konate not far behind him, so Joe will have a while to get over that I think. He was bad individually but in reality our MF is what exposed him last night.

Milner - I think his days of starting PL or CL games, in any position, should be behind him. But I still see him as the first name on the bench (which I hope isn't damning with faint praise), as he can come into nearly any game situation in any position with 30 minutes left and do a job.

Final thing - if you see anyone questioning Klopp I suggest block, ignore, mute and move on. I'm sure if Klopp was asked now he might reconsider what we did in pre-season, but I didn't see anyone clamoring about that after the Charity Shield. FSG is another matter and best kept in its own thread.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,062
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #660 on: Today at 08:35:58 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:31:30 am
I don't think anyone would deny we should have added to the squads more, but we need to realise the bigger picture here. Yes, we can continue to add to the squad but with state run teams there will come a point when it's no longer enough anyway. They will eventually take over the Premier League in the way they dominate others. Let's face it, it's only us who have given City any competition at all, they are already dominating beyond expectations. I don't doubt that Newcastle will come into the equation and all. It's the consequence of a league that is made from money and the only thing it savours is money.

It's also why we need to make the most of Klopp while we have him and make use of the position of strength we have/had because it'll get a damn sight harder if we're left chasing it given what we're up against.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,830
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #661 on: Today at 08:39:29 am »
Thought the officials were terrible. Guess they found a horses head in their bed?
Logged
Poor.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
« Reply #662 on: Today at 08:40:51 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:31:30 am
I don't think anyone would deny we should have added to the squads more, but we need to realise the bigger picture here. Yes, we can continue to add to the squad but with state run teams there will come a point when it's no longer enough anyway. They will eventually take over the Premier League in the way they dominate others. Let's face it, it's only us who have given City any competition at all, they are already dominating beyond expectations. I don't doubt that Newcastle will come into the equation and all. It's the consequence of a league that is made from money and the only thing it savours is money.
I'm sorry but that's not an excuse to not improve ourselves. Us only investing £4m this season and nothing after we won the CL has nothing to do with them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 