The most alarming thing for me, and this is basically for all of 2022 not just last night, is the form of Robertson, Fabinho and Salah. Those 3 were arguably with VVD our most consistent players when we were at our best but they have fallen off a cliff. VVD is not the same either but he was so far ahead of every other CB that he is merely back with the pack now.



With Fabinho its an obvious physical issue. I hope he is getting checked for all sorts of ailments because he is creeping about the pitch like someone with long-Covid. He was never fast by any means, but he looks like literally the slowest player in the Premier League right now. Its like a Socceraid performance.



With Robertson, I think he looks tired and bereft of confidence but going back a long time he has been in slow decline. I'm not even calling for him to be dropped because I don't know if Tsimikas is the answer.



Salah looks short of confidence too and that he's constantly questioning himself. People say his positioning has changed this season, which is slightly true, but going back to AFCON he has not looked the same player. We can't even say he's been "found out", because the league had plenty of time to find him out and this happened too suddenly. I was hoping the contract situation would help this, but it only did so briefly.



I don't even care about Joe Gomez last night. Yes it was a Lovren at Spurs performance, but it happens and I actually think he was unlucky in some ways believe it or not. Matip is back and Konate not far behind him, so Joe will have a while to get over that I think. He was bad individually but in reality our MF is what exposed him last night.



Milner - I think his days of starting PL or CL games, in any position, should be behind him. But I still see him as the first name on the bench (which I hope isn't damning with faint praise), as he can come into nearly any game situation in any position with 30 minutes left and do a job.



Final thing - if you see anyone questioning Klopp I suggest block, ignore, mute and move on. I'm sure if Klopp was asked now he might reconsider what we did in pre-season, but I didn't see anyone clamoring about that after the Charity Shield. FSG is another matter and best kept in its own thread.