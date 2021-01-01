I am glad Klopp referenced the need to be compact. At our best, we had a very compact shape. Salah and the front three were much closer, certainly Salah and Mane who effectively played as a front 2. The width came from the full backs but the midfield 3 were a tight three and that would allow one to cover their full back but still leave enough bodies in the midfield to ensure there were not gaps if they beat the press.



Klopps Dortmund were the same, they had a trigger press and the whole team moved as one to compress space.



Now I dont know if it was the Covid season where we struggled to break down teams that the coaching staff thought we need more variety and you had this system we are playing now be implemented last season, only to be curtailed by Elliotts injury. What we have now is this system where we are effectively playing with 1 midfielder and 4 wingers.



All the opposition need to do is beat the initial press, there is a tonne of space in the midfield and gaps everywhere and effectively 1 player (Fabinho) trying to do the work that three used to share in the past.



