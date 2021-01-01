That was dreadful and to be honest Napoli deserved more



We are utterly poor and we have no means of changing our way so we are stuck with what we have.



For me one of the biggest issues at the moment is Mo, hes simply not playing to the standards we have expected and to the point that hes actually more of a hinderance to the side than a benefit and in some ways if that doesnt improve then we have to wonder why did we bother to put him on his new contract? VVD normally a rock now looks like an unrecognisable player whom does not display the usual command at the back that we expect James Milner.. god bless the lad, hes available but if we are left with starting him in midfield then as a club we need to look at ourselves and go we really fucked up this summer. Lack of midfielders in that area is shocking really and we are suffering.



Joe Gomez well weve offered him a new long term contract, hes having his longest run in the side since his last injury and that performance for me just unbelievable unfortunately.



Normally Im way more supportive of the side but tonight they need ripping into shreds as they are just not performing . Is it still hangover from last season? Was it pre season being shite with travel? What is it but whatever it is its festering on this side for far too long and needs stamping out now, its utter bollocks the performance this season and Im not going to accept were in a transition season that can get to fuck, utterly bullocks start and if we dont improve then well go massively downhill rather quickly