Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
We're six points from top and you're worry about missing top 4 at this stage of the season? Give your head a wobble.
Should tell the same to Carra who said he is worrying about top four too or maybe it is not wrong to look at how we performed at the easier games this season and look at our next set of fixtures and worry about where the season is going.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Should tell the same to Carra who said he is worrying about top four too or maybe it is not wrong to look at how we performed at the easier games this season and look at our next set of fixtures and worry about where the season is going.

I would but that dickhead blocked me years ago. ;D
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
We've played only SIX GAMES you fool.

We're also only SIX POINTS behind the leaders.
There is no need to resort to insults. We've been very very poor so far this season and our tactics have been found out. We need to improve quickly and not get complacent to make it because the teams around us haven't stood still. This is the same mentality has resulted in our midfield going stale.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
A bit worrying this is emerging now and not during preseason.

I actually thought that might be the plan when we bought Nunez. Change the style up. Sit a bit deeper and invite teams on so we would create some space for Nunez to run into. From what we've seen, Nunez doesn't really look like a player that enjoys tight spaces and lots of company up front.

Every system has it's expiration date and our high-line/squeeze just seems to have been worked out. It's certainly a non-starter if we can't successfully press.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Should tell the same to Carra who said he is worrying about top four too or maybe it is not wrong to look at how we performed at the easier games this season and look at our next set of fixtures and worry about where the season is going.

Carragher farts out nonsense constantly.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
I wonder if FSG considered that Bellingham doesnt sign if we miss top four.

Nah he is a certainty.

Mark my words next season he will be here playing through balls to FSG's other signings from previous seasons in Werner and Mbappe. Even if he doesn't sign I am sure they will come up with another great rumour for the following season.

What a pairing Santa Claus and the tooth fairy are going to be. If we can't get them in the summer there is always January, the following summer and rinse and repeat.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Should tell the same to Carra who said he is worrying about top four too or maybe it is not wrong to look at how we performed at the easier games this season and look at our next set of fixtures and worry about where the season is going.

I bet he hasn't looked at the teams we are facing in the 5 fixtures
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
The comments on Nunez here are bizarre wed conceded 4 by the time he came on

Not the finished article was what we were told, did some of you not listen?

When its so obvious what the issues were in that match, its genuinely fucking bizarre to be criticising him. I mean, some player? Absolutely. Fucking bizarre agendas that some of you have fallen for.



I think the issue with Nunez is the price and the fact all of our transfer spend went on him. He might turn out to be great but it feels like while we wait to see if that happens we also have to watch a 36 year old James Milner play in our midfield because we have no other options.
Our transfer policy/structure leaves most fans feeling like we have to spend wisely because we don't have the budgets of other clubs and spending 65m on a forward (going up to 85m) seems naive now when you look at the age of the midfield and how injury prone it is.
So rightly or wrongly there is more focus and pressure on Nunez not just because we spent a lot of money on him it's also because we spent all our money on him to the detriment of the rest of the team.  Just my view anyway.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
I actually thought that might be the plan when we bought Nunez. Change the style up. Sit a bit deeper and invite teams on so we would create some space for Nunez to run into. From what we've seen, Nunez doesn't really look like a player that enjoys tight spaces and lots of company up front.

Every system has it's expiration date and our high-line/squeeze just seems to have been worked out. It's certainly a non-starter if we can't successfully press.

Think the idea with Nunez was twofold, countering with pace through the middle like you said, but also using him as a proper target man when teams sit in deep and we end up spamming crosses.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
That was the worst thing Michael Owen's ever watched, and he's seen his daughter get fingered on Love Island.

Ha I watched every episode but I definitely missed that.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
That was the worst thing Michael Owen's ever watched, and he's seen his daughter get fingered on Love Island.

'Kinell! That gave me a laugh on a shitty evening.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
That was the worst thing Michael Owen's ever watched, and he's seen his daughter get fingered on Love Island.

;D
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
2 now/Jan. 1 next summer. Anything less is negligent.

And I don't really care if it's Bellingham to be honest.

Yeah I dont care who it is either to be honest was just pointing out it might not be smart to spend £80 million plus on one midfielder when like you said any less then 3 is negligent.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
It's 'in dire straits'. As in, a dangerous body of water to cross. Sorry, it annoys me, like 'pacifically' and so forth.
Pedant.

But what did you make of the rest of my post. :)
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
There's probably a reason why Klopp does not overstay in his tenure previously. 2nd transition with such owner's backing is likely to be very difficult.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
So the best manager we've had since Paisley spent the last hours of the transfer window frantically trying to plug a gap by loaning in a player the Juventus needed off their wage bill.

Oh well, at least our spending is "sustainable". I look forward to watching Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham going into administration in the near future due to their kamikaze spending. That ought to be a laugh.

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
I could of pointed that out. Nothing to loose.

2 of my favourites  ;D
Is it like an oxymoron type thing? I need to know these things.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
So the best manager we've had since Paisley spent the last hours of the transfer window frantically trying to plug a gap by loaning in a player the Juventus needed off their wage bill.

Oh well, at least our spending is "sustainable". I look forward to watching Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham going into administration in the near future due to their kamikaze spending. That ought to be a laugh.
Wanting investment is being a bedwetter.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
That was dreadful and to be honest Napoli deserved more

We are utterly poor and we have no means of changing our way so we are stuck with what we have.

For me one of the biggest issues at the moment is Mo, hes simply not playing to the standards we have expected and to the point that hes actually more of a hinderance to the side than a benefit and in some ways if that doesnt improve then we have to wonder why did we bother to put him on his new contract? VVD normally a rock now looks like an unrecognisable player whom does not display the usual command at the back that we expect James Milner.. god bless the lad, hes available but if we are left with starting him in midfield then as a club we need to look at ourselves and go we really fucked up this summer. Lack of midfielders in that area is shocking really and we are suffering.

Joe Gomez well weve offered him a new long term contract, hes having his longest run in the side since his last injury and that performance for me just unbelievable unfortunately.

Normally Im way more supportive of the side but tonight they need ripping into shreds as they are just not performing. Is it still hangover from last season? Was it pre season being shite with travel? What is it but whatever it is its festering on this side for far too long and needs stamping out now, its utter bollocks the performance this season and Im not going to accept were in a transition season that can get to fuck, utterly bullocks start and if we dont improve then well go massively downhill rather quickly
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
I couldn't watch the game due to it being very early my time and with a few work meetings at the same hour. The scoreline is shocking but based on what I have seen so far this season, it is going to be a long season unless this slide is arrested pronto.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
So the best manager we've had since Paisley spent the last hours of the transfer window frantically trying to plug a gap by loaning in a player the Juventus needed off their wage bill.

Oh well, at least our spending is "sustainable". I look forward to watching Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham going into administration in the near future due to their kamikaze spending. That ought to be a laugh.


It's easy to take the piss. But to be fair, FSG got into this game under the impression FFP was going to be a thing. And they seem to have absolutely nailed that side of things. The problem for them is, it's never going to stick, and now seems to be officially dead. So they'll soon need to shit, or get off the pot.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
There's probably a reason why Klopp does not overstay in his tenure previously. 2nd transition with such owner's backing is likely to be very difficult.

He has been in management for over 20 years and has had 3 jobs. As a manger that is pretty much the definition of overstaying your tenure.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
I think the issue with Nunez is the price and the fact all of our transfer spend went on him. He might turn out to be great but it feels like while we wait to see if that happens we also have to watch a 36 year old James Milner play in our midfield because we have no other options.
Our transfer policy/structure leaves most fans feeling like we have to spend wisely because we don't have the budgets of other clubs and spending 65m on a forward (going up to 85m) seems naive now when you look at the age of the midfield and how injury prone it is.
So rightly or wrongly there is more focus and pressure on Nunez not just because we spent a lot of money on him it's also because we spent all our money on him to the detriment of the rest of the team.  Just my view anyway.


I do feel sorry for Nunez. In any other season he'd be given time to bed in, but the loss of Mane and the arrival of the golden child at that other shower of scruffs has just thrown the spotlight on him in a massively unfair way. Media comparisons and his billing as the marquee signing have been horrendous. If he was one of 3 or 4 top signings then it's a different story entirely, but by trying to level the spending by selling players FSG have managed to put him under enormous pressure to deliver instantly.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
We're six points from top and you're worry about missing top 4 at this stage of the season? Give your head a wobble.
Think it's a valid concern based on what's happening right now. Of course, we SHOULD qualify for CL with ease given we have Jurgen and the quality of our squad but like I said earlier  we can't be so arrogant to think we'll be fine without fixing the issues.

Its not the results or where we are in the tables thats the problem, its the performances and what we are getting from our seniors is beyond a stuttering start now, and if we don't wake up we'll be 12 points off the top and struggling in the CL.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
If Nat Phillips had played like Gomez people would have been going crazy. I would rather start with Phillips than Gomez at this moment.

That performance tonight by the team was unacceptable.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Think it's a valid concern based on what's happening right now. Of course, we SHOULD qualify for CL with ease given we have Jurgen and the quality of our squad but like I said earlier  we can't be so arrogant to think we'll be fine without fixing the issues.

Its not the results or where we are in the tables thats the problem, its the performances and what we are getting from our seniors is beyond a stuttering start now, and if we don't wake up we'll be 12 points off the top and struggling in the CL.
Our complacency as fans certainly doesn't help us. We've been appalling and some think we'll walk into the top 4 LOL. Thinking otherwise makes you a fool in some people's minds :D
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
There's probably a reason why Klopp does not overstay in his tenure previously. 2nd transition with such owner's backing is likely to be very difficult.

He's had only three 3 jobs in his managerial career. And by the time he's finished with us he will have been here 11 years. That's more than overstaying your welcome these days.

Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
Pedant.

But what did you make of the rest of my post. :)
A tad optimisitc.

As Samie noted, 6 points behind after 6 games, so logically they will be 38 points behind after 38 games. Top 4 could be in jeopardy.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
It's easy to take the piss. But to be fair, FSG got into this game under the impression FFP was going to be a thing. And they seem to have absolutely nailed that side of things. The problem for them is, it's never going to stick, and now seems to be officially dead. So they'll soon need to shit, or get off the pot.

FFP has been dead for a long time though and they know this. But youre correct in that if they cant compete with at the very least the likes or Arsenal or Spurs in the transfer market then their time here has probably run its course.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
We're six points from top and you're worry about missing top 4 at this stage of the season? Give your head a wobble.

Well the season doesn't happen all at once, so you'd back us to be better than where we are at the moment. A heavy defeat in that sense should help. But our upcoming fixtures and the form we're in are extremely treacherous.
Re: CL: Napoli 4 vs 1 Liv Zielinski 5(p) 46 Anguissa 31 Simeone 45 Diaz 49
I think the issue with Nunez is the price and the fact all of our transfer spend went on him. He might turn out to be great but it feels like while we wait to see if that happens we also have to watch a 36 year old James Milner play in our midfield because we have no other options.
Our transfer policy/structure leaves most fans feeling like we have to spend wisely because we don't have the budgets of other clubs and spending 65m on a forward (going up to 85m) seems naive now when you look at the age of the midfield and how injury prone it is.
So rightly or wrongly there is more focus and pressure on Nunez not just because we spent a lot of money on him it's also because we spent all our money on him to the detriment of the rest of the team.  Just my view anyway.


We do have the transfer budget of other clubs. The problem is the owners would rather spend it on infrastucture. We are projected to make a profit off around £75m in the next accounts. That will go on the Club paying for the new stand outright.

That is were our transfer budget has gone.
