« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Napoli 2 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5 Anguissa 31  (Read 1581 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
CL: Napoli 2 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5 Anguissa 31
« on: Today at 06:21:58 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on September  5, 2022, 09:11:52 pm
Wednesday 7th September at 8pm

Another European Cup campaign starts on Wednesday with a visit to familiar opposition in Napoli or Societa Sportivo Calcio Napoli to give them their full name.

We have played them 6 times in recent years spread across 3 ties , winning 2, drawing 2 etc..

However in 3 previous visits to Naples we are yet to register a solitary goal, with a draw under Hodgson in 2010 the best we could offer. Both recent visits have resulted in late, narrow defeats.


21:00 CET - Naples (Stadio Diego Armando Maradona)
SSC Napoli (ITA) - Liverpool (ENG) | Group A
Referee: Carlos Del Cerro Grande (ESP)
Assistant Referee 1: Pau Cebrián Devís (ESP)
Assistant Referee 2: Guadalupe Porras Ayuso (ESP)
Fourth Official: César Soto Grado (ESP)
Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (ESP)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Xavier Estrada Fernandez (ESP)
UEFA Referee Observer: Stavros Tritsonis (GRE)
UEFA Delegate: Jānis Meeckis (LVA)


There are certainly plenty of officials covering this game for UEFA...the Spanish referees name translates as Big Hill. Apart from which I know nothing about him.

Recent Form.....looking back to Saturday we created enough to win the game at Goodison, but our form can certainly be described as patchy. Napoli on the other hand have made a decent start to their season in 2nd place behind Atalanta in the early league table. Played 5 , won 3, drawn 2, and won 2-1 at Lazio in their last game.

Their leading scorer is a new signing from Georgian football Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who has scored 4 times in 5 games. Their star striker is Nigerian Victor Osimhen who is rated doubtful for our game.

Maanager...Luciano Spalletti  who at one time or another has a managed most Italian teams. He has managed against us previously back in February 2013 when we were knocked out of the UEFA Cup by Zenit St Petersburg, which I remember as I missed the Anfield game having made a massive fuck up at work and had to work late to sort out.

Liverpool....hopefully our injury cloud is clearing a bit with he news Thiago is back in training. I doubt that he'll start but it's a good sign he should at least be on the bench. Will Arthur Melo get a game having some training sessions under his belt ?

In any case in a European Cup campaign is something to look forward to, all roads leading to Istanbul. How fantastic would it be to reach yet another final, and win another which we are well capable of.

My prediction...Napoli 1 Liverpool 1.




« Last Edit: Today at 08:32:41 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli vs Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:45:27 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli vs Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:46:15 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli vs Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:00:33 pm »
0 were underway in Napoli .. the usual fervent atmosphere!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,561
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli vs Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:01:36 pm »
Eek.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli vs Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:01:44 pm »
1 ball over the top, Alisson comes out for it, misses and their striker hits it firm outside the area from a very narrow angle.  He hits the post.

Salah scored one just like that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli vs Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:02:59 pm »
3 another one over the top but Alisson just heads clear
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli vs Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:04:47 pm »
5 penalty Milner crouched to block and it came off his finger


Zielinski scores

1-0
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,561
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli vs Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:04:53 pm »
Balls.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:06:02 pm »
Right this is a challenge  need to dig in and build back
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:07:16 pm »
6 corner to the reds after great work by Diaz

Cleared
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:08:41 pm »
8 good play there, Bobby holds it, Elliot crosses form the left but its just ahead of Mo

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:09:46 pm »
10 poor tackle by Milner who is booked.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:11:22 pm »
11 free kick near halfway, Elliot flats to to the back post and Salah has a shot blocked.

Theres chances for us here. Just need to keep calm.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,561
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:14:25 pm »
We are getting some corners at least, surely something will come from one of them.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:14:27 pm »
14 corner  to the reds after some good football

Poor punch by their keeper but they clear 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:16:28 pm »
15 their big lad in a foot race with VVD but he deals with him really well.

Their lad is down on the floor though and theres a VAR check

The ref is going out the monitor so its pretty much a penalty

And its a penalty which I think is a terrible call. In no way a clear and obvious error


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:17:50 pm »
Over to Jill..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:18:16 pm »
Saved! 


Justice!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,561
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:18:30 pm »
18 A save by Alisson. Brilliantly done.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:19:02 pm »
Quote from: keeby on Today at 08:13:42 pm
Matter of time before Milner gets sent off or hooked... had a shocker.

Hes not up to the pace of the game
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,561
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:20:06 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:18:30 pm
Brilliant from Alisson

Brilliant indeed.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,561
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:21:06 pm »
19 We had a little bit of possession but not we are just not able to supply a good final pass at the moment. Napoli are very quick on the break and winning back the ball.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,561
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:22:24 pm »
21 We win a free kick in a promising area, Trent takes it, and it curls just over the bar. It looked to be giving them concerns for a moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:22:47 pm »
They defend set pieces very deeply.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,561
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:23:34 pm »
22 Aww no. A fantastic pass by Trent on his left foot but Mo takes his eye of the ball, and it goes out.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,561
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:25:08 pm »
23 We are managing bits of possession now and atmosphere is a bit quieter, we get in some good positions, but the final ball from Trent is over the bar.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,561
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:26:51 pm »
25 We get a corner after a good spell of possession which ends with Napoli putting out a Bobby header.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:27:44 pm »
 :shocked
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,787
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:28:20 pm »
My goodness. We are living dangerously.

What a clearance off the line.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,561
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:28:20 pm »
27 So close to a Napoli second, they win the ball back after the corner. It looks as though Joe Gomez is dealing with the ball, but he misjudges it they bomb into the box and Van Dijk brilliantly somehow clears it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,561
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:28:20 pm
My goodness. We are living dangerously.

What a clearance off the line.

I am not even sure how he managed to clear that.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,561
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:30:37 pm »
29 Napoli are putting an awful lot of work into this half, can they keep it up for the second half as well?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:31:03 pm »
Thats terrible terrible defending
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,561
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:31:45 pm »
30 2-0 After Napoli basically fool half our defence for an easy second goal.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,787
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5’
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:31:46 pm »
Joe is having a ‘mare

Might have to bring Matip on.

Napoli taking us apart here
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,410
  • Legacy fan
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:32:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:31:03 pm
Thats terrible terrible defending
Pathetic.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,561
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Napoli 1 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:32:40 pm »
31 Over to PB3.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,958
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Napoli 2 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5 Anguissa 31
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:33:25 pm »
We had so many chances to deal with that. So many and we didnt take them ..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,410
  • Legacy fan
Re: CL: Napoli 2 vs 0 Liverpool Zielinski 5 Anguissa 31
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:33:51 pm »
33 Free kick swung in by Trent, VVD wins the header but the keeper claws it away.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 