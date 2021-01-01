We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
They've really blamed the Queen's death as a reason for defeat. Fuckin' Hell!
Robbie Savage is distraught
Oh dear, Savage moaning like fuck about the penalty (not seen it but love it if it is contraversial!)
"Don't know what he's appealing for there"Literally stood on the back of his boot and it came off.
Manchester United 0 - [1] Real Sociedad; Brais Mendez penalty on 58' - https://dubz.co/v/xt25qa & https://streamin.me/v/a5f5c276
It isnt a penalty.https://twitter.com/UtdEIIis/status/1567972083807752192?s=20&t=EyYonAjO2qBf7X_OXOqZnQSorry dont know how to embed.
It certainly isn't but when they're given against other teams there's never ever ever ever ever a commentator going on about it for the whole game. Also, blaming a monarch's death on a team losing is new as well.
No post match analysis of the Man Utd game. Gutting.
Ronaldo falling inside the area on 85' - https://streamff.com/v/0b0a65
Forgive me for not knowing this but, who is FCSB? Spanish side? All I ever see is FCSB.
