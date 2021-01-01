« previous next »
Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:54:26 pm
Ten Hag looks shellshocked.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:54:43 pm
He just tried to accuse the sociedad player of diving while showing a replay where Martinez stands on his foot and his boot comes off
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:54:55 pm
"Don't know what he's appealing for there"

Literally stood on the back of his boot and it came off.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:55:01 pm
They've really blamed the Queen's death as a reason for defeat. Fuckin' Hell!  ;D
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:55:28 pm
Savage keeps calling them Real Sos your dad
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:55:34 pm
Oh dear, Savage moaning like fuck about the penalty (not seen it but love it if it is contraversial!)
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:55:58 pm
Ronaldo dive = definite free kick

Less than 2 mins later

RSO player has his boot taken off by Martinez then understandably slips = ignored 'oh he's gone down easy there'
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:55:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:55:01 pm
They've really blamed the Queen's death as a reason for defeat. Fuckin' Hell!  ;D
seems like it! 🤣
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:56:03 pm
No post match analysis of the Man Utd game. Gutting.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:56:09 pm
That's about 5 stone wall pens on Martinez not given since he joined, incredible. A total liability.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:56:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:55:01 pm
They've really blamed the Queen's death as a reason for defeat. Fuckin' Hell!  ;D

Absolute hilarity. "just a little dent in their momentum" "there are more important things at play", fucking idiots.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:56:55 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:23:10 pm
Robbie Savage is distraught

I think hes been much more balanced in his comments than Ian Darke (and his son is on Utd.s books).

Darke was dreadful. Its not an original thought, but he should really stick to boxing.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:57:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:55:01 pm
They've really blamed the Queen's death as a reason for defeat. Fuckin' Hell!  ;D

Missed that, bloody hell ;D
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:57:15 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:55:34 pm
Oh dear, Savage moaning like fuck about the penalty (not seen it but love it if it is contraversial!)
It isnt a penalty.

https://twitter.com/UtdEIIis/status/1567972083807752192?s=20&t=EyYonAjO2qBf7X_OXOqZnQ

Sorry dont know how to embed.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:59:34 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:54:55 pm
"Don't know what he's appealing for there"

Literally stood on the back of his boot and it came off.

How's that different from the slight touch VVD  got on the striker yesterday? That was called in by VAR.
Handball may have been harsh, but so were ours yesterday.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:59:40 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:21:09 pm
Manchester United 0 - [1] Real Sociedad; Brais Mendez penalty on 58' - https://dubz.co/v/xt25qa & https://streamin.me/v/a5f5c276
brilliant :lmao
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 09:59:40 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:57:15 pm
It isnt a penalty.

https://twitter.com/UtdEIIis/status/1567972083807752192?s=20&t=EyYonAjO2qBf7X_OXOqZnQ

Sorry dont know how to embed.

It certainly isn't but when they're given against other teams there's never ever ever ever ever a commentator going on about it for the whole game. Also, blaming a monarch's death on a team losing is new as well.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 10:00:17 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:57:15 pm
It isnt a penalty.

https://twitter.com/UtdEIIis/status/1567972083807752192?s=20&t=EyYonAjO2qBf7X_OXOqZnQ

Sorry dont know how to embed.
well it was a penalty as the ref pointed to the spot, fuck em
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 10:01:58 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:59:40 pm
It certainly isn't but when they're given against other teams there's never ever ever ever ever a commentator going on about it for the whole game. Also, blaming a monarch's death on a team losing is new as well.

Didn't United's famous night in Paris come from a penalty just like that?
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 10:02:25 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:56:03 pm
No post match analysis of the Man Utd game. Gutting.
West Ham game was reviewed, all dressed in black though and now BT have reverted to a black screen with an image of the Queen and then back to the BT Sport logo
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 10:02:58 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:59:40 pm
It certainly isn't but when they're given against other teams there's never ever ever ever ever a commentator going on about it for the whole game. Also, blaming a monarch's death on a team losing is new as well.

That last part is just crass to be honest but then he's a fucking idiot.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 10:03:21 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:55:34 pm
Oh dear, Savage moaning like fuck about the penalty (not seen it but love it if it is contraversial!)


He has always been a bellend,met and relentlessly took the piss out of him the night he signed for Leicester,he was in the Holiday Inn bar thinking he was the dogs bollocks because he had 5 mobile phones.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 10:05:11 pm
Corner turned yet again.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 10:09:59 pm

Ronaldo falling inside the area on 85' - https://streamff.com/v/0b0a65

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 10:12:04 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:56:03 pm
No post match analysis of the Man Utd game. Gutting.
Is on Virgin 2 Ireland.

They're ripping into them for being shite.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 10:15:42 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:09:59 pm
Ronaldo falling inside the area on 85' - https://streamff.com/v/0b0a65

And the oscar goes toooooo..........
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 10:20:31 pm
Forgive me for not knowing this but, who is FCSB?  Spanish side?   All I ever see is FCSB.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 10:21:02 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:21:09 pm
Manchester United 0 - [1] Real Sociedad; Brais Mendez penalty on 58' - https://dubz.co/v/xt25qa & https://streamin.me/v/a5f5c276

I'd love us to win and score a penalty like that at OT. The fume would be off the scale. ;D
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 10:21:25 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 10:20:31 pm
Forgive me for not knowing this but, who is FCSB?  Spanish side?   All I ever see is FCSB.

Steaua Bucharest. Or Football Club Steaua Bucharest(FCSB)
