Is Tuchel a bit shit?



Ive come to the conclusion hes a very lucky coach. He takes over squads already full of talent - and usually wins something with them so it looks good on his CV, but seems to be a bit of a situation that once he spends more time working with them they tend to go flaky. The Dortmund team he took over was really good, but by the 2nd season they where all over the place and hed fallen out with everyone, but he got lucky winning the Pokal. Not sure about at PSG, but obviously he had a lot of talent there and won. Now at chelsea he wins the CL with an inherited team full of talent. But last season underachieved massively, now another 250 mill spent, so really, no excuses, again.