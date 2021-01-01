« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)  (Read 1676 times)

Online The North Bank

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #80 on: Today at 07:48:41 pm »
All those players that went to Chelsea to play in the champions league... go on then , play.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #81 on: Today at 07:49:27 pm »
What a terrible result for Chelsea. Love it. Their attack seems completely broken. Took Ziyech taking pot shots at the end to just get into double figures in shots.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #82 on: Today at 07:50:51 pm »
Celtic Real game is on Youtube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkR9EzKGTg0
Online The North Bank

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #83 on: Today at 07:52:07 pm »
If aubameyang is the answer, fuck knows what question Chelsea were asking.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #84 on: Today at 07:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 07:42:01 pm
Is Tuchel a bit shit?

Ive come to the conclusion hes a very lucky coach. He takes over squads already full of talent - and usually wins something with them so it looks good on his CV, but seems to be a bit of a situation that once he spends more time working with them they tend to go flaky. The Dortmund team he took over was really good, but by the 2nd season they where all over the place and hed fallen out with everyone, but he got lucky winning the Pokal. Not sure about at PSG, but obviously he had a lot of talent there and won. Now at chelsea he wins the CL with an inherited team full of talent. But last season underachieved massively, now another 250 mill spent, so really, no excuses, again.
Online JRed

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #85 on: Today at 07:55:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:52:07 pm
If aubameyang is the answer, fuck knows what question Chelsea were asking.
I think they were just trying to outspend Arsenal.
Online rushyman

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #86 on: Today at 07:57:32 pm »
Fkn hell Tuchel then

He was like oh fuck this
Online scouseman

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #87 on: Today at 07:57:44 pm »
which of the 8pm games are worth a watch? was going to go with PSG vs Juve but you guys are more experts then me so value your input
Online OkieRedman

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #88 on: Today at 07:58:29 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:48:38 pm
I'd be amazed if Tuchel is with these much longer than beyond the World Cup. It still proper annoys me that they won that Champions League.

Both of their titles were weird ones.
Online Redsnappa

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #89 on: Today at 07:58:50 pm »
Not impressed by the Celtic YNWA. Speeded up well in front of Gerry Marsden.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #90 on: Today at 07:59:08 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 07:57:44 pm
which of the 8pm games are worth a watch? was going to go with PSG vs Juve but you guys are more experts then me so value your input
Goals Show is the best watch, if youve got BT.

Even with Julian Laurens doing a PSG game.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:59:36 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 07:57:44 pm
which of the 8pm games are worth a watch? was going to go with PSG vs Juve but you guys are more experts then me so value your input

that looks like being the only one that may be competitive.

Not a great group of fixtures. Probably wont watch any of them.
Online rushyman

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:02:58 pm »
Whats with the state of this PSG v Juve coverage

Like Im watching on vhs
Online skipper757

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:54:44 pm
Ive come to the conclusion hes a very lucky coach. He takes over squads already full of talent - and usually wins something with them so it looks good on his CV, but seems to be a bit of a situation that once he spends more time working with them they tend to go flaky. The Dortmund team he took over was really good, but by the 2nd season they where all over the place and hed fallen out with everyone, but he got lucky winning the Pokal. Not sure about at PSG, but obviously he had a lot of talent there and won. Now at chelsea he wins the CL with an inherited team full of talent. But last season underachieved massively, now another 250 mill spent, so really, no excuses, again.

Squad-wise, some players love him, and some players hate him.  Seems like that's been his MO.  He can't seem to keep everyone engaged as time goes on and he tweaks things (and he does love to experiment).  Of course, he doesn't always get along with senior management either.

I've read his tactical inspiration is Guardiola, but it's like he's part Guardiola, part modern Mourinho.  He'll get results (with a good squad and money anyway), but it can go pear-shaped relatively quickly, and players don't stay engaged.
Online scouseman

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:03:37 pm »
here is a link for goals show inspired by gerrardisgods suggestion

https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-the-golazo-show-live-5
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:04:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:59:36 pm
that looks like being the only one that may be competitive.

Not a great group of fixtures. Probably wont watch any of them.

Be amazed if PSG dont sort them out. Juventus are a mile away from their heyday. Their team is full of shit.
Online rushyman

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #96 on: Today at 08:06:07 pm »
Nice volley Mbappe
Online tubby

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #97 on: Today at 08:07:56 pm »
Great finish from Mbappe.
Online NCrawley

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #98 on: Today at 08:08:01 pm »
Anyone else watching the Celtic game? BT sport quality is awful, lagging and a horrible click sound every second
Offline Caligula?

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #99 on: Today at 08:08:09 pm »
I know PSG are the ultimate bottlers but they seem to finally have a manager that may be able to get the best out of them.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #100 on: Today at 08:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:04:45 pm
Be amazed if PSG dont sort them out. Juventus are a mile away from their heyday. Their team is full of shit.

So bascially not many competitive looking ties then!

Cant even be arsed with any of them. Need to re subscribe to Paramount+ here to watch them, and havent done that, my enthusiasm is at an all time low.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #101 on: Today at 08:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:08:55 pm
So bascially not many competitive looking ties then!

Cant even be arsed with any of them. Need to re subscribe to Paramount+ here to watch them, and havent done that, my enthusiasm is at an all time low.

You just missed out on a Ray Hudson scream for Mbappe, brings back the memories to say the least.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:11:39 pm »
It's the champions league goals show for me.
Online tubby

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #103 on: Today at 08:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:11:14 pm
You just missed out on a Ray Hudson scream for Mbappe, brings back the memories to say the least.

Haha yep he's on my stream.  Can't say I'm not happy with this development, big fan of his ridiculous commentary.
Online scouseman

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
« Reply #104 on: Today at 08:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:08:55 pm
So bascially not many competitive looking ties then!

Cant even be arsed with any of them. Need to re subscribe to Paramount+ here to watch them, and havent done that, my enthusiasm is at an all time low.

Are games also not shown on CBS in the US. The Chelsea game was on that. My guess is that that they showing City game
