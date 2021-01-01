.5.45pm kick offs...Borussia Dortmund v FC Copenhagen - BT Sport 1Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea - BT Sport 48pm kick offs...Benfica v Maccabi Haifa - BT Sport 8Celtic v Real Madrid - BT Sport 3 & UltimatePSG v Juventus - BT Sport 4 & BT Sport 5RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk - BT Sport 7RB Salzburg v AC Milan - BT Sport 6Sevilla v Man City - BT Sport 2.
ooohh - bolding, purple and italics. so fancy.
Great finish! Destroyed Fofana for pace.
Dave I did do a thread for the start of the CL. It's lower down the threadshere https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353010.0
Zagreb are really organised they work very hard when they dont have the ball.
and they cover a lot of midfield ground.
Man was Reüdiger important to this lot
He always stood up well to Salah. Fofana is a waste of money.
Why have they kept Azpi?
Koulibaly is just completely done then? Looks absolutely terrible out there.
No idea what Havertz actually offers them.
Didnt realize Dortmund still have fences. Sends a chill.
