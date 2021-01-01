« previous next »
Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)

Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 04:50:26 pm
First games less than an hour from kick-off and no thread. So here we go.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 05:06:00 pm
let's go team playing against Chelsea!
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 05:11:54 pm
Forgot there were early kick offs,Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea is the tv game on unimas,guess i'll stick it on as background.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 05:13:34 pm
.
Champions League matches live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-champions-league-football-on-tv.html

Champions League matches live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-champions-league


60+ Stream sites for the 2022/23 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : https://daddylive.one : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://livestream.totalsportek.com : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://yg.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures



Some match highlights & full match replay sites:-

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights : https://soccercatch.com : www.footballorgin.com : http://ourmatch.me : www.yoursoccerdose.com : https://highlightssoccerhd.com : http://hoofoot.com : http://highlightsfootball.com : https://footyfull.com : www.soccerhighlights.net : www.timesoccer.net : www.matchweek.top : www.footballhighlightspro.com


https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague : www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_UEFA_Champions_League : www.flashscore.co.uk

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 05:17:58 pm
.
Tuesday's matches:-


5.45pm kick offs...

Borussia Dortmund v FC Copenhagen - BT Sport 1
Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea - BT Sport 4


8pm kick offs...

Benfica v Maccabi Haifa - BT Sport 8
Celtic v Real Madrid - BT Sport 3 & Ultimate
PSG v Juventus - BT Sport 4 & BT Sport 5
RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk - BT Sport 7
RB Salzburg v AC Milan - BT Sport 6
Sevilla v Man City - BT Sport 2.


If you're in the UK... 'The Goals Show' is back on BT Sport 1! (the best footy show on TV) @acjimbo, @JamesHorncastle, @honigstein and @LaurensJulien - from 7.45pm.

^ https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1567185898348986368

« Last Edit: Today at 05:44:03 pm by oojason »
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 05:27:19 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:17:58 pm
.
5.45pm kick offs...

Borussia Dortmund v FC Copenhagen - BT Sport 1
Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea - BT Sport 4


8pm kick offs...

Benfica v Maccabi Haifa - BT Sport 8
Celtic v Real Madrid - BT Sport 3 & Ultimate
PSG v Juventus - BT Sport 4 & BT Sport 5
RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk - BT Sport 7
RB Salzburg v AC Milan - BT Sport 6
Sevilla v Man City - BT Sport 2.



ooohh - bolding, purple and italics.

so fancy.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 05:29:59 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:27:19 pm
ooohh - bolding, purple and italics.

so fancy.

Barney has taught me well ;D
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 05:46:53 pm
Going with Chelsea-Zagreb and then the Golazo show in the afternoon. Auba starting for Chelsea so interested to see how this goes.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 05:57:40 pm
why so few fans in Zagreb?
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:00:03 pm
ARF!
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:00:46 pm
WOWOW!!

What a counter/break by Zagreb.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:00:48 pm
Where was the Chelsea defence? 😀
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:00:50 pm
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:01:02 pm
Great finish! Destroyed Fofana for pace.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:01:58 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:01:02 pm
Great finish! Destroyed Fofana for pace.

Oh yeah - they bought fofana....
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:02:20 pm
Jeez, Fofana got outran there but Koulibaly with a terrible decision to go for that header. Comical.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:02:39 pm
Dave I did do a thread for the start of the CL. It's lower down the threads

here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353010.0
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:06:45 pm
Koulibaly is awful, shocked how slow Fofana was too, wow.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:07:54 pm
It's fine, I'm sure in seven years time Fofana will be great
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:09:30 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 06:02:39 pm
Dave I did do a thread for the start of the CL. It's lower down the threads

here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353010.0

Ah, my apologies. I'll double check better next time.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:10:35 pm
Be good to see the hoops get a result and please my in laws. Expecting them to attack Madrid and get hammered 4-0 though
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:14:33 pm
Zagreb are really organised they work very hard when they dont have the ball.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:16:55 pm

Aubameyang and Sterling's chance vs Zagreb on 6' - https://streamin.me/v/46fe6da2

Dinamo Zagreb [1] - 0 Chelsea; Orić goal on 13' - https://clip.dubz.co/v/981jnn & https://streamin.me/v/56edbd1c & https://goalrush.xyz/fhq9SS2A
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:17:41 pm
Zagreb have created more genuine chances than Chelsea.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:19:32 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:14:33 pm
Zagreb are really organised they work very hard when they dont have the ball.

and they cover a lot of midfield ground.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:22:13 pm

Dortmund [1] - 0 Copenhagen; Marco Reus on 35' - https://streamff.com/v/nzxp7h & https://clip.dubz.co/v/wyfp02 & https://streamin.me/v/5b7e0c54


Really nicely worked goal. Bellingham playing well too.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:22:54 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:19:32 pm
and they cover a lot of midfield ground.

They are not afraid of running forward, Chelsea have been quite flat so far.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:24:28 pm
Man was Reüdiger important to this lot 
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:26:37 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:24:28 pm
Man was Reüdiger important to this lot
He always stood up well to Salah. Fofana is a waste of money.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:29:05 pm

Dortmund [2] - 0 Copenhagen; Raphaël Guerreiro on 42' - https://streamff.com/v/dzwu6e & https://streamin.me/v/7853fcd6 & https://goalrush.xyz/B4I6WkVM
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:29:24 pm
Koulibaly is just completely done then? Looks absolutely terrible out there.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:30:03 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:24:28 pm
Man was Reüdiger important to this lot

Why have they kept Azpi?
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:30:39 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:26:37 pm
He always stood up well to Salah. Fofana is a waste of money.

Chelsea are a waste of money
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:32:22 pm
No idea what Havertz actually offers them.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:34:48 pm
Didnt realize Dortmund still have fences. Sends a chill.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:35:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:30:03 pm
Why have they kept Azpi?

Club captain, mouthpiece
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:35:26 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 06:29:24 pm
Koulibaly is just completely done then? Looks absolutely terrible out there.

At his peak he was playing in the worst era of Seria A since before WW2 for fucks sakes.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:35:53 pm
Just saw the goal. Who was the Chelsea player chasing the goalscorer ? He looked like a Sunday league player!
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:36:54 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:32:22 pm
No idea what Havertz actually offers them.

Didnt he get the winner the other day?
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (September 6-8)
Today at 06:40:14 pm
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 06:34:48 pm
Didnt realize Dortmund still have fences. Sends a chill.

Most German grounds do in front of the standing sections.
