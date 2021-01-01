« previous next »
Action & Blockbuster - Batman Begins

Action- Man on Fire

Category 3 Adventure/Fantasy

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
https://letterboxd.com/film/o-brother-where-art-thou/



Dir: Joel Coen
George Clooney as Ulysses Everett McGill
John Turturro as Pete
Tim Blake Nelson as Delmar O'Donnell

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oRNa5VzKP6Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oRNa5VzKP6Q</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9d2aBkiwXwg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9d2aBkiwXwg</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cc92SeRjt8U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cc92SeRjt8U</a>
Team America: World Police (2004) - Action/War/Western


Wherever you fall on Team America's dick-pussy-asshole view of global diplomacy (one that does pretty much reflect the Ukraine situation), Team America is objectively hilarious, the puppets are amazingly expressive, the songs are brilliant and the voice acting is terrific. If many of the film's highlights - "America, fuck yeah!", Matt Damon, "Everyone Has AIDS", Kim Jong Il singing 'I'm so Lonely' - have ascended to meme legend status, pretty much every scene is great and there's a goldmine of amazing bits. And it functions excellently as a basic three-act action film, with car chases, fighter jets, cities being destroyed and a grand world-saving rescue.

Here are just a couple of my favourite scenes. In the first, some of Team America are forced to come face to face with Kim Jong-Il's fearsome panthers, while others encounter a tied up Susan Sarandon. The second is their take on the sorrowful End of Act 2 ballad.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QQOWp3tLb2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QQOWp3tLb2s</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2z3GJiZqDCI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2z3GJiZqDCI</a>
After my heavy double-pick of The Pianist & Requiem for a Dream, I need a double dose of feel-good sweetness for my roster (two films full of inspiration, wit, humour and warmth):

Jean-Pierre Jeunet's beautiful Amélie (2001) / Cat 8. Wildcard:




...and Wes Anderson's magical Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) / Cat 7. Animation/Family:





Category 7 Animation/Family

A Scanner Darkly (2006)
https://letterboxd.com/film/a-scanner-darkly/



Dir: Richard Linklater
Keanu Reeves as Bob Arctor/"Fred"
Robert Downey Jr. as James Barris
Woody Harrelson as Ernie Luckman
Winona Ryder as Donna Hawthorne/Audrey/"Hank"
Rory Cochrane as Charles Freck

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hkjDUERgCQw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hkjDUERgCQw</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ilE7jqbgZ50&amp;t=322s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ilE7jqbgZ50&amp;t=322s</a>
Animation/Family- ENCHANTED

