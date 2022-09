- Snake format draft.- Every movie released from 2000 to 2009 is eligible. We will use letterboxd.com to corroborate the year of the release.- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round.- Every drafter will have to pick 8 fleems (hi cap) and state into which one of these categories it falls:- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all eight of them have to be completed.- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its letterbox.com or IMDB page to be valid.Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/ In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/ In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:* 1 Foreign language film.* 5 different years must be represented.* 1 blockbuster. Budget over $100m. Grossed over $200m. in the box office worldwide. Wiki* 1 small indie film (budget under $10m.) Wiki* Only 1 movie per director.* No repeated lead actors.PICK ORDER:1. NICHOLLS19862. Sheer Magnetism3. dis_14. Samie5. Musketeer Gripweed6. Max_Powers7. tubby8. Lastrador9. Crosby Nick10. El Lobo11. AndyMuller12. red mongoose13. Betty Blue14. vivabobbygraham15. HazellPICKS:NICHOLLS1986:(2002) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,Sheer Magnetism:(2003) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,dis_1:(2008) - Category 1 Action/War/Western,Samie:(2000) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,Musketeer Gripweed:(2002) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,Max_Powers:(2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crimetubby:(2002) - Cat 2. Thriller/CrimeLastrador:(2007) - Cat. 4 - DramaCrosby Nick:(2002) - Cat 1. Action/War/WesternEl Lobo:(2006) - Cat. 4 - DramaAndyMuller:(2001) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fired mongoose:(2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/CrimeBetty Blue: Inglorious Basterds (2009) - Cat 1. Action/War/Westernvivabobbygraham:Hazell:QUOTAS:- Foreign language film: Musketeer Gripweed, tubby- 5 different years:- Blockbuster: NICHOLLS1986, Sheer Magnetism, dis_1, Samie- Small indie film: Musketeer Gripweed, City of God