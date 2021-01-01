- Snake format draft.
- Every movie released from 2000 to 2009 is eligible. We will use letterboxd.com to corroborate the year of the release.
- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round.
- Every drafter will have to pick 8 fleems (hi cap) and state into which one of these categories it falls:Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi
Cat 7. Animation/Family
Cat 8. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)
- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all eight of them have to be completed.
- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its letterbox.com or IMDB page to be valid.
Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/
In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.
- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:* 1 Foreign language film.
* 5 different years must be represented.
* 1 blockbuster. Budget over $100m. Grossed over $200m. in the box office worldwide. Wiki
* 1 small indie film (budget under $10m.) Wiki
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.
PICK ORDER:
1. NICHOLLS1986
2. Sheer Magnetism
3. dis_1
4. Samie
5. Musketeer Gripweed
6. Max_Powers
7. tubby
8. Lastrador
9. Crosby Nick
10. El Lobo
11. AndyMuller
12. red mongoose
13. Betty Blue
14. vivabobbygraham
15. Hazell
PICKS:
NICHOLLS1986: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
(2002) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Sheer Magnetism: Return of the King
(2003) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
dis_1: The Dark Knight
(2008) - Category 1 Action/War/Western,
Samie: Gladiator
(2000) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,
Musketeer Gripweed: Internal Affairs
(2002) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,
Max_Powers: No Country For Old Men
(2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
tubby: City of God
(2002) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Lastrador: There Will be Blood
(2007) - Cat. 4 - Drama
Crosby Nick: The Bourne Identity
(2002) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western
El Lobo: The Departed
(2006) - Cat. 4 - Drama
AndyMuller: Donnie Darko
(2001) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi
red mongoose: Kill Bill
(2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Betty Blue: Inglorious Basterds (2009) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western
vivabobbygraham:
Hazell:
QUOTAS:
- Foreign language film: Musketeer Gripweed, tubby
- 5 different years:
- Blockbuster: NICHOLLS1986, Sheer Magnetism, dis_1, Samie
- Small indie film: Musketeer Gripweed, City of God