00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)

00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Yesterday at 03:12:11 pm
- Snake format draft.

- Every movie released from 2000 to 2009 is eligible. We will use letterboxd.com to corroborate the year of the release.

- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round.

- Every drafter will have to pick 8 fleems (hi cap) and state into which one of these categories it falls:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi
Cat 7. Animation/Family
Cat 8. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)

- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all eight of them have to be completed.

- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its letterbox.com or IMDB page to be valid.

Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/

In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.

- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:

* 1 Foreign language film.
* 5 different years must be represented.
* 1 blockbuster. Budget over $100m. Grossed over $200m. in the box office worldwide. Wiki
* 1 small indie film (budget under $10m.) Wiki
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.

PICK ORDER:
   
1. NICHOLLS1986
2. Sheer Magnetism
3. dis_1
4. Samie
5. Musketeer Gripweed
6. Max_Powers
7. tubby
8. Lastrador
9. Crosby Nick
10. El Lobo
11. AndyMuller
12. red mongoose
13. Betty Blue
14. vivabobbygraham
15. Hazell

PICKS:

NICHOLLS1986: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers  (2002) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,

Sheer Magnetism: Return of the King (2003) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,

dis_1: The Dark Knight (2008) - Category 1 Action/War/Western,

Samie: Gladiator (2000) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,

Musketeer Gripweed: Internal Affairs (2002) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,

Max_Powers: No Country For Old Men (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

tubby: City of God (2002) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

Lastrador: There Will be Blood (2007) - Cat. 4 - Drama

Crosby Nick: The Bourne Identity (2002) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western

El Lobo: The Departed (2006) - Cat. 4 - Drama

AndyMuller: Donnie Darko (2001) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi

red mongoose: Kill Bill (2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

Betty Blue: Inglorious Basterds (2009) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western

vivabobbygraham:

Hazell:

QUOTAS:

- Foreign language film: Musketeer Gripweed, tubby

- 5 different years:

- Blockbuster: NICHOLLS1986, Sheer Magnetism, dis_1, Samie

- Small indie film: Musketeer Gripweed, City of God
Last Edit: Today at 12:35:06 am by Lastrador
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:22:17 pm
The adventure fantasy film I'd been waiting for my whole life:



The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
(2002)
Dir. Peter Jackson

Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy

Why it's my favourite of the trilogy:
- TBC tonight
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:55:57 pm
Return of the King (2003) - Adventure/Fantasy


Everyone will have their own favourite from the trilogy. Nicholls' choice of The Two Towers is fine, it probably has the most set pieces of the three, while Fellowship has those lovely scenes in the Shire and the advantage of primacy, being the film that first blew everyone's mind.

For me, ROTK is the greatest of the three for two reasons. The first is that Pelennor Fields is, even more than Helm's Deep, an extended 'holy fuck' moment that keeps on getting crazier. But the second is that, more than the others, it sums up what's great about the best fantasy - it's a metaphor for our existence and how the best in us can overcome the worst if we band together against evil and malevolence instead of acquiescing.

That's a message that's very difficult to deliver without plumbing the depths of cliche, which is partly why so many critically acclaimed films tend to carry the opposite message. But just as pleasure and joy can teach at least as much as pain and hardship, it's important to remember that lesson. I mean, try watching this with dry eyes:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OA8wkz0uGLE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OA8wkz0uGLE</a>
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:58:39 pm
Category 1 Action/War/Western +BLOCKBUSTER

The Dark Knight (2008)
https://letterboxd.com/film/the-dark-knight



Dir: Christopher Nolan
Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne / Batman
Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth
Heath Ledger as the Joker
Gary Oldman as James Gordon
Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EXeTwQWrcwY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EXeTwQWrcwY</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/koADXiKl8_s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/koADXiKl8_s</a>
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:11:33 pm
Drama & Blockbuster- GLADIATOR



Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:16:39 pm
Drama/romance - Foreign language movie - Budget 6.4 Miliion Dollars

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:00:00 pm
No Country For Old Men(2007)- Thriller

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:07:18 pm
City of God - Crime (Foreign Language) - 2002

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:25:05 pm
There Will be Blood (2007) - Cat. 4 - Drama


Last Edit: Today at 12:30:35 am by Lastrador
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:50:10 pm
The Bourne Identity - Action (2002)

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:20:31 pm
The Departed - Drama

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:28:17 pm
Donnie Darko - Horror/Sci-Fi - Indie film

Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:30:21 pm by AndyMuller
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:42:39 pm
Kill Bill (2004) - Crime/Thriller







Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:28:29 pm
Inglorious Basterds - Action/War





Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #14 on: Today at 08:37:31 am
Tropic Thunder - 2008 - Comedy - Dir: Ben Stiller

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #15 on: Today at 09:51:32 am
Children of Men (2006) - Sci-Fi

Director: Alfonso Cuarón


Think this is a masterpiece of the genre, both in terms of the themes it deals with (and how they're still relevant today, probably even moreso) and actual filmmaking - overall the film looks like England today but a little worse for wear and there's a couple of scenes in it that are terrifically shot. Seek it out if you haven't seen it, it's an amazing film.

&

Battle Royale (2000) - Action

Foreign film & budget under $10m

Director: Kinji Fukasaku



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FaiL_OEIxJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FaiL_OEIxJQ</a>

Another terrific film, I just posted that scene above because I love how blackly comic it is.
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #16 on: Today at 11:30:29 am
Moon - 2009 - Sci-Fi - Dir: Duncan Jones

Indie Low Budget - $5 million

Last Edit: Today at 11:42:13 am by vivabobbygraham
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #17 on: Today at 12:37:56 pm
Shaun of the Dead - Horror (low budget)

Got a feeling this pick could be marmite, but this is my favourite horror comedy ever, bar none. Saw this in the cinema on it's original release and still few films have ever beaten the experience for me. Especially in the zombie genre. Infinitely rewatchable, oddly relatable, incredibly smart and funny, cast to perfection, the filming style, the soundtrack. Ticks every box for me. All made for a little over 6m too, which is incredible when you think of the shite that has come out in this genre with far greater budgets.

Fave scene: this long tracking shot before it became fairly fashionable in mainstream film to use them is still a wonderful piece of filmmaking -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mqQ8Y9Sjp7o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mqQ8Y9Sjp7o</a>



Last Edit: Today at 12:46:28 pm by Betty Blue
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #18 on: Today at 01:01:12 pm
House of Flying Daggers (2004) - Adventure

This is my favorite of the wuxia pictures that came out during this decade. It's a heartbreaking, beautiful romance peppered throughout with amazing scenes of fighting, dancing and acrobatics. It is one of the most beautiful films ever made, every shot infused and saturated with deep color like a rag soaked in paint. Endlessly re-watchable, too, which gives it a lot of value.





Last Edit: Today at 01:32:36 pm by red mongoose
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #19 on: Today at 01:18:48 pm
Hot Fuzz - Comedy/Musical

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #20 on: Today at 01:34:51 pm
Oldboy - Thriller, low budget, foreign language

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #21 on: Today at 01:55:33 pm
Little Miss Sunshine - Drama (2006) and also Indie/budget under $10m

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #22 on: Today at 03:11:47 pm
Mulholland Drive (2001) - Thriller

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Selection Thread (No Discussion)
Reply #23 on: Today at 03:49:25 pm
The Wrestler, indie, 2008.  Will add a pic when I'm home.
