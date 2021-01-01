Return of the King (2003) - Adventure/Fantasy

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OA8wkz0uGLE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OA8wkz0uGLE</a>

Everyone will have their own favourite from the trilogy. Nicholls' choice of The Two Towers is fine, it probably has the most set pieces of the three, while Fellowship has those lovely scenes in the Shire and the advantage of primacy, being the film that first blew everyone's mind.For me, ROTK is the greatest of the three for two reasons. The first is that Pelennor Fields is, even more than Helm's Deep, an extended 'holy fuck' moment that keeps on getting crazier. But the second is that, more than the others, it sums up what's great about the best fantasy - it's a metaphor for our existence and how the best in us can overcome the worst if we band together against evil and malevolence instead of acquiescing.That's a message that's very difficult to deliver without plumbing the depths of cliche, which is partly why so many critically acclaimed films tend to carry the opposite message. But just as pleasure and joy can teach at least as much as pain and hardship, it's important to remember that lesson. I mean, try watching this with dry eyes: