Midfield-Attack combo that produced one of the worst performances in recent memory but this time against an even better team. Fuck it, lets do this.
Bench looks really good though. Probably will need it in this game
Keep Kvaratskhelia quiet and I think we take at least a point. Give him space and we're in trouble though.
Say his name 5 times.
Which match are you referring to?
We cant be far off not having to put two goalies on the bench!
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]