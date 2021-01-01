« previous next »
Online LondonLFCFan

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #160 on: Today at 06:48:00 pm »
Thanks for the OP. Just need to score more goals than Napoli. Don't care how we efkin do it. That is what has been lacking. Scoring more goals than the opposition.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #161 on: Today at 06:49:47 pm »
Midfield-Attack combo that produced one of the worst performances in recent memory but this time against an even better team. Fuck it, lets do this.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #162 on: Today at 06:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:49:47 pm
Midfield-Attack combo that produced one of the worst performances in recent memory but this time against an even better team. Fuck it, lets do this.
Which match are you referring to?
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #163 on: Today at 06:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:47:51 pm
Bench looks really good though. Probably will need it in this game
This is the big positive. 5 or 6 genuine options off the bench.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #164 on: Today at 06:51:34 pm »
Keep Kvaratskhelia quiet and I think we take at least a point. Give him space and we're in trouble though.
Offline Samie

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #165 on: Today at 06:51:34 pm »
James Milner is starting a Champions League game away from home for Liverpool FC in 2022.

Jesus Christ!
Offline Nyx

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #166 on: Today at 06:51:34 pm »
Hope we get a positive result and more importantly that everyone traveling over gets home safely.
Online Nick110581

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #167 on: Today at 06:51:35 pm »
Might have a super strong side against Wolves
Offline Samie

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #168 on: Today at 06:52:02 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:51:34 pm
Keep Kvaratskhelia quiet and I think we take at least a point. Give him space and we're in trouble though.

Say his name 5 times.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #169 on: Today at 06:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:52:02 pm
Say his name 5 times.
Give me a break, I had to copy and paste it the first time!
Online duvva

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #170 on: Today at 06:53:05 pm »
Bench starting to look better. Got options to change the game if needed. Having said that the team picked is fine and if at their best should have enough
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #171 on: Today at 06:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:50:36 pm
Which match are you referring to?

I guess Hendo started over Fabinho but otherwise this is the exact same setup for the ManU game.
Online El Lobo

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #172 on: Today at 06:55:41 pm »
We cant be far off not having to put two goalies on the bench!
Online Wool

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #173 on: Today at 06:58:29 pm »
Genuinely stunned that Milner starts after his performance against Everton. I feel for him because hes going to get the brunt of the criticism if he plays badly when its entirely on the coaching staff/management for not seeing what everyone else can.
Online newterp

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #174 on: Today at 06:58:38 pm »
At least we have some bench options
Online 4pool

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #175 on: Today at 06:58:48 pm »
Keep a clean sheet. Score a few goals for fun. Happy Days.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #176 on: Today at 06:59:15 pm »
'Score first for once ffs' also goes for this as well as the league games  ;D

If we do score first and still end up drawing it wouldn't be a bad result. If we go behind I worry a bit even if these aren't as good as they were a few years back.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #177 on: Today at 06:59:32 pm »
Elliot to score and nunez to come off the bench to score two. I hope 🤪
Online Ghost Town

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #178 on: Today at 07:00:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:55:41 pm
We cant be far off not having to put two goalies on the bench!
It only looks like we have two goalies on the bench because we have a goalscoring forward in goal. Obviously the cunning plan is to bring Adrian on and move Alisson up front. So that leaves Harvey as the sub keeper.
Online JRed

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #179 on: Today at 07:01:52 pm »
Milner starting and Nunez not, is the opposite of what I was hoping for. That midfield is looking so slow.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #180 on: Today at 07:02:07 pm »
Milner rewarded with his weekend performance  :scarf
Online SamLad

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #181 on: Today at 07:02:07 pm »
would love to see Millie play a blinder after some of the comments above.

that said, for me, a draw will feel like a win tonight.
Online JackWard33

Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #182 on: Today at 07:02:26 pm »
That is an exciting, powerful, athletic midfield line up. But enough about Napoli

(Im here all week tip your waitress etc)
