Why are they kicking up a fuss? It's true.



Everyone has problems over there from the belt swinging buttock stabbers.



The likes of Napoli and Roma never behave, either at home or on the road. It's bizarre that they are critical of visitors trying to stay safe in their clearly unsafe environment.



Yeah its a tricky one. I mean it is far from bad advice. How many English fans have come back with slash wounds and everything else? Indeed it was only a few years ago that our own Sean Cox was badly assaulted by mindless belt-swinging thugs.On the other hand, perhaps they have sorted out their problems these last few years? This is the third time our fans will have been there within five years and I don´t know if there was any major incidents in that time (correct me if I´m wrong)?If Napoli wrote that about Liverpool based on outdated stereotypes of English football violence I´d be disappointed - especially as all the anti-Scouse baiters in the country would love it. Naples is shit upon by the rest of Italy as bad as we are as a city, if not worse. Although that in turn makes the Italian journo´s picking up on it hypocritical - as they love shitting on Naples...Ultimately there is always the danger that things like these become a self-fulfilling prophecy. The club puts out a statement. The Italian journos pick up on it and stir up the shit. Then some gobby little Napoli hoodlums who weren´t previously planning anything will think "Hey you know what?! Maybe we should hop on the Vespa´s and go cause some trouble".Similar thing happened with that City coach greeting those years ago. Was originally just going to be a coach greeting for our own bus, just like any other we´d been doing for years. Then some knob´ed puts out a twitter about "making it hell for the City coach" or whatever it is. Next thing you know, the Echo and the MEN have picked up on it and shared it all over the internet with thousands. Low and behold you get some dick heads chucking bottles, when previously if it wasn´t for the Echo and MEN they might not have even known about it.