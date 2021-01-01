« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1  (Read 5450 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,191
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:41:45 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 07:41:00 pm
Klopp not happy about the Italian journo asking if deems Naples to be unsafe. Understandably so.

Slapped that shit right down, as he should.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,547
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 07:44:09 pm »
Quote from: marmite sw on Yesterday at 07:41:42 pm
i can see a 0-0 thats my gut feeling hopefully im wrong ... be nice just to see a really good perfomance and draw or win will be fine

Be a decent result that
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,191
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 07:46:36 pm »
Coming away with a draw and everyone home safe (players + fans) wouldn't be a bad result at all.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,709
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 08:02:09 pm »
Haven't seen a minute of Napoli this season but just looked at the stats and through 5 games statistically they are by far the best team in the league. Granted their schedule has been pretty easy so far. They've averaged 60% possession vs. our 69%, I'd guess we'll still dominate possession and then again it will be can we make that worth anything while denying Napoli good chances when the ball goes the other way? Considering we'll probably be putting out a makeshift midfield unless Thiago or Arthur are thrown straight in and I'd say the odds of that are low. So then who finishes their chances better? I agree a draw would be fine here but we certainly could win, could also get completely overrun. Excited to see either way. Up the Reds!
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,449
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 08:07:00 pm »
15 mins in..
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dxZ3AotSNuw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dxZ3AotSNuw</a>
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,022
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 08:07:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:41:45 pm
Slapped that shit right down, as he should.

What is it with these dickheads. It's like the idiot who tried to make out he called AFCON a small tournament.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline jlb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 09:06:56 pm »
Italian press kicking up a fuss about tweets like this by the club:

https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1567161951322619905?t=KH-Cl5AfWmngMQSmzgjdvQ&s=19
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,477
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:26:01 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 09:06:56 pm
Italian press kicking up a fuss about tweets like this by the club:

https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1567161951322619905?t=KH-Cl5AfWmngMQSmzgjdvQ&s=19
Why are they kicking up a fuss? It's true.

Everyone has problems over there from the belt swinging buttock stabbers.

The likes of Napoli and Roma never behave, either at home or on the road. It's bizarre that they are critical of visitors trying to stay safe in their clearly unsafe environment.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,568
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:53:19 pm »
So our midfield options for tomorrow are Melo, Thiago, Fab, Elliott and Milner. I'd rather see Melo start because he's familiar with the league at least, save Thiago and Milner for later. Our run of injured midfielders continue with Jones again on the injured list and Carvalho too. Someone needs to get rid of whatever voodoo magic is currently making its way through our squad.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,022
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 10:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 09:53:19 pm
So our midfield options for tomorrow are Melo, Thiago, Fab, Elliott and Milner. I'd rather see Melo start because he's familiar with the league at least, save Thiago and Milner for later. Our run of injured midfielders continue with Jones again on the injured list and Carvalho too. Someone needs to get rid of whatever voodoo magic is currently making its way through our squad.

We were never going to get away from Goodison unscathed tbf and seems a minor thing.

The Jones thing is getting ridiculous.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,088
  • Linudden.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:44:01 pm »
Naples is a fascinating city with mostly great people. I assume if you dress casually and preferrably know some Italian phrases like 'ciao amico, é solo un turisto' (hi mate, I'm only a tourist) there won't be an issue. It's mostly young hooligans just wanting to 'smash the English' because in the Italian ultras mindset it's still the 80s and 'the bad boys have come to town'. I would put it down to ignorance, they just don't know that English football has long moved on and people aren't going to Italy to pick fights.

Walking alone at night in some areas of Naples is dangerous enough on its own though, the place unfortunately has some serious issues. That being said, it could be applied to many places in England as well.
Logged
Linudden.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,214
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:00:16 pm
We were never going to get away from Goodison unscathed tbf and seems a minor thing.

The Jones thing is getting ridiculous.

In another thread there appears to be some evidence that it may be shin splints - the same injury that ruined Rob Joness career.

Why is that situation ridiculous?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,602
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 11:05:34 pm »
wish tomorrow was one of the early games - feels like we just need to play.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,088
  • Linudden.
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 11:27:17 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:05:34 pm
wish tomorrow was one of the early games - feels like we just need to play.

Considering it's fallen to 24°C by kickoff, the players are probably happy to go at nine. I know it wouldn't be an afternoon game, but in the south of Italy the league games in September at 3 pm under the beaming sunlight with temps approaching 30°C are no joke.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #94 on: Today at 12:01:06 am »
Feeling good about this, they are not so good and we'll be looking to impress.

0-2 and all travelling fans home safe would make me a happy bunny.
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:25:35 am »
With our current form and the state of our roster, I'd be content with a draw and more than pleasantly surprised with a win.  Even our recent teams that were much stronger than the current one struggled there (though it seems they are weaker this year than they've been too.)

As many have said, just make it home with no new injuries and it won't be a total loss.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,602
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #96 on: Today at 02:13:56 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 12:01:06 am
Feeling good about this, they are not so good and we'll be looking to impress.

0-2 and all travelling fans home safe would make me a happy bunny.

I'm pretty sure that's inaccurate.
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 381
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:19:14 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 12:01:06 am
Feeling good about this, they are not so good and we'll be looking to impress.

0-2 and all travelling fans home safe would make me a happy bunny.

Mate Id revise that thought Napoli will give us a game of It! they play a style similar to ours, and theyve a new lad whos got 4 in 5 and the other Striker aint half bad either. Theyll play a possession game, they wont be just trying to catch us on the break. Its away from home also No Gimmie here. Id happily take a 1-0 tomorrow night. However I also wouldnt be surprised if its one of our better games this season so far
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,803
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #98 on: Today at 04:42:48 am »
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 09:06:56 pm
Italian press kicking up a fuss about tweets like this by the club:

https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1567161951322619905?t=KH-Cl5AfWmngMQSmzgjdvQ&s=19

Pretty much every quoted tweet is something along the lines of -"I thought the game was being played in Naples, not Liverpool?".  Some Evertonian quotes something about 14 to West Ham too. Zzzzzzzzzz...
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,086
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:44:41 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:26:01 pm
Why are they kicking up a fuss? It's true.

Everyone has problems over there from the belt swinging buttock stabbers.

The likes of Napoli and Roma never behave, either at home or on the road. It's bizarre that they are critical of visitors trying to stay safe in their clearly unsafe environment.

Yeah its a tricky one. I mean it is far from bad advice. How many English fans have come back with slash wounds and everything else? Indeed it was only a few years ago that our own Sean Cox was badly assaulted by mindless belt-swinging thugs.

On the other hand, perhaps they have sorted out their problems these last few years? This is the third time our fans will have been there within five years and I don´t know if there was any major incidents in that time (correct me if I´m wrong)?

If Napoli wrote that about Liverpool based on outdated stereotypes of English football violence I´d be disappointed - especially as all the anti-Scouse baiters in the country would love it. Naples is shit upon by the rest of Italy as bad as we are as a city, if not worse. Although that in turn makes the Italian journo´s picking up on it hypocritical - as they love shitting on Naples...

Ultimately there is always the danger that things like these become a self-fulfilling prophecy. The club puts out a statement. The Italian journos pick up on it and stir up the shit. Then some gobby little Napoli hoodlums who weren´t previously planning anything will think "Hey you know what?! Maybe we should hop on the Vespa´s and go cause some trouble".

Similar thing happened with that City coach greeting those years ago. Was originally just going to be a coach greeting for our own bus, just like any other we´d been doing for years. Then some knob´ed puts out a twitter about "making it hell for the City coach" or whatever it is. Next thing you know, the Echo and the MEN have picked up on it and shared it all over the internet with thousands. Low and behold you get some dick heads chucking bottles, when previously if it wasn´t for the Echo and MEN they might not have even known about it.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Napoli v Liverpool Champions League Group Stage match 1
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:49:27 am »
Huh? Thought walking along the road in the middle of Napoli at night is safe? Oppositely nowadays?

Seems like a beautiful place.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 