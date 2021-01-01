Haven't seen a minute of Napoli this season but just looked at the stats and through 5 games statistically they are by far the best team in the league. Granted their schedule has been pretty easy so far. They've averaged 60% possession vs. our 69%, I'd guess we'll still dominate possession and then again it will be can we make that worth anything while denying Napoli good chances when the ball goes the other way? Considering we'll probably be putting out a makeshift midfield unless Thiago or Arthur are thrown straight in and I'd say the odds of that are low. So then who finishes their chances better? I agree a draw would be fine here but we certainly could win, could also get completely overrun. Excited to see either way. Up the Reds!