Naples is a fascinating city with mostly great people. I assume if you dress casually and preferrably know some Italian phrases like 'ciao amico, é solo un turisto' (hi mate, I'm only a tourist) there won't be an issue. It's mostly young hooligans just wanting to 'smash the English' because in the Italian ultras mindset it's still the 80s and 'the bad boys have come to town'. I would put it down to ignorance, they just don't know that English football has long moved on and people aren't going to Italy to pick fights.
Walking alone at night in some areas of Naples is dangerous enough on its own though, the place unfortunately has some serious issues. That being said, it could be applied to many places in England as well.