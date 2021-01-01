I think the death of curated media (TV and Film Theaters) played a big role in this change. Back in the day if there was a movie with good hype, it was staying in theatres for long time and after it was gone it would get played on TV forever, which helped movies gain that classic status.



With movie rentals and streaming gaining popularity, people consume media and move on.





If you were to make a list of the greatest 100 or 200 films ever I think 00s would be well represented.



Yeah, that's a very good point. There's a very discardable way of consuming cinema nowadays, and the movies being made reflect that, especially the ones made for streaming platforms. Shiny, pretty but largely empty vessels that you instantly forgot the minute you finish them. I think it's not something that came out of the blue though. It's been slowly gathering pace through the decades until you reach the modern-day dystopia. I think cultural decadence, largely a by-product of technological advancement and its integration with human life, also plays a large factor. People are just content with consuming the largely glossy vapid shit that gets made these days by the film industry. There's no desire for something challenging, something deeper. Just pretty images on your 4k TV to turn your brain off.By critics and cinephiles? Sure. Not that confident that it would be by the general public though. Personally, the 00s is one of my favourite decades in cinema. Three of my top 10 movies ever come from it. But other than people who grew up in it, I don't think it holds the same cultural significance as previous decades. That doesn't reflect on the quality of the movies made though.