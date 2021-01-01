Critics and Cinephiles for sure. I think movies like There will be Blood, Spirited Away, In the Mood For Love, Lost in Translation, Paprika etc all rate highly among film critics and cinephiles. There is a Sight and Sound 100 best movies of all time poll coming out in November and I expect about 5-10 films from 00s to make that list which is a pretty solid number. I think these types of lists are somewhat skewed towards old black and white cinema.
This is quite an interesting point but it's interesting how different it is for Hollywood. I've been hosting online movie watchalongs since the start of the pandemic and it's interesting how many 'classic' Hollywood films actually haven't stood the test of time. Howard Hawks comedies, John Ford westerns, The Magnificent Ambersons - all of those IMO have not dated well at all and I wonder how long they're going to keep turning up on these lists (Sight and Sound admittedly being more highbrow than, say, the AFI). Same with pop music, listening to a lot of pre-1967 stuff it now feels dated in a way pre-rock n'roll used to, like it's from an earlier age of art.
For illustration, here are the last two AFI Top 100 American films lists, in 1998 and 2007: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AFI%27s_100_Years...100_Movies
Films high up in the first list, out of the second: Doctor Zhivago, The Birth of a Nation, From Here to Eternity, Amadeus, All Quiet on the Western Front, Rebel Without a Cause - mostly straightforward, conventionally structured films with heroic central characters.
Films not in the first list or which made a huge jump: The General, Nashville, Sullivan's Travels, Vertigo, Cabaret, City Lights - generally all films with heroes who are underdogs or victims in some way.
If there is another list I expect there are going to be fewer conventional 'American story' movies. Gone With the Wind, The Grapes of Wrath, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, The Bridge on the River Kwai and The African Queen will probably be the big casualties, partly because their artistic sensibility is outdated but also because their internal narrative feels inescapably hokey in this day and age. Films from, say, Japan or mainland Europe don't seem to have the same issue.