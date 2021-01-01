« previous next »
00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion

Max_powers

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 11:03:24 pm
Can I send my next pick to someone? I will probably be asleep and I think Tubbs is probably not gonna pick tonight.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm
Sheer, I am listening to the books at the moment. Ive not read them for must be 40 years. The first two were great to listen to again, but King is a slog. It is far too wordy. I remember thinking the same thing reading the books all those years ago as well.

That's why I probably have a downer on it at the moment.
Betty Blue

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:08:40 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:54:10 pm
We're nitpicking about probably the greatest trilogy in Hollywood history here though, they're all great.

I think you might be overlooking the Mighty Ducks trilogy.

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:02:47 pm
Thanks, though I wouldn't say Brad Pitt is the lead in that, but yeah I like that film.

Yeah, me neither. But like I say having him on the poster of two of my picks would have felt sneaky.
vivabobbygraham

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:54:10 pm
I'd say Cruise is in a supporting role with RDJ/Black/Stiller the main three, while Pitt is front and centre as part of a full ensemble.


Maybe. It's not his movie though. He nearly does make it all about him as it's mad fucking brilliant but he's not in every scene. Stephen Graham, Jason Statham, Jason Fleming, Robbie Gee, all boss actors, Alan Ford, fucking brilliant gangster, nearest thing we got to Joe Pesci. And then there's Brad, fucking, mad, bad over the fucking top genuis film acting stealing the show but he's not the lead. It's a cameo that he pulls off to perfection. Such a great movie actor
Lastrador

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:20:43 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:09:50 pm
I think the death of curated media (TV and Film Theaters) played a big role in this change. Back in the day if there was a movie with good hype, it was staying in theatres for long time and after it was gone it would get played on TV forever, which helped movies gain that classic status.

With movie rentals and streaming gaining popularity, people consume media and move on.


Yeah, that's a very good point. There's a very discardable way of consuming cinema nowadays, and the movies being made reflect that, especially the ones made for streaming platforms. Shiny, pretty but largely empty vessels that you instantly forgot the minute you finish them. I think it's not something that came out of the blue though. It's been slowly gathering pace through the decades until you reach the modern-day dystopia. I think cultural decadence, largely a by-product of technological advancement and its integration with human life, also plays a large factor. People are just content with consuming the largely glossy vapid shit that gets made these days by the film industry. There's no desire for something challenging, something deeper. Just pretty images on your 4k TV to turn your brain off.

Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:09:50 pm
If you were to make a list of the greatest 100 or 200 films ever I think 00s would be well represented.

By critics and cinephiles? Sure. Not that confident that it would be by the general public though. Personally, the 00s is one of my favourite decades in cinema. Three of my top 10 movies ever come from it. But other than people who grew up in it, I don't think it holds the same cultural significance as previous decades. That doesn't reflect on the quality of the movies made though.
Max_powers

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 11:58:48 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 11:20:43 pm
By critics and cinephiles? Sure. Not that confident that it would be by the general public though. Personally, the 00s is one of my favourite decades in cinema. Three of my top 10 movies ever come from it. But other than people who grew up in it, I don't think it holds the same cultural significance as previous decades. That doesn't reflect on the quality of the movies made though.

Critics and Cinephiles for sure. I think movies like There will be Blood, Spirited Away, In the Mood For Love, Lost in Translation, Paprika etc all rate highly among film critics and cinephiles. There is a Sight and Sound 100 best movies of all time poll coming out in November and I expect about 5-10 films from 00s to make that list which is a pretty solid number. I think these types of lists are somewhat skewed towards old black and white cinema.

But even casual viewers probably have many favorites from this decade, if you are into nerd culture then LOTR and Harry Potter series came out plus many early marvel films are actually pretty good.

If you like animation and family-type films, this was probably the golden age for that. Pixar, Dreamworks and Ghibli were putting out great content.

There are many good crass comedies, Borat was huge when I was graduating high school I still every now and then hear a Borat quote randomly.

Many good Christmas classics too from this age, Elf, Bad Santa Love Actually.





Max_powers

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 11:59:43 pm
I am sending my next pick to Samie, Sheer and Muskteer Gripweed. Message one of them if its my turn.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
Reply #247 on: Today at 01:32:45 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:58:48 pm
Critics and Cinephiles for sure. I think movies like There will be Blood, Spirited Away, In the Mood For Love, Lost in Translation, Paprika etc all rate highly among film critics and cinephiles. There is a Sight and Sound 100 best movies of all time poll coming out in November and I expect about 5-10 films from 00s to make that list which is a pretty solid number. I think these types of lists are somewhat skewed towards old black and white cinema.

This is quite an interesting point but it's interesting how different it is for Hollywood. I've been hosting online movie watchalongs since the start of the pandemic and it's interesting how many 'classic' Hollywood films actually haven't stood the test of time. Howard Hawks comedies, John Ford westerns, The Magnificent Ambersons - all of those IMO have not dated well at all and I wonder how long they're going to keep turning up on these lists (Sight and Sound admittedly being more highbrow than, say, the AFI). Same with pop music, listening to a lot of pre-1967 stuff it now feels dated in a way pre-rock n'roll used to, like it's from an earlier age of art.

For illustration, here are the last two AFI Top 100 American films lists, in 1998 and 2007: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AFI%27s_100_Years...100_Movies

Films high up in the first list, out of the second: Doctor Zhivago, The Birth of a Nation, From Here to Eternity, Amadeus, All Quiet on the Western Front, Rebel Without a Cause - mostly straightforward, conventionally structured films with heroic central characters.

Films not in the first list or which made a huge jump: The General, Nashville, Sullivan's Travels, Vertigo, Cabaret, City Lights - generally all films with heroes who are underdogs or victims in some way.

If there is another list I expect there are going to be fewer conventional 'American story' movies. Gone With the Wind, The Grapes of Wrath, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, The Bridge on the River Kwai and The African Queen will probably be the big casualties, partly because their artistic sensibility is outdated but also because their internal narrative feels inescapably hokey in this day and age. Films from, say, Japan or mainland Europe don't seem to have the same issue.
