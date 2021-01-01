By critics and cinephiles? Sure. Not that confident that it would be by the general public though. Personally, the 00s is one of my favourite decades in cinema. Three of my top 10 movies ever come from it. But other than people who grew up in it, I don't think it holds the same cultural significance as previous decades. That doesn't reflect on the quality of the movies made though.
Critics and Cinephiles for sure. I think movies like There will be Blood, Spirited Away, In the Mood For Love, Lost in Translation, Paprika etc all rate highly among film critics and cinephiles. There is a Sight and Sound 100 best movies of all time poll coming out in November and I expect about 5-10 films from 00s to make that list which is a pretty solid number. I think these types of lists are somewhat skewed towards old black and white cinema.
But even casual viewers probably have many favorites from this decade, if you are into nerd culture then LOTR and Harry Potter series came out plus many early marvel films are actually pretty good.
If you like animation and family-type films, this was probably the golden age for that. Pixar, Dreamworks and Ghibli were putting out great content.
There are many good crass comedies, Borat was huge when I was graduating high school I still every now and then hear a Borat quote randomly.
Many good Christmas classics too from this age, Elf, Bad Santa Love Actually.