Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:07:56 pm
Is it just me, or is the quality of movies in this decade not at the same level as the other drafts?  Maybe it's nostalgia, I dunno.

Personally, a lot my absolute favourites come from this decade so I vehemently disagree :P

I would say however when a lot of people think of 'classic' films from this decade, they probably won't be able to think of that many.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Yeah I wonder if that's it, and Sheer's comment about there not being loads of great commercial films makes sense too.  The blockbusters have more of a quirk to them, the further forward in time you go.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:08:44 am
I was thinking it was that one because I thought Anderson's subsequent films after Royal Tenenbaums never reached the heights of that one or Rushmore, up until The Grand Budapest Hotel, totally agree with your comments about it. It's a great film as well. I don't think he's matched it since, though I really need to watch the French Dispatch.
Agree with that. The French Dispatch is good and enjoyable but it's definitely one of his lesser works (still worth a watch if you haven't seen it), and Isle of Dogs is probably my least favourite movie from his. The Royal Tenenbaums and the Grand Budapest Hotel are my two favourites, but there are some great movies between those two, one especially that's almost at the same level as those two, but not quite.
Finally get to the actual best Pixar movie of the decade
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:41:16 pm
Finally get to the actual best Pixar movie of the decade
Yep. Ratatouille is great, isnt it?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:25:04 pm
Yeah I wonder if that's it, and Sheer's comment about there not being loads of great commercial films makes sense too.  The blockbusters have more of a quirk to them, the further forward in time you go.

I think it was a great decade for smaller films but less so for blockbusters (aside from Spiderman, comic book films just about started to become big towards the end of decade I think) and there's only a handful of blockbusters that I think would be considered greats by the general public.
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:28:53 pm
Agree with that. The French Dispatch is good and enjoyable but it's definitely one of his lesser works (still worth a watch if you haven't seen it), and Isle of Dogs is probably my least favourite movie from his. The Royal Tenenbaums and the Grand Budapest Hotel are my two favourites, but there are some great movies between those two, one especially that's almost at the same level as those two, but not quite.

Yeah I really wanted to like Isle of Dogs but found it dragged a bit. I liked Moonrise Kingdom as well but it's not as good as The Grand Budapest Hotel or The Royal Tenenabaums (or Rushmore).
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:07:56 pm
Is it just me, or is the quality of movies in this decade not at the same level as the other drafts?  Maybe it's nostalgia, I dunno.
I personally love this decade for movies. Quality wise is as good as any, but there are definitely less "Iconic" movies than in previous decades.

I think we live in a time where arts are not allowed to garner that distinction, no matter how good or unique they are, and it probably started in this decade. I think the media oversaturation and the easier accessibility to movies (or other media), make it very hard for films to get that mythical status in the public eye. Not to mention the emergence of discussion forums where for every three or four persons that think a movie is great or a masterpiece, there's someone who thinks it's pretentious or overrated trash. One might that always happened but there are reasons why it's easier to trash a great modern movie than something like The Godfather. The status that movie garnered over decades of critical and audience praise is pretty much impossible for modern movies to reach.

I think of something like Parasite. Incredible hype and critical acclaim from the start. Almost everyone loved it. Won an Oscar for best film, as a foreign language film. But the hype and conversation around it quickly died down, to the point you rarely even see it mentioned nowadays. I wasn't even that big of a fan of it, but just to use a contemporary example.

I don't think it's a good or bad thing tbf, just a feature of the modern world.
For me, it's been a lot harder to pick back up movies when you lose the ones you had planned to use. Yes, there have still been some fantastic movies to pick from, but maybe the pool hasn't quite been so deep, or we just don't have the same nostalgic feeling for the more recent movies.

For example The Lost Boys was one of my first picks from the 80's. Loved it first time I saw it, and still do. Would a 40 year old me watching it for the first time in 2008 have enjoyed it as much? I have my doubts.
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 07:39:09 pm
For me, it's been a lot harder to pick back up movies when you lose the ones you had planned to use. Yes, there have still been some fantastic movies to pick from, but maybe the pool hasn't quite been so deep, or we just don't have the same nostalgic feeling for the more recent movies.

For example The Lost Boys was one of my first picks from the 80's. Loved it first time I saw it, and still do. Would a 40 year old me watching it for the first time in 2008 have enjoyed it as much? I have my doubts.

You definitely wouldn't. It came on the other day and I watched a few minutes of it, then had to turn it off. One to keep in the memory bank and treasure it there.
Oh Robert, you just broke my heart into a million pieces. I was going to pick the Assassination of Jesse James but panicked when my animation shortlist was dwindling down. Fantastic pick, one of my all-time favourite movies. Perfect cinematography, score, performance and writing. A true masterpiece.
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:00:39 pm
Oh Robert, you just broke my heart into a million pieces. I was going to pick the Assassination of Jesse James but panicked when my animation shortlist was dwindling down. Fantastic pick, one of my all-time favourite movies. Perfect cinematography, score, performance and writing. A true masterpiece.

What a tribute, Las, my friend. I can't top that. I do apologise, buddy
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:02:28 pm
What a tribute, Las, my friend. I can't top that. I do apologise, buddy
No worries mate, I'm always glad when movies I adore get picked. It's truly one of those movies that every time you watch it, you will pick out something different. The true mark of great art. What a year 2007 was for movies btw.
Plenty of films to here that feel Like they were made 20 years apart.
Assassination of Jesse James is indeed a magnificent film. I've seen few more striking scenes on a big screen than this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yBCdekTEvmo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yBCdekTEvmo</a>

For the record, I saw Lost Boys in the cinema a few years back for the first time in at least a decade and was really surprised how well it held up. And there are some movies from my teen years, like Empire Records, that I loved at the time and now can't help cringing at.
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:00:39 pm
Oh Robert, you just broke my heart into a million pieces. I was going to pick the Assassination of Jesse James but panicked when my animation shortlist was dwindling down. Fantastic pick, one of my all-time favourite movies. Perfect cinematography, score, performance and writing. A true masterpiece.

another broken heart here! i was hoping i could sneak this in on a wildcard next pass around, as i'd painted myself into a corner. i'd forgotten how much i enjoyed this film
and then you pick Un Prophet too!!! good work, another fantastic pick
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 08:22:36 pm
Assassination of Jesse James is indeed a magnificent film. I've seen few more striking scenes on a big screen than this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yBCdekTEvmo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yBCdekTEvmo</a>

For the record, I saw Lost Boys in the cinema a few years back for the first time in at least a decade and was really surprised how well it held up. And there are some movies from my teen years, like Empire Records, that I loved at the time and now can't help cringing at.

Great pick Sheer. As you will appreciate there were many to choose from. I mean Hugh Ross' narration, Nick Cave music, Deakins photography. Brad Pitt's best movie performance, Casey Aflick, Shepard, Rockwell all at the top of their game with Dominik pulling the strings. Sheer calls it magnificent, Las a masterpiece, who am I to argue
Quote from: dis_1 on Today at 08:48:28 pm
and then you pick Un Prophet too!!! good work, another fantastic pick

Thank you dis. Rather chuffed with that double meself, like
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:30:06 pm


I think the death of curated media (TV and Film Theaters) played a big role in this change. Back in the day if there was a movie with good hype, it was staying in theatres for long time and after it was gone it would get played on TV forever, which helped movies gain that classic status.

With movie rentals and streaming gaining popularity, people consume media and move on.

If you were to make a list of the greatest 100 or 200 films ever I think 00s would be well represented.
It is nice pick Betty
Borat is a good pick in my books. It was a perfect movie for its time. The jokes are funny and catchy, and the bittersweet moments work.

Its such an outrageous film too, takes some skill and balls to make it.
