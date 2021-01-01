« previous next »
00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion

tubby:
Is it just me, or is the quality of movies in this decade not at the same level as the other drafts?  Maybe it's nostalgia, I dunno.

Personally, a lot my absolute favourites come from this decade so I vehemently disagree :P

I would say however when a lot of people think of 'classic' films from this decade, they probably won't be able to think of that many.
Yeah I wonder if that's it, and Sheer's comment about there not being loads of great commercial films makes sense too.  The blockbusters have more of a quirk to them, the further forward in time you go.
Hazell:
I was thinking it was that one because I thought Anderson's subsequent films after Royal Tenenbaums never reached the heights of that one or Rushmore, up until The Grand Budapest Hotel, totally agree with your comments about it. It's a great film as well. I don't think he's matched it since, though I really need to watch the French Dispatch.
Agree with that. The French Dispatch is good and enjoyable but it's definitely one of his lesser works (still worth a watch if you haven't seen it), and Isle of Dogs is probably my least favourite movie from his. The Royal Tenenbaums and the Grand Budapest Hotel are my two favourites, but there are some great movies between those two, one especially that's almost at the same level as those two, but not quite.
Finally get to the actual best Pixar movie of the decade
El Lobo:
Finally get to the actual best Pixar movie of the decade
Yep. Ratatouille is great, isnt it?
tubby:
Yeah I wonder if that's it, and Sheer's comment about there not being loads of great commercial films makes sense too.  The blockbusters have more of a quirk to them, the further forward in time you go.

I think it was a great decade for smaller films but less so for blockbusters (aside from Spiderman, comic book films just about started to become big towards the end of decade I think) and there's only a handful of blockbusters that I think would be considered greats by the general public.
Lastrador:
Agree with that. The French Dispatch is good and enjoyable but it's definitely one of his lesser works (still worth a watch if you haven't seen it), and Isle of Dogs is probably my least favourite movie from his. The Royal Tenenbaums and the Grand Budapest Hotel are my two favourites, but there are some great movies between those two, one especially that's almost at the same level as those two, but not quite.

Yeah I really wanted to like Isle of Dogs but found it dragged a bit. I liked Moonrise Kingdom as well but it's not as good as The Grand Budapest Hotel or The Royal Tenenabaums (or Rushmore).
tubby:
Is it just me, or is the quality of movies in this decade not at the same level as the other drafts?  Maybe it's nostalgia, I dunno.
I personally love this decade for movies. Quality wise is as good as any, but there are definitely less "Iconic" movies than in previous decades.

I think we live in a time where arts are not allowed to garner that distinction, no matter how good or unique they are, and it probably started in this decade. I think the media oversaturation and the easier accessibility to movies (or other media), make it very hard for films to get that mythical status in the public eye. Not to mention the emergence of discussion forums where for every three or four persons that think a movie is great or a masterpiece, there's someone who thinks it's pretentious or overrated trash. One might that always happened but there are reasons why it's easier to trash a great modern movie than something like The Godfather. The status that movie garnered over decades of critical and audience praise is pretty much impossible for modern movies to reach.

I think of something like Parasite. Incredible hype and critical acclaim from the start. Almost everyone loved it. Won an Oscar for best film, as a foreign language film. But the hype and conversation quickly died down, to the point you rarely even see it mentioned nowadays. I wasn't even that big of a fan of it, but just to use a contemporary example.

I don't it's a good or bad thing tbf, just a feature of the modern world.
For me, it's been a lot harder to pick back up movies when you lose the ones you had planned to use. Yes, there have still been some fantastic movies to pick from, but maybe the pool hasn't quite been so deep, or we just don't have the same nostalgic feeling for the more recent movies.

For example The Lost Boys was one of my first picks from the 80's. Loved it first time I saw it, and still do. Would a 40 year old me watching it for the first time in 2008 have enjoyed it as much? I have my doubts.
