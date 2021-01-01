Is it just me, or is the quality of movies in this decade not at the same level as the other drafts? Maybe it's nostalgia, I dunno.



I personally love this decade for movies. Quality wise is as good as any, but there are definitely less "Iconic" movies than in previous decades.I think we live in a time where arts are not allowed to garner that distinction, no matter how good or unique they are, and it probably started in this decade. I think the media oversaturation and the easier accessibility to movies (or other media), make it very hard for films to get that mythical status in the public eye. Not to mention the emergence of discussion forums where for every three or four persons that think a movie is great or a masterpiece, there's someone who thinks it's pretentious or overrated trash. One might that always happened but there are reasons why it's easier to trash a great modern movie than something like The Godfather. The status that movie garnered over decades of critical and audience praise is pretty much impossible for modern movies to reach.I think of something like Parasite. Incredible hype and critical acclaim from the start. Almost everyone loved it. Won an Oscar for best film, as a foreign language film. But the hype and conversation quickly died down, to the point you rarely even see it mentioned nowadays. I wasn't even that big of a fan of it, but just to use a contemporary example.I don't it's a good or bad thing tbf, just a feature of the modern world.