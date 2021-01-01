« previous next »
Sorry for the delay. Needed to have a little cry over her royal highness before I could proceed.
That blockbuster pick is a pain in the arse. So many films that should make the cut miss out by just a few million. Might have picked differently otherwise, but really don't want to be forced into picking one of the many superhero 'trap' films in this.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:31:28 pm
That blockbuster pick is a pain in the arse. So many films that should make the cut miss out by just a few million. Might have picked differently otherwise, but really don't want to be forced into picking one of the many superhero 'trap' films in this.

Yep. There is a whole lot of bloated shite just sitting there.
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm
Yep. There is a whole lot of bloated shite just sitting there.

Charles hasn't been coronated already has he?
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:31:28 pm
That blockbuster pick is a pain in the arse. So many films that should make the cut miss out by just a few million. Might have picked differently otherwise, but really don't want to be forced into picking one of the many superhero 'trap' films in this.
But you got there in the end.

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:31:21 pm
But you got there in the end.



Not going to lie, I thought about it for that scene alone  ;D
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:03:47 pm
Damn you, that was my next pick, it's first Wes Anderson film I saw along with Rushmore, my favourite of his. Anderson gets accused of being cold but I never got that and this is probably his most emotional film, this despite Royal being, as you say, a massive prick (that scene at the end with Chas and Royal gets me). Though I think visually it's just as striking as his others, the clothes the characters wear, the house, and just how everything is delicately and deliberately placed. Killer soundtrack as well. By the way what's your favourite Wes Anderson film, presumably it's from this particular decade seeing as you didn't mention it?

Thinking about it, this decade probably has more of my favourite films more than any other - The Royal Tenenbaums, Let The Right One In, Where The Wild Things Are, In The Loop, Children of Men, Battle Royale are easily those I adore the most, not to mention other great films like Paprika, In Bruges, Inglorious Basterds, The Dark Knight and a few others that haven't been picked yet.
Oh, don't get me wrong, it's a beautiful-looking picture. The compositions, production design and camera work are all impeccable, but compared to some of his following movies (were every shot looks like a painting), the cinematography is less eye-popping maybe, more grounded.

I didn't want to say it, to save it for a future draft, but fuck it. It's The Grand Budapest Hotel. I think everything that Anderson had been working on and perfecting, came together for him in that movie. Very few times have I experienced such joy watching a movie, even though it has a pretty melancholic streak to it. The visuals, the performance, the story, they are all perfect. My face hurt from smiling like an idiot throughout the movie.  ;D
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 12:40:09 am
Oh, don't get me wrong, it's a beautiful-looking picture. The compositions, production design and camera work are all impeccable, but compared to some of his following movies (were every shot looks like a painting), the cinematography is less eye-popping maybe, more grounded.

I didn't want to say it, to save it for a future draft, but fuck it. It's The Grand Budapest Hotel. I think everything that Anderson had been working on and perfecting, came together for him in that movie. Very few times have I experienced such joy watching a movie, even though it has a pretty melancholic streak to it. The visuals, the performance, the story, they are all perfect. My face hurt from smiling like an idiot throughout the movie.  ;D

Very much agree with all of that - it's fantastic. I still prefer Tenenbaums, though  ;D
So the blockbuster has to have had a huge budget too, rather than just been a box office smash? Is there anywhere that lists the options available to us? Can check box office takings but wheres the best way to check budgets?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:28:03 am
So the blockbuster has to have had a huge budget too, rather than just been a box office smash? Is there anywhere that lists the options available to us? Can check box office takings but wheres the best way to check budgets?
Wiki is good place to start. Box office mojo also includes the budget of movies.
Ive left my picks with tubby. Pm him when my turn comes.
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:56:57 am
Wiki is good place to start. Box office mojo also includes the budget of movies.

Danke.
Last, can I make Casino Royale my blockbuster please good sir?
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 12:40:09 am
Oh, don't get me wrong, it's a beautiful-looking picture. The compositions, production design and camera work are all impeccable, but compared to some of his following movies (were every shot looks like a painting), the cinematography is less eye-popping maybe, more grounded.

I didn't want to say it, to save it for a future draft, but fuck it. It's The Grand Budapest Hotel. I think everything that Anderson had been working on and perfecting, came together for him in that movie. Very few times have I experienced such joy watching a movie, even though it has a pretty melancholic streak to it. The visuals, the performance, the story, they are all perfect. My face hurt from smiling like an idiot throughout the movie.  ;D

I was thinking it was that one because I thought Anderson's subsequent films after Royal Tenenbaums never reached the heights of that one or Rushmore, up until The Grand Budapest Hotel, totally agree with your comments about it. It's a great film as well. I don't think he's matched it since, though I really need to watch the French Dispatch.
Not sure how Avatar will go down. Its been slated so much for being over-rated that I think its actually now become under-rated
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:11:27 am
Not sure how Avatar will go down. Its been slated so much for being over-rated that I think its actually now become under-rated

Like an inverse Steve Finnan.
Never seen Avatar.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:22:17 am
Never seen Avatar.

Me neither. Got bought it on DVD once and still never watched it. My wife and her friend watched it while I watched The Masters is another room.

I think I might be Michael Owen.

Its not a bad pick based on what I know given you need a blockbuster and they seem a bit thin on the ground. Think I need to make that my next option before the categories dry up.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:22:17 am
Never seen Avatar.

Be thankful. I decided to watch it thinking I surely have to see the highest grossing film ever. Once it finished the idea of bludgeoning my head with a brick to remove all memory of it was more tempting than it should have been.
Like the Minority Report pick. Not a greatest ever, but a good sci-fi film in a decade when there weren't many.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:20:55 am
Like the Minority Report pick. Not a greatest ever, but a good sci-fi film in a decade when there weren't many.

Yeah, its far from my favourite genre but its a very decent film. Remember at the time thinking how futuristic all those moving screens looked.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:24:07 am
Bobby, Nick has summoned you to the Monarchy thread

Theres a difference to being alive and remembering.

Why would he not remember his 20s?
Will I just take my turn as Max doesn't seem to be around yet?
Yeah crack on if his hours up
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:12:08 pm
Yeah crack on if his hours up

Yes do this in the morning or till noonish.
Bah, District 9 was going to be my sci-fi pick. Top choice though, Blomkamp's subsequent work shouldn't be held against him.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:35:03 am
Last, can I make Casino Royale my blockbuster please good sir?
Of course mate. It has the budget and the box office numbers.

Thanks Tubbs for making my pick. I had it pencilled on adventure though. ;D
Zodiac is a fantastic pick. There are so many great thrillers from the 00s but Zodiac is right up there as one of my favourites.
Absolutely amazed Spirited Away lasted to the fifth round, I assumed it would have gone by the end of round two. But I'll take it!
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:16:51 pm
Absolutely amazed Spirited Away lasted to the fifth round, I assumed it would have gone by the end of round two. But I'll take it!

Also a brilliant pick
Meme's aside The Downfall is one of the most historically accurate films about the later days of the Nazi regime.

Bruno Ganz who is one of the best actors of all time in my opinion absolutely nails the portrayal of Hitler to the point that it feels like you are actually watching Hitler. 
"Layer Cake" is an excellent pick.
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:33:30 pm
Also a brilliant pick

Yeah, great pick at this stage.

Primer's an interesting pick, I wanted to like it but it made me feel a bit dumb.

And Requiem for a Dream, great pick as well. But definitely one to watch just once and that's about it.
Is it just me, or is the quality of movies in this decade not at the same level as the other drafts?  Maybe it's nostalgia, I dunno.
