« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion  (Read 2172 times)

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,911
  • JFT96
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm »
Sorry for the delay. Needed to have a little cry over her royal highness before I could proceed.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,911
  • JFT96
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 10:31:28 pm »
That blockbuster pick is a pain in the arse. So many films that should make the cut miss out by just a few million. Might have picked differently otherwise, but really don't want to be forced into picking one of the many superhero 'trap' films in this.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,898
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:31:28 pm
That blockbuster pick is a pain in the arse. So many films that should make the cut miss out by just a few million. Might have picked differently otherwise, but really don't want to be forced into picking one of the many superhero 'trap' films in this.

Yep. There is a whole lot of bloated shite just sitting there.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,736
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 10:49:46 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm
Yep. There is a whole lot of bloated shite just sitting there.

Charles hasn't been coronated already has he?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 11:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:31:28 pm
That blockbuster pick is a pain in the arse. So many films that should make the cut miss out by just a few million. Might have picked differently otherwise, but really don't want to be forced into picking one of the many superhero 'trap' films in this.
But you got there in the end.

Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,911
  • JFT96
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:31:21 pm
But you got there in the end.



Not going to lie, I thought about it for that scene alone  ;D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,319
  • Not Italian
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #166 on: Today at 12:40:09 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:03:47 pm
Damn you, that was my next pick, it's first Wes Anderson film I saw along with Rushmore, my favourite of his. Anderson gets accused of being cold but I never got that and this is probably his most emotional film, this despite Royal being, as you say, a massive prick (that scene at the end with Chas and Royal gets me). Though I think visually it's just as striking as his others, the clothes the characters wear, the house, and just how everything is delicately and deliberately placed. Killer soundtrack as well. By the way what's your favourite Wes Anderson film, presumably it's from this particular decade seeing as you didn't mention it?

Thinking about it, this decade probably has more of my favourite films more than any other - The Royal Tenenbaums, Let The Right One In, Where The Wild Things Are, In The Loop, Children of Men, Battle Royale are easily those I adore the most, not to mention other great films like Paprika, In Bruges, Inglorious Basterds, The Dark Knight and a few others that haven't been picked yet.
Oh, don't get me wrong, it's a beautiful-looking picture. The compositions, production design and camera work are all impeccable, but compared to some of his following movies (were every shot looks like a painting), the cinematography is less eye-popping maybe, more grounded.

I didn't want to say it, to save it for a future draft, but fuck it. It's The Grand Budapest Hotel. I think everything that Anderson had been working on and perfecting, came together for him in that movie. Very few times have I experienced such joy watching a movie, even though it has a pretty melancholic streak to it. The visuals, the performance, the story, they are all perfect. My face hurt from smiling like an idiot throughout the movie.  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:04 am by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,898
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:09:43 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 12:40:09 am
Oh, don't get me wrong, it's a beautiful-looking picture. The compositions, production design and camera work are all impeccable, but compared to some of his following movies (were every shot looks like a painting), the cinematography is less eye-popping maybe, more grounded.

I didn't want to say it, to save it for a future draft, but fuck it. It's The Grand Budapest Hotel. I think everything that Anderson had been working on and perfecting, came together for him in that movie. Very few times have I experienced such joy watching a movie, even though it has a pretty melancholic streak to it. The visuals, the performance, the story, they are all perfect. My face hurt from smiling like an idiot throughout the movie.  ;D

Very much agree with all of that - it's fantastic. I still prefer Tenenbaums, though  ;D
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 