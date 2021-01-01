« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion  (Read 1863 times)

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,891
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:39:01 pm
Sorry for the delay fellas. I had sent my picks to Lobo, but guess he wasnt around.

I can't believe that lasted as long as it did - for a minute I thought it might actually fall to me. Great pick.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,317
  • Not Italian
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #121 on: Today at 03:05:51 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:47:17 pm
I can't believe that lasted as long as it did - for a minute I thought it might actually fall to me. Great pick.
Cheers fella.

Surprisingly, it could have if Lobo had made my picks. :D Had a change of heart this morning and had to go with The Tenenbaums.

I'm a huge Wes Anderson fan, and this is my second favourite of his, and my first for a long long time. Hilarious and touching in equal measures. It's Visually, it's probably one of his more subdued movies, but the writing and the performances in this film are just amazing. Gene Hackman steals the show though, he's just amazing as the royal  prick Royal Tenenbaum.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,891
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:05:51 pm
Cheers fella.

Surprisingly, it could have if Lobo had made my picks. :D Had a change of heart this morning and had to go with The Tenenbaums.

I'm a huge Wes Anderson fan, and this is my second favourite of his, and my first for a long long time. Hilarious and touching in equal measures. It's Visually, it's probably one of his more subdued movies, but the writing and the performances in this film are just amazing. Gene Hackman steals the show though, he's just amazing as the royal  prick Royal Tenenbaum.

I love all of that, but the biggest thing to me is the influence of the Glass family stories by J.D. Salinger. Those stories are completely unfilmable, but they were clearly a huge influence on Anderson. Between that and everything of his own that he brings to the table, it's just a spectacular film.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,317
  • Not Italian
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:08:40 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:40:45 pm
I'll be honest, I tried about four times to work out who's go it was and failed and thought we were still on the way up rather than on the way back down :boxhead

I have Hazells picks.... :D
Getting old, aren't you?  ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,783
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:20:34 pm »
Ok, so I know Im not winning anyway so gone for some dumb fun. And John C Reilly is a God.

Its the fucking Catalina wine mixer!
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,891
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #125 on: Today at 03:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:20:34 pm
Ok, so I know Im not winning anyway so gone for some dumb fun. And John C Reilly is a God.

Its the fucking Catalina wine mixer!

Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,317
  • Not Italian
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:25:17 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:08:21 pm
I love all of that, but the biggest thing to me is the influence of the Glass family stories by J.D. Salinger. Those stories are completely unfilmable, but they were clearly a huge influence on Anderson. Between that and everything of his own that he brings to the table, it's just a spectacular film.
Oh, I didn't know about that. Anderson usually gets inspiration from those kinds of uncinematic places, see the French Dispatch, and he's very talented at translating it to the screen. Just read the plot of Franny and Zooey and the similarities are apparent. Will have to give those stories a read.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,628
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:27:56 pm »
I gotta have me more boats 'n' hoes
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,317
  • Not Italian
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:57:39 pm »
Updated the selections, if I miss something (especially on the quotas) let me know. It seems like the 00s wasn't a big decade for blockbusters, but the small indie and foreign quotas are getting filled nicely.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,891
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:09:07 pm »
Voting in this one is going to be a douche. Everyone is killing it so far.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,243
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:09:07 pm »
Fuck off with that Kung Fu Hustle pick.  God damnit.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,891
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:19:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:09:07 pm
Fuck off with that Kung Fu Hustle pick.  God damnit.

Tell everyone who hasn't seen it how great it is.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:01:42 pm »
I had to think long and hard between Lost and Translation and Royal Tenenbaums, it's a great choice. Maybe a bit controversial but I think it's also the only top notch Wes Anderson film of the decade. Looking back at the selections, have to LOL@Irreversible coming under the Romance category.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:04:33 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,317
  • Not Italian
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:01:42 pm
I had to think long and hard between Lost and Translation and Royal Tenenbaums, it's a great choice. Maybe a bit controversial but I think it's also the only top notch Wes Anderson film of the decade. Looking back at the selections, have to LOL@Irreversible coming under the Romance category.
Theres not a Wes Anderson movie I havent liked. That being said, and without trying to name drop, I think theres objectively one other movie from this decade that could get that distinction. It was my number one choice in another category but The Tenenbaums was my favourite of the two, so went with that.

Yeah, chuckled at that Irreversible cat. when updating the selections, but to be honest the more the movie progresses (or regresses?) the more romantic it gets.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,317
  • Not Italian
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:35:15 pm »
Not a huge Nolan fan, but Memento is definitely a great movie and my favourite of his. Great pick Betts.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:31:41 pm
Theres not a Wes Anderson movie I havent liked. That being said, and without trying to name drop, I think theres objectively one other movie from this decade that could get that distinction. It was my number one choice in another category but The Tenenbaums was my favourite of the two, so went with that.
I know the one you mean - it isn't one of the worst but it always felt to me like one of the 'quirk-first' offenders of that time period. Looks great, sounds great but not much underneath in terms of plot or characterisation.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #136 on: Today at 06:01:33 pm »
I waited too long. Sigh. :(
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,907
  • JFT96
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #137 on: Today at 06:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:35:15 pm
Not a huge Nolan fan, but Memento is definitely a great movie and my favourite of his. Great pick Betts.

Same, mate. Memento is the only film of his I absolute love. Though as a comic book fan, I do also enjoy The Dark Knight - mainly for Heath Ledger.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #138 on: Today at 07:05:24 pm »
Dammit, was really hoping Paprika would still be there when it came back to me. Fantastic movie.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,995
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #139 on: Today at 07:09:38 pm »
Lads, suspend the draft for a day is correct procedure right?
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,466
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #140 on: Today at 07:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:09:38 pm
Lads, suspend the draft for a day is correct procedure right?

Fuck off  ;D
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,628
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #141 on: Today at 07:16:48 pm »
I think shed have wanted the draft to continue, out of respect
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,783
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #142 on: Today at 07:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:09:38 pm
Lads, suspend the draft for a day is correct procedure right?

Was going to pick The Queen earlier as a mark of respect. Think its the right decade?!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,718
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:18:27 pm »
Thanks Lobo, on what is surely a momentous day, one where I got a film that I really really wanted.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 00s Movies Draft - Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:19:38 pm »
A public holiday and draft continuing on full pelt will do for me.

Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 