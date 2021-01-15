No way that works. Looking at Liverpool alone, on Sunday you would have West Ham and Chelsea fans all in the city at once, along with both Liverpool and Everton fans going the match on the same day - probably with one lot of fans leaving and occupying some of the same space as when the other will be going their game.What about Brentford/Arsenal - can't do much to switch that one up.Something else would have to be thought up for thatHonestly if policing is going to be an issue, they should have had this week's games on and move next week's to that later free spot