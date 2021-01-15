No way that works. Looking at Liverpool alone, on Sunday you would have West Ham and Chelsea fans all in the city at once, along with both Liverpool and Everton fans going the match on the same day - probably with one lot of fans leaving and occupying some of the same space as when the other will be going their game.
What about Brentford/Arsenal - can't do much to switch that one up.
Something else would have to be thought up for that
Honestly if policing is going to be an issue, they should have had this week's games on and move next week's to that later free spot
Indeed. The ill-thought through decision for last weekend is looking increasingly silly. We're now in a scenario of trying to make the best of a bad situation knowing that fitting in two rounds of rearranged fixtures is going to be very difficult.
There is a loose precedent from the Covid era where Leicester City were unable to play due to a localised City lockdown. Even looser precedents where individual teams missed games later on due to outbreaks amongst players. Maybe the hosting London teams and their opponents have to suffer a localised penalty (easily said as a Liverpool fan that won't be impacted but, as I said, we're reduced to picking the least worst option now).