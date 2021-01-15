« previous next »
Premier League fixtures September 3/4th

Legs

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Yesterday at 01:55:48 pm
Ajax game will go ahead.

Spurs/Rangers/City/Utd are playing so we will.
Millie

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Yesterday at 03:25:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:18:56 pm
Why? Are the police busy all week?

They will be a bit busy in Scotland til Tuesday in Scotland.
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Yesterday at 05:52:09 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:18:56 pm
Why? Are the police busy all week?

Pretty much yeah 😂
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Yesterday at 05:53:00 pm
Bored absolutely shitless here

Like obscene levels
LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Yesterday at 07:06:07 pm
No kids footy but I see Eton managed a game
Ghost Town

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Yesterday at 07:24:12 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 07:06:07 pm
No kids footy but I see Eton managed a game
What a mess
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Yesterday at 07:53:56 pm
Elzar

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Today at 10:59:01 am
EFL mid week fixtures are going to go ahead this week
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Today at 12:11:57 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 12:10:02 pm
https://twitter.com/JackPittBrooke/status/1568914786196365314?t=5OvWMFimxdNIZ5zPraEs9A&s=19

No way that works. Looking at Liverpool alone, on Sunday you would have West Ham and Chelsea fans all in the city at once, along with both Liverpool and Everton fans going the match on the same day - probably with one lot of fans leaving and occupying some of the same space as when the other will be going their game.

What about Brentford/Arsenal - can't do much to switch that one up.

Something else would have to be thought up for that

Honestly if policing is going to be an issue, they should have had this week's games on and move next week's to that later free spot
thaddeus

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Today at 12:42:04 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:11:57 pm
No way that works. Looking at Liverpool alone, on Sunday you would have West Ham and Chelsea fans all in the city at once, along with both Liverpool and Everton fans going the match on the same day - probably with one lot of fans leaving and occupying some of the same space as when the other will be going their game.

What about Brentford/Arsenal - can't do much to switch that one up.

Something else would have to be thought up for that

Honestly if policing is going to be an issue, they should have had this week's games on and move next week's to that later free spot
Indeed.  The ill-thought through decision for last weekend is looking increasingly silly.  We're now in a scenario of trying to make the best of a bad situation knowing that fitting in two rounds of rearranged fixtures is going to be very difficult.

There is a loose precedent from the Covid era where Leicester City were unable to play due to a localised City lockdown.  Even looser precedents where individual teams missed games later on due to outbreaks amongst players.  Maybe the hosting London teams and their opponents have to suffer a localised penalty (easily said as a Liverpool fan that won't be impacted but, as I said, we're reduced to picking the least worst option now).
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Today at 12:46:56 pm
Play it behind closed doors on Sunday. If you want to create a jam packed calendar then you can't afford to postpone games
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Today at 12:51:01 pm
I'm sure they'll try and get us to play 2 games in 48hrs or some stupid shit like that and then blame it on those rude Liverpool fans for not respecting the dead monarch or some such tripe.
Legs

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Today at 12:56:35 pm
They will have to extend the season but of course that involves common sense, so we can rule that out.

World cups held in Nov-Dec just dont work and all we need now is a Covid outbreak and a really bad winter weather wise then its gone to pot.

Black Bull Nova

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Today at 12:58:15 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:11:57 pm
No way that works. Looking at Liverpool alone, on Sunday you would have West Ham and Chelsea fans all in the city at once, along with both Liverpool and Everton fans going the match on the same day - probably with one lot of fans leaving and occupying some of the same space as when the other will be going their game.

What about Brentford/Arsenal - can't do much to switch that one up.

Something else would have to be thought up for that

Honestly if policing is going to be an issue, they should have had this week's games on and move next week's to that later free spot


Saturday is available now and, for some, friday night as well
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Today at 01:01:25 pm
Let's see what they do with the Harlequins home game on saturday, Rugger carries on as if nothing has happened.
