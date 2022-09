I'm more pissed that they've cancelled kids footy.



You'd think that for working class people this would be a wake up call, as to how they/we are treated like second class citizens, yeah the Queen has passed away, but people just want to get on with their lives, but stopping them having enjoyment, especially during their days off is tantamount to a dictatorship, however, many of them will still show complete deference and doff their caps to the Royals on any occasion.