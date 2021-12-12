« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th  (Read 17039 times)

Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 12:00:06 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:43:52 am
Chelsea away the day before funeral is highly unlikely imo.

Not sure our fans want to be in Stamford Bridge while they no doubt keep singing GSTQ all game anyway to be honest.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 12:00:26 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:54:16 am
I genuinely think the majority of people in the city have no ill feeling towards them. They don't love them, clearly, but they don't have this weird hatred either.

Some men kicking a ball around some grass won't be happening. It's hardly life and death. I do feel for those who were travelling and have had plans cancelled / extra expenses incurred though.

For you it may not be. For others football is very important. It's not for you to decide what is and isn't important to people.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 12:01:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:53:37 am
Apparently UEFA is going to ask British clubs whether they wish to proceed with games or not.

I think the English teams are going to need to go ahead and play their European fixtures because I can't see where else they're going to be able to fit them in. Although Rangers being the kings of the flag shaggers might not want to play their games against us.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 12:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:00:26 pm
For you it may not be. For others football is very important. It's not for you to decide what is and isn't important to people.
Correct
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 12:03:01 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:54:16 am
I genuinely think the majority of people in the city have no ill feeling towards them. They don't love them, clearly, but they don't have this weird hatred either.

Some men kicking a ball around some grass won't be happening. It's hardly life and death. I do feel for those who were travelling and have had plans cancelled / extra expenses incurred though.

Literally the only person in Liverpool I've ever met that has professed any positivity towards the Royal Family is my missus

The rest are all left-leaning and want the Monarchy gone
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 12:03:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:55:13 am
The suggestion is that UEFA will "give" that option though so as a club would you take it & play when domestic is postponed?

Imagine the stick we'd get if we played and others didn't.  ::)
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 12:03:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:58:50 am
This gap is surely different though. Klopp has said tactically we are completely wrong. Its not a case of match sharpness but to have a look at most things we are doing and Klopp insinuated that is difficult without time.

Now we have time but also its scary if that time doesnt bring any tangible change.

Well, we'll see. But I'm not convinced a massive break is good for this team. Time will tell I suppose.
Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 12:07:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:53:37 am
Apparently UEFA is going to ask British clubs whether they wish to proceed with games or not.

Klopp is going to chat some serious waffle about how all of our squad are die-hard Royalists, and they are in no shape to even think about playing a game.
