CalgarianRed:
Why would you say that? You want to bet on this?

Cos you're talking out of your hoop
CalgarianRed:
Because we haven't really played well for a while. The tail end of last season was a slog and we lost out on 2 major trophies and needed penalties to win other 2.

Salah has been out of form since AFCON. Trent and Virgil are not performing at top level and our top midfielders are injury prone.

So enough reasons to think we will finish behind MU and Arsenal.
How does not winning a CL final in which we dominated and created the most chances, mean we're suddenly a shit team? And we still finished on 92 points after playing the most number of games possible.

Your second sentence makes some fair points, but all those things are fixable. Form is temporary.

I don't think you understand how much we would have to drop off, and how much they would have to improve to actually finish ahead of us.
CalgarianRed:
I personally feel we will finish behind Arsenal and MU.

These teams just look better than us. Happy to be proven wrong but United had a good transfer window and Arsenal have good young players who are hungry.



Andy @ Allerton!:
Cos you're talking out of your hoop

kennedy81:
How does not winning a CL final in which we dominated and created the most chances, mean we're suddenly a shit team? And we still finished on 92 points after playing the most number of games possible.

Your second sentence makes some fair points, but all those things are fixable. Form is temporary.

I don't think you understand how much we would have to drop off, and how much they would have to improve to actually finish ahead of us.

Hes worried and is having a panic attack on rawk

I suppose its better than doing it on Twitter where he will be quoted around all of social media

Let him tire himself out. Hell be happy again soon ;D
kennedy81:
How does not winning a CL final in which we dominated and created the most chances, mean we're suddenly a shit team? And we still finished on 92 points after playing the most number of games possible.

Your second sentence makes some fair points, but all those things are fixable. Form is temporary.

I don't think you understand how much we would have to drop off, and how much they would have to improve to actually finish ahead of us.

I'd like to know where the idea that the end of last season was a slog has come from, when we won numerous matches, deservedly so for most of them, and in all competitions, including the FA Cup semi against Man City and the final where we just couldn't finish off our chances. It seems to have been built up by some to justify to themselves they foresaw our start to this season.
