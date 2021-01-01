Because we haven't really played well for a while. The tail end of last season was a slog and we lost out on 2 major trophies and needed penalties to win other 2.
Salah has been out of form since AFCON. Trent and Virgil are not performing at top level and our top midfielders are injury prone.
So enough reasons to think we will finish behind MU and Arsenal.
How does not winning a CL final in which we dominated and created the most chances, mean we're suddenly a shit team? And we still finished on 92 points after playing the most number of games possible.
Your second sentence makes some fair points, but all those things are fixable. Form is temporary.
I don't think you understand how much we would have to drop off, and how much they would have to improve to actually finish ahead of us.