Premier League fixtures September 3/4th

CalgarianRed

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #360 on: Today at 04:01:27 pm
Brendan is done. Hard to see him getting a job in PL after this.
True North Strong

Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #361 on: Today at 04:01:59 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:56:53 pm
See ya later Brendog, you're in envelope two.

Hahahaha I'd completely forgotten about that nonsense.

If he survives the week then he'll have his former captain waiting to put him out of a job next weekend. I can't imagine for a minute that Stevie would not enjoy ending the Leicester career of the man who ended his Liverpool one.
Schmidt

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #362 on: Today at 04:03:04 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 04:01:59 pm
Hahahaha I'd completely forgotten about that nonsense.

If he survives the week then he'll have his former captain waiting to put him out of a job next weekend. I can't imagine for a minute that Stevie would not enjoy ending the Leicester career of the man who ended his Liverpool one.

I don't know about that, Rodgers basically gave Stevie a season long testimonial after his legs had gone.
thaddeus

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #363 on: Today at 04:03:22 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:31:18 pm
Leicesters defence, defenders amd defending are the worst in the league
Dropping Ndidi into the back four is hopeless for them.  He's not a good central defender and by not having one of the best holding midfielder in the league in his best position they also get far less protection.

Meanwhile they're selling Soyuncu and Vestergaard seems to have been frozen out for refusing to transfer for Fulham.  Faet may be the answer but he could also be another Benkovic.  £15m is not a lot in the current market and Reims would have known Leicester were desperate so it's unlikely they got a bargain.

Ward seems a nice guy but Schmeichel kept their defence organised and on their toes.

There's a long way to go and they may score enough to stay up.  There's no chance Rodgers gets that defence functioning though.
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #364 on: Today at 04:04:07 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:03:04 pm
I don't know about that, Rodgers basically gave Stevie a season long testimonial after his legs had gone.

Exactly, the hatred Brendan gets from some fans is just incredible, considering he's never been anything other than respectful towards us.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #365 on: Today at 04:04:07 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 04:01:27 pm
Brendan is done. Hard to see him getting a job in PL after this.

why?

Plenty of not so great managers keep on getting jobs in this league.

He seems to do well for a couple years, before he gets tuened out. Clubs at this level go through coaches like mad, every chance teams will take him on.
Agent99

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #366 on: Today at 04:04:48 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:56:53 pm
See ya later Brendog, you're in envelope two.
Steady
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #367 on: Today at 04:06:34 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 04:01:27 pm
Brendan is done. Hard to see him getting a job in PL after this.

He'll probably pitch up at Villa in a few weeks.

He's the new Pardew. Another spectacular collapse in his next job and he'll struggle after that to get a decent job.
Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #368 on: Today at 04:07:23 pm
Man Utd vs Arsenal should be a quality game, so fully expecting the referees to top off a great weekend for them and completely ruin it.
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #369 on: Today at 04:08:13 pm
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 04:07:23 pm
Man Utd vs Arsenal should be a quality game, so fully expecting the referees to top off a great weekend for them and completely ruin it.

Favour United you mean, I think that's a given.
Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #370 on: Today at 04:09:16 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:04:07 pm
Exactly, the hatred Brendan gets from some fans is just incredible, considering he's never been anything other than respectful towards us.

Agree, it is a little odd.
Elliemental

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #371 on: Today at 04:09:56 pm
Leicester are going to have to spend the Fofana money on sacking Brendan Rodgers.
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #372 on: Today at 04:09:56 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:03:04 pm
I don't know about that, Rodgers basically gave Stevie a season long testimonial after his legs had gone.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:04:07 pm
Exactly, the hatred Brendan gets from some fans is just incredible, considering he's never been anything other than respectful towards us.

I should clarify that I don't have an issue with or hatred for Rodgers, just thinking about how that season ended, which I'm fairly sure no one wants to reminisce on too much, and how the PL sometimes throws up these scenarios. Probably didn't write it as I thought it, I'm blaming the hangover
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #373 on: Today at 04:10:00 pm
Anthony wanting everyone to see his tatt
King Kenny 7

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #374 on: Today at 04:10:29 pm
That Antony fella a a right arrogant look about him, not surprised he has gone to the Manc's
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #375 on: Today at 04:12:02 pm
Antony looks a right c*nt

Thats first on the Man U medical

Right before we start how much of a massive twat are you
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #376 on: Today at 04:12:17 pm
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 04:10:29 pm
That Antony fella a a right arrogant look about him, not surprised he has gone to the Manc's

Looks like Richarlisons less evil twin.
Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #377 on: Today at 04:12:31 pm
Ten Hag talking about Casemiro needing to adapt to his style is a pretty bold manifestation of his principles. Seems like utter insanity considering his pedigree, his age, his transfer fee. Is this not the sort of game he was brought in to make the difference?
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #378 on: Today at 04:12:45 pm
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 04:10:29 pm
That Antony fella a a right arrogant look about him, not surprised he has gone to the Manc's

He's a massive bellend, makes Bruno Fernandes look one of the nicest guys in the sport. Though his antics will probably get praise there and lots of pens, if he was here he'd be hounded out.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #379 on: Today at 04:13:28 pm
I don't think anybody hates Brendan do they ?

Think they'll give him some more time.
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures September 3/4th
Reply #380 on: Today at 04:14:05 pm
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 04:09:56 pm
I should clarify that I don't have an issue with or hatred for Rodgers, just thinking about how that season ended, which I'm fairly sure no one wants to reminisce on too much, and how the PL sometimes throws up these scenarios. Probably didn't write it as I thought it, I'm blaming the hangover

I know that. I didn't mean you especially although the Gerrard decision was something that had to be done. I always get the feeling had Kenny been manager and done the same thing it would have been accepted as inevitable. But because it was Brendan then some fans are going to hold it against him somehow.
