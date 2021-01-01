Leicesters defence, defenders amd defending are the worst in the league



Dropping Ndidi into the back four is hopeless for them. He's not a good central defender and by not having one of the best holding midfielder in the league in his best position they also get far less protection.Meanwhile they're selling Soyuncu and Vestergaard seems to have been frozen out for refusing to transfer for Fulham. Faet may be the answer but he could also be another Benkovic. £15m is not a lot in the current market and Reims would have known Leicester were desperate so it's unlikely they got a bargain.Ward seems a nice guy but Schmeichel kept their defence organised and on their toes.There's a long way to go and they may score enough to stay up. There's no chance Rodgers gets that defence functioning though.