Agreed. Arsenal remind me of us a few years ago, Coutinho's last full season where him.and Bobby were on fire. We had a great run up until Christmas then our lack of squad depth cost us and we tailed off to finish 4th.



Arsenal don't have the squad depth and quality to challenge us and City for the title imo. Maybe next season if they have another good transfer window or 2



Let's also not forget who Arsenal have played during their perfect start:Palace ALeicester HBournemouth AFulham HVilla HThe only difficult game there (on paper) is Palace away .. and anything can happen on the first weekend of the season.Arsenal will drop away and battle for Top 4. Same with Spurs, Chelsea and possibly United.We will easily get first or second, irrespective of our perceived issues. We WILL start firing sooner then later and we have shown in the last few seasons that we are one of two teams in this league capable of going on a long winning (or at very least, not losing) run.Yes, we haven't started off playing sparkling stuff .. but, and for me this is the major point: When you compare our squad to the other pretenders, we are pretty much better then them all man-for-man in most positions.And yes, I did mean 'easily' when stating we will make first or second.A bit of faith in what Klopp and our players / club have achieved in the last 5 or so seasons should not be too hard to have, irrespective of the less then desirable start we have had.