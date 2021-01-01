See, this is why I feel myself growing more and more disinterested in discussing football anymore. One run of poor results (just months after challenging for a fucking quadruple) and all of a sudden we're supposedly spiralling downwards? Have you any idea how painfully reductionist and reactionary that sounds? Also, can we please for the love of God get away from this deluded fucking notion that we HAVE TO WIN every game we play in order for our season to have any significance? Because if that's the expectation upon which we're basing our footballing opinions then we've reached a stratosphere of delusion beyond all fucking help





Don't get me wrong, I get that competing with City requires near-perfect consistency. I also get that challenging for the title always has been and always should be top of our priorities. Here's the thing though, wanting those things to manifest doesn't entitle us to invent alter-realities where competing with an oil state season after season is somehow considered normal or realistic. Because it fucking isn't! Anyone who thinks that it is is clearly still high out of their fucking minds on the fumes of the last 3 years

Downward spiral? I'm sorry but please just fuck off with that. Really, please do. It's a bad run of form mate, caused largely by mental and physical fatigue. Which given the players are human, and have just put down 3+ years of smashing pretty much every record in the clubs history, shouldn't be a surprise to anyone living in the realm of reality. We'll come out of this, of that I have no doubt. If City are out of sight by the time we do then so be it. It won't be a failing on our players part. It'll be a failing on our part, for not checking the absolute madness of thinking that has slowly crept into this fanbase over the last 3 years



Reductionist ? Reactionary ? Here are some thing you might want to consider. You know, keeping things tangible rather than emotionally reactive, as you labeled.1. We have conceded first in 8 of the last 10 games.2. We are have been outrun in all of our league games this season.3. We have the oldest squad in the league by average age.4. We are 6 points behind the leaders.Now taking these points in mind, look at our performances. Tell me one game except Bournemouth where we have looked like our usual self ? And yes, I will call our normally high standards our usual self because there are the standards Klopp has set. Which game did we say, right, this was a great performance, just that luck wasn't on our side, or one of those days etc. Out of form ? No. We are declining as a team. We don't win the second balls, we don't challenge the aerial duels (seriously, what is up with that) and not enough effort is there overall.I would have agreed with you had we been describing a David vs Goliath situation. But we aren't ! A cursory look at our finances told us we spent a paltry 2% of our revenue on transfers. Why ? If winning the league is our priority, why aren't we investing into it ? We are generating money almost equal to City and United, yet our spend is less than Villa and Everton !Also, one important thing. Please stop gatekeeping expectations. When you come second in the league, you're supposed to kick on and improve. That isn't entitlement. It's competition in sport. City being a cheating oil club does not explain why we did not improve our midfield once Tchouameni bid failed. Unless we are supposed to be like fine " we tried, but there's no use competing with City", we are the fans who drive the team and players to be better.This is incredible. Where is the mentality monsters the club championed ? Have we accepted that Klopp just cannot compete with City at all ? A bad run of form or downward spiral, please don't tell others how to judge the expectations. Either we are a team that challenges for the league or not. If we aren't okay, the expectations shall be tempered and reactions based accordingly, but we are supposed to have improved from last season's losing the league by a point. I am not sure we have and I don't think it is unreasonable to think so.